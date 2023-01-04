Against Steelers, Browns Magic Number is 25

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has come up big late games over the last six games, but their defense still determines their chances of winning. As a result, if the Cleveland Browns can get to 25 points, they should be able to secure a victory, ending the Steelers season.

If the Cleveland Browns can find a way to put up 25 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are a virtual lock to win the game, finishing their season out on a 4-2 record under quarterback Deshaun Watson and a sweep of the Steelers which would hand them their first losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin.

In 16 games, the Steelers have managed to score more than 24 points just once; a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in week 11. The Steelers are 5-1 since that loss to the Bengals and they've reached 24 points twice against the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, both at home.

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has received acclaim for leading four game winning drives this season. The fact remains, the Steelers don't score a ton of points and while Pickett deserves credit for clutch plays in critical moments, the Steelers continue to go as far as their defense can take them.

Therein lies the challenge for the Browns. They have scored 25+ points in six games this season. Only one of them was in a game started by Deshaun Watson. That was the Houston Texans game where the Browns scored three non-offensive touchdowns. It was Watson's first start. It was also his worst.

It's encouraging that the Browns were able to score 21 second half points against the Washington Commanders. Watson and the offense scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives against a talented defense. It was refreshing as both fans and critics have been desperately waiting for reason to believe Watson could be the franchise quarterback they were promised, enduring warranted scrutiny throughout the past ten months.

It was a great step, but it was only a step. It would foolish to assume the Browns can walk into Pittsburgh and just expect to put together a dominant showing. Nevertheless, it represented a badly needed breakthrough for that locker room, the organization as a whole.

On the season, the Steelers are giving up 20.8 points per game, but in this 5-1 stretch, they are yielding just 14.6 points per contest. That run includes the Colts, Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and the depleted Baltimore Ravens twice. No one is going to suggest any of them are offensive powerhouses.

But to this point in the Watson era, neither are the Browns. They are averaging 16.8 points per game since Watson took the helm. Sure, rust has been a factor as has weather, but it's undoubtedly been a clunky transition.

The Browns have the most potential to have success on offense since the Steelers loss to the Bengals. Watson is more talented than any of the other quarterbacks the Steelers have faced since Joe Burrow. The offense has the capability to put up points in bunches as they just demonstrated this past week. They have to go out and do it again.

Watson has shown growth in every game he's played. Even the preposterous game against the New Orleans Saints saw him make a number of great passes despite horrendous weather. The first half against the Commanders was downright maddening given the exemplary conditions. That made the second half dominance all the more important in addition to further demonstrating his poise.

In order for Watson to continue that trend, the Browns will have to find a way to block T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith. Last week, the Browns had to deal with Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Daron Payne and a half of Johnathan Allen. The Browns struggled in the first half, but found their footing in the second, taking over the game.

The way in which the Steelers will attack the Browns will be different. With Highsmith and Watt so often on their feet and able to attack from different angles, sacrificing some size in favor of speed and quickness, the Browns will need to be adaptable, light on their feet and play to the echo of the whistle. Heyward, meanwhile, has had another season that demonstrates why he should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his career is complete.

Running the ball, the Browns might want to take some notes from the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were able to find success running the football against the Steelers defense. Some of that was their use of pulling linemen and having their giant fullback Patrick Ricard constantly attempting to obstruct Watt.

J.K. Dobbins was magnificent in terms of not going down on first contact, able to get positive yardage on plays where he looked to be stopped behind the line of scrimmage. The Browns zone looks could be helpful in keeping the Steelers front office balance and put big bodies on smaller ones when it comes to the edges.

The Steelers were without T.J. Watt, but Nick Chubb was able to run for 113 yards on 23 carries in the first matchup. A 36-yard run early in the game that led to a touchdown opened up the scoring in the game.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns try to utilize some of the concepts they found success with against the Commanders as it pertains to Watson. They were able to gain 21 yards on a quarterback counter by Watson. The Steelers have seen it, which means they will likely be prepared for it. That might help open up other opportunities, be it with a different run call or a pass.

In the passing game, the gambit remains the same. Don't let safety Minkah Fitzpatrick beat you. If the Browns can force Fitzpatrick to be heavily involved in their run defense, either because Chubb is effective or to account for the threat of Watson, it could open up some passing lanes. perhaps opportunities to attack down the field.

Those explosive plays were integral to defeating the Commanders. Watson completed five passes that were either explosive, a touchdown or both. The quarterback counter was another explosive play. They could be key in blowing up a game against the Steelers.

In the matchup in week three between these teams, the Browns had two explosive passing plays. Jacoby Brissett found Amari Cooper for gains of 28 and 32 yards. Those drives resulted in 10 points for the Browns, a game they won 29-17, bearing in mind the final six points came on a fumble recovery in the end zone after a failed attempt to lateral the ball on the last play of the game.

In the event Watson and the Browns offense can keep the momentum coming out of Washington going, it would galvanize both fans and media behind Watson and this organization and creating immediate excitement for a pivotal 2023 season.