BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

Pete Smith

59 years after Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was forced to integrate his roster, protests and a national conversation about racial equality has put pressure on the Redskins, resulting in the statue of their avowed racist owner being taken down outside the stadium and his name was taken off the lower bowl in RFK stadium.

In both cases, the NFL's biggest monument to white privilege made moves not because they were right, but in an attempt to appease critics.

Under threat of losing his lease on federally owned land, Marshall made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Bobby Mitchell. Mitchell was a fantastic player for the Browns and a running mate with Jim Brown. Despite playing only four seasons together, Brown and Mitchell were one of the greatest running back tandems in NFL history.

The Browns received the rights to running back Ernie Davis out of Syracuse, the first Black Heisman Trophy winner, who many thought would become the next Jim Brown, including Brown. Sadly, Davis was diagnosed with leukemia and would never play for the Browns. Davis died in May of 1963. In perhaps Art Modell's most humane act as the team's owner, he retired the number 45 for Davis.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder replaced Marshall's name in the stadium with Bobby Mitchell and announced the retirement of his jersey, number 49. And while no one is more deserving of Mitchell for such an honor, it was one he deserved long before his decades before his death in April.

"Bobby would have been thrilled and humbled by this wonderful recognition," Mitchell's wife Glen said. "I would like to thank Dan Snyder and the entire Washington Redskins organization for this great honor."

 His daughter, Teri, said of her father, "This honor would have meant the world to him. He felt that the retiring of a jersey is the ultimate recognition of an athlete."

Whether it was with the Browns as a running back or the Redskins as a wide receiver, Mitchell was a Hall of Fame player. He transcended eras and showed just how much talent he had playing both positions at the highest level. Mitchell was also an outstanding kick returner.

As good as Mitchell was on the field, he enjoyed a reputation that equaled it off the field. Mitchell didn't just play seven great years for the Redskins, but he worked in their front office after his playing career was over. In all, Mitchell spent 41 of his 84 years contributing to the Redskins organization, which is longer than Marshall, Jack Kent Cooke or Snyder have owned the team.

"Bobby was our Jackie Robinson," former Redskins safety Brig Owens said in the release. "He had to handle the pressure of being the first African American football player to integrate the Washington Redskins. He, like Jackie, was a military officer headquartered in the DC area when he received notice of his trade. In the face of great adversity, he served as a role model for the Washington, D.C. community, The Redskins, its fan base and the NFL. He was more than an exceptional football player and athlete, he was an exceptional human being. He was like a brother to me."

Mitchell retired from the Redskins in 2003 as the team's assistant general manager, four years after Snyder bought the team. Not only did Snyder know Mitchell, but Mitchell worked closely with him. It's not as if Snyder was simply ignorant of Mitchell's incredible legacy with the team, but rather than honor it in any of the past 17 years since his retirement, it took public pressure that is ultimately aimed at getting the franchise to get them to change the team's name for him to do it.

Mitchell was the best of everything the Redskins could hope to be, a representation of how great the sport of football can be, but instead of being able to truly celebrate his accomplishments and his humanity, it reduces him to a pawn in a losing battle as Snyder hopes to distract people from the fact that the team name is a racial slur, delaying the inevitable. Diminishing Mitchell's legacy, to Snyder, is apparently a small enough price to pay to avoid the reality that unless he decides to sell the team, he's ultimately going to have to do something about the name.

Mitchell started his career with the Browns, who are one of the most progressive franchises in terms of hiring practices and being on the right side of history relating to racial equality with more needing to be done. He finished his career with the Redskins, who so often find themselves on the wrong side, fighting battles long since decided and representing so much of what the protests in America hope to change. 

In the case of Bobby Mitchell, he should've been honored while he was alive to enjoy it, celebrating what might be the proudest legacy in that franchise's history. Time may ultimately forget the manner in which Mitchell was properly honored by the team, but it shows that Snyder is only the latest Redskins owner that simply don't get it and it's dubious he ever will.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bobby Lawson
Bobby Lawson

I say leave Dan alone. He's an innocent man. If your attitude is everything must thrown in everyone's face then you might be of the opinion that might makes right. Vigilantism can be either verbal or violent. Then while engaged in vigilantism, you're not morally on higher ground than the racists because you chose to simply do again what they have done. Nice going. Not. Sodium hydroxide is just as dangerous as hydrochloric acid. They are different sides of the PH spectrum but ask any chemist and they will tell you they'll both hurt you bad. Stop the slander of the innocent. I absolutely consider such vigilantes as nothing more than David Duke with a pen or a placard.

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baker Mayfield Among Athletes Trying To Save Julius Jones From Death Row

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he insists he did not commit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among a group of athletes connected to the state of Oklahoma trying to save his life.

Pete Smith

by

mterri6

Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt had a conference call on Monday and expressed a sentiment that a lot of NFL players have when it comes to the 2020 season. Whatever it takes.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Kareem Hunt On Traffic Stop: "I Gotta Do Better"

Given the amount that's been going on in the world, it's easy to forget that in the not too distant past Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over and told the officer that he wouldn't pass a drug test on dash cam. Monday, he was asked about it.

Pete Smith

Larry Ogunjobi Shows Physical Improvement Heading Into His Final Season On Rookie Contract

Larry Ogunjobi went to instagram to show off physical improvements he has made this offseason.

BrandonLittle

by

Footballfan55

A Father's Career, A Family's Passion Became A Daughter's Dream

When Riley Hecklinski got her opportunity to chase her dreams being hired as a full-time assistant scout for the Cleveland Browns, she took a family's passion and a bond with a bond with her father with her.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield In The Pro Bowl This Season? Would It Mean That Much?

Conor Orr of TheMMQB wrote an article naming ten players that could make their first Pro Bowl this season and one of them was Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But in a COVID-19 world, what does making the Pro Bowl mean?

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Add Kathleen Wood To Scouting Department Per Report

As first reported by Eric Edholm of Yahoo! Sports, the Cleveland Browns have added Kathleen Wood to their scouting department as a full-time scout.

Pete Smith

Everson Griffen Could Be Better Option For Browns Over Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland has had interest in former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. However, Everson Griffen could be a better option.

BrandonLittle

Webster Slaughter, Joshua Cribbs Named To Browns Legends Class of 2020

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Webster Slaughter and Joshua Cribbs were being named to the 2020 Browns Legends class.

Pete Smith

Jamal Adams Officially Requests Permission To Seek Trade From Jets, Browns Should Be Interested

Frustrated with a lack of progress on a new contract, Jamal Adams has officially requested permission to seek a trade as reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Pete Smith