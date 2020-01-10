A Disappointing Season For The Cleveland Browns Did Show Some Good Flashes

The Cleveland Browns were not very good this season, plain and simple. Going 6-10 on the season, their best point was at one time three game win streak that looked like it could mean good things for a short time, then things spiraled downhill.

Change is on the come for the Cleveland Browns with a new head coach, after the firing of Freddie Kitchens after just a year. In over his head it seemed all season, the Browns simply had too much talent to win just six games. On paper, this is a team that shouldn’t have won less than eight games many believed. Finishing third in the AFC North was quite unexplainable especially since the Pittsburgh Steelers never really had a quarterback.

But, Cleveland did see some good this season that makes the future look bright.

Nick Chubb saw a lot of success and was one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Chubb was able to burst onto the scene as a rookie, rushing for nearly a thousand yards and that’s a number he would have crossed if Carlos Hyde wasn’t the starter the first few weeks. The second year back took it to a whole new level as a “sophomore” in the league, proving himself to be one of the better running backs in the league.

From a pure running the ball standpoint, Chubb was second in the league in rushing yards behind only Derrick Henry, who had 46 more yards and five more carries on the season. A season with 1,494 rushing yards is no slouch and that’s what Nick Chubb was able to master.

Making tacklers miss was the name of the game and something Chubb seemed to take a big leap with in his second year. Chubb was a threat to break a long one at any time and did so multiple times this season. A better receiving back this year as well and showed glimpses of improved blocking with a lesser offensive line. Nick Chubb very well could have a long and successful career, he’s started it off the right way in Cleveland so far.

The Cleveland Browns housed two 1,000 yard receivers, which is hard to do.

Two best friends, two 1,000 yard receivers on one team, you don’t hear of it often, but it happened with the Cleveland Browns. Jarvis Landry led the Browns with 1,174 yards receiving and Odell Beckham Jr. reeled in another 1,035 yards. The two were the only real pass catching threat that Cleveland had this season as next up was Kareem Hunt with 285 yards, which he missed eight games.

Many predicted Beckham to have, the bigger year of the receivers, but Landry thrived for the Browns, often facing a lesser defensive back, a testament to having Odell on the same field.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has his two prime targets for the foreseeable future in these two wideouts, which will be huge in his continued development. If nothing went right this season, having two 1,000 yard wideouts is one thing that wouldn’t fall under that tree.

Myles Garrett was dominant until he wasn’t.

Myles Garrett was on track for an all-pro caliber season and maybe even defensive player of the year. A 20 sack season was not out of the question for the former first overall pick that was thriving in Steve Wilks defense that allowed him to get a lot more creative with his pass rush, more so than the Gregg Williams scheme.

Through 10 games before his suspension the star defensive end had 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, 11 tackles for a loss and 18 hits on the quarterback. Crazy to think through just 10 games Myles Garrett nearly had his best season yet of his first three years, which the other two were solid themselves. Garrett showed big time improvement in the run game by sealing the edge and nailing the back behind the line of scrimmage. Garrett added some speed and toned up an already ripped build, which was paying huge dividends for number ninety-five.

When Garrett left, the Cleveland Browns pass rush was non-existent majority of the time. The Browns will be glad to have him back next year when he’s able to return. When he’s able to put together a full season again, expect him to be nothing short of an all-pro. This season we saw a level of Myles Garrett that has him tabbed as a cornerstone of that defense for a long long time.

Some of last year's draft picks flashed some ability to be excited for.

At the beginning of the second round the Browns were able to select corner back Greedy Williams out of LSU. At the time of the pick, it was noted as a steal by many draft analysts, that Williams could possibly be the best corner in the draft. But, the rookie seen a ton of downs his rookie season and will look to improve that next year. On the plus side, besides missing a couple games to injury, Williams gained a ton of experience this season in the second cornerback position.

The tackling was a knock to Greedy prior to the draft, it wasn’t his biggest problem this year with the Browns, he was a rather solid tackler when he was able to get his angle. The biggest problem was in coverage and making a play on the ball and not the player.

Rookie linebacker Mack Wilson had close to a years worth of experience as a quick hybrid linebacker that can drop into coverage, where he was best at. In terms of stopping the run, Wilson needs a ton of work and will need to improve there to be a starter in the future for Cleveland. He showed versatility with the Browns with the ability to force turnovers, as well as get after the quarterback when called upon. Wilson had some bright spots, and some shadier times, his work in the run game will be a game breaker for him.

Rookie kicker and punter Austin Seibert and Jamie Gillan were both solid in their rookie campaigns. Seibert will need to improve on the extra point side of things, but was solid at getting three points for Cleveland when needed. Gillan came in and looked like a veteran punter that can flip the field, also not scared to lay the wood. Gillan was a top 10 punter in many categories in his rookie year, which will only improve.

Sione Takitaki and Drew Forbes were more of a depth perception this season, but will have a chance for more of an impact with another off-season under their belt. Rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine stepped in a few times for an injury rattled secondary, making five starts and appearing in 12 games. Notching 35 tackles Redwine was able to get his feet wet.

The 2019 draft class has been nothing special a year in, expect players to make a name for themselves in the second or third year.

Denzel Ward was himself after an injury plagued start to the season.

Ward was able to bounce back this season after missing four games early on, really showing the lockdown corner he can be. Starting 12 games, the fourth overall pick from two years ago had two interceptions, 44 tackles and 11 passes defended.

When Cleveland played in a man scheme, that’s when Ward did his best work as he normally does. The zone scheme is still a weak spot, in which Denzel fell victim to at times this season. After returning from injury number twenty-one looked like the athlete he was his rookie season. Had his closing speed back, leaping ability and chase down speed while the ball is in the air were all there for Cleveland when needed. A few shake ups here and there, but the former Buckeye played rather well for the Browns in the top cornerback spot. Always taking on the best receiver, Ward did more than hold his own.

As he was the Browns only dependable corner throughout the season, Ward showed pro bowl flashes. A player that Cleveland will build around for years to come in the team’s secondary.