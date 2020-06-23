Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

59 years after Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was forced to integrate his roster, protests and a national conversation about racial equality has put pressure on the Redskins, resulting in the statue of their avowed racist owner being taken down outside the stadium and his name was taken off the lower bowl in RFK stadium.

In both cases, the NFL's biggest monument to white privilege made moves not because they were right, but in an attempt to appease critics.

Under threat of losing his lease on federally owned land, Marshall made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Bobby Mitchell. Mitchell was a fantastic player for the Browns and a running mate with Jim Brown. Despite playing only four seasons together, Brown and Mitchell were one of the greatest running back tandems in NFL history.

The Browns received the rights to running back Ernie Davis out of Syracuse, the first Black Heisman Trophy winner, who many thought would become the next Jim Brown, including Brown. Sadly, Davis was diagnosed with leukemia and would never play for the Browns. Davis died in May of 1963. In perhaps Art Modell's most humane act as the team's owner, he retired the number 45 for Davis.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder replaced Marshall's name in the stadium with Bobby Mitchell and announced the retirement of his jersey, number 49. And while no one is more deserving of Mitchell for such an honor, it was one he deserved long before his decades before his death in April.

"Bobby would have been thrilled and humbled by this wonderful recognition," Mitchell's wife Glen said. "I would like to thank Dan Snyder and the entire Washington Redskins organization for this great honor."

His daughter, Teri, said of her father, "This honor would have meant the world to him. He felt that the retiring of a jersey is the ultimate recognition of an athlete."

Whether it was with the Browns as a running back or the Redskins as a wide receiver, Mitchell was a Hall of Fame player. He transcended eras and showed just how much talent he had playing both positions at the highest level. Mitchell was also an outstanding kick returner.

As good as Mitchell was on the field, he enjoyed a reputation that equaled it off the field. Mitchell didn't just play seven great years for the Redskins, but he worked in their front office after his playing career was over. In all, Mitchell spent 41 of his 84 years contributing to the Redskins organization, which is longer than Marshall, Jack Kent Cooke or Snyder have owned the team.

Mitchell retired from the Redskins in 2003 as the team's assistant general manager, four years after Snyder bought the team. Not only did Snyder know Mitchell, but Mitchell worked closely with him. It's not as if Snyder was simply ignorant of Mitchell's incredible legacy with the team, but rather than honor it in any of the past 17 years since his retirement, it took public pressure that is ultimately aimed at getting the franchise to get them to change the team's name for him to do it.

Mitchell was the best of everything the Redskins could hope to be, a representation of how great the sport of football can be, but instead of being able to truly celebrate his accomplishments and his humanity, it reduces him to a pawn in a losing battle as Snyder hopes to distract people from the fact that the team name is a racial slur, delaying the inevitable. Diminishing Mitchell's legacy, to Snyder, is apparently a small enough price to pay to avoid the reality that unless he decides to sell the team, he's ultimately going to have to do something about the name.

Mitchell started his career with the Browns, who are one of the most progressive franchises in terms of hiring practices and being on the right side of history relating to racial equality with more needing to be done. He finished his career with the Redskins, who so often find themselves on the wrong side, fighting battles long since decided and representing so much of what the protests in America hope to change.

In the case of Bobby Mitchell, he should've been honored while he was alive to enjoy it, celebrating what might be the proudest legacy in that franchise's history. Time may ultimately forget the manner in which Mitchell was properly honored by the team, but it shows that Snyder is only the latest Redskins owner that simply don't get it and it's dubious he ever will.