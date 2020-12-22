Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 2

The Cleveland Browns are on the door step to clinching a berth in the postseason, but their issues have only become more glaring over the course of the season and with the end of the regular college football season, it's time to take another look at their options in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have proven to be a good team this season and are on the door step to qualifying for the postseason, but they are not a complete team yet and their shortcomings will need to be addressed this offseason.

The Browns offense is almost scoring at will with the biggest limitation being possessions. Their ability to score points is directly reflected by how fast their defense loses, unfortunately.

When the Browns defense gets beaten quickly, the Browns offense scores a ton of points because they get more opportunities. In situations where the defense is able to string out drives that hopefully yield fewer points, the Browns end up with fewer chances to score points, so they struggle to hold onto leads and put opponents away.

Heading into the 2020 season, the defense was going to be a problem. It was understood. The team has achieved in spite of it and they will head into the offseason with a significant amount of attention focused on improving the defensive side of the ball.

From an offensive standpoint, the Browns can do a lot offensively, but they are still missing a few key elements that allow them to do everything, including providing instant offense.

Give defensive coordinator Joe Woods the means to get stops on defense. Continue to keep opponents off balance by expanding the number of options head coach Kevin Stefanski has on offense.

Round 1: Asante Samuel Jr., CB Florida State

Listed Measurables: 5'10" 184lbs

Production: 23 solo tackles (7.2 percent), 6 pass deflections (30 percent) in 8 games in 2020. He opted out out at that point.

The progeny of a border line Hall of Fame corner, Asante Samuel Jr. is probably going to measure under 5'10" and it's not unreasonable to want to see him test to measure his top end speed.

Assuming he tests well enough, it's easy to ignore the height issue when watching Samuel thrive as one of the best off coverage corners in the nation. Samuel may be short but he's not small. He's also a hand in glove fit for what the Browns run defensively, operating primarily in Cover-3, but this year often running quarters coverage to cover some deficiencies.

Samuel shows excellent awareness and intelligence and there are numerous examples of plays he's making on balls not thrown to his man or into his zone. He has a high level understanding of what teams are trying to do offensively and because he plays his own role at such a high level, it allows him to cover more of the field, making his area of impact larger than some of the other top corners in the country.

Whether it's against the run or after the catch, Samuel is as physical and aggressive as any player in the country. He isn't just throwing his body at opponents. Samuel wraps up and brings everything he has without fear, producing highlight tackles that help him protect his body.

That physicality carries over to playing coverage and helps to minimize the issues with height. He will attack the opponent's hands as they are getting the ball and coming down with it as opposed to simply desperately jumping only to be hopelessly outmatched.

There are going to be times he loses to bigger receivers and he will have to adjust to the sheer size and strength of some of the opponents he will face in the NFL. Nevertheless, he does so much right, it makes the few issues he has seem minor.

If Samuel measures under 5'10" and he runs in the 4.5 range, he won't be a first round pick. He'll also be relegated to a slot corner, which is the fallback option if he were to struggle outside. However, if he is able to test in the 4.4 range or under, he could end up in the first round and could be ideal for what the Browns want in their defense, playing opposite of Ward while having the ability to play inside or out depending on matchups. Samuel could be similar to Jason Verrett, who has been a terrific NFL corner hopefully with terrible luck when it comes to injuries.

Round 2: Trevon Moehrig, S TCU

Listed Measurables: 6'2" 208lbs

Age: 21 (Born June 19th, 1999)

Production: 30 solo tackles (7.9 percent), 9 pass deflections (20.4 percent) 2 interceptions (25 percent) in 2020.

Moehrig has been one of the most productive safeties in college football the past two seasons and he's only a true junior, so he can return to college if he chooses.

He's got good size for the position and impressive athleticism in terms of speed and agility. Moehrig offers significant range, able to work across the field as well as down hill.

He's a willing and able tackler, but not a terribly impactful hitter. It's an area he can improve and continue to add confidence. Moehrig shines when it comes to making plays on the football, intercepting six passes and breaking up 20 others over the past two seasons.

He's best suited to play deep safety and played free for the Horned Frogs, but their scheme has both spots perform the same roles, doing a little of everything.

The Browns have more prescribed roles for their safeties, but they like safeties that can cover and offer versatility, so they can disguise their coverages and swap roles on a given play. So Moehrig and what the Browns hope is a healthy and fully recovered Grant Delpit can play the back end of their defense, allowing Ronnie Harrison to play up in the box as well as the slot. All three could potentially switch up and perform the other roles as needed in certain situations.

The biggest issue with Moehrig is his angles. His speed and ability to recognize passing concepts makes up some of the difference, but he will take poor angles to plays that causes him to miss tackles or be late to plays that he might otherwise be able to make. In other words, however fast Moehrig plays, which is quite good, he can be faster.

If the Browns were to add Moehrig to their secondary and Delpit makes a full recovery from his Achilles' injury, the Browns would have one of the biggest sets of safeties in the NFL, all of which offer coverage ability and versatility, taking them a step closer to the defense Woods envisioned for this team.

Round 3: Myjai Sanders, DE Cincinnati

Listed Measurables: 6'5" 258lbs

Production: 21 solo tackles (5.7 percent), 10.5 tackles for loss (15.4 percent) 7 sacks (25.9 percent) in 2020.

Sanders has been one of the biggest risers over the course of the 2020 season and he's become an impact player for the Cincinnati Bearcats. A long, flexible edge rusher with a terrific first step, Sanders is a player that's still coming into his own as a player.

He arrived on campus at 233 pounds and has simply added weight over the past few seasons and looks like he could easily get to 265 pounds without losing any speed or flexibility. For as big as he is, he's quite lean.

As with Moehrig, Sanders is a true junior and could return to school. Were he to declare, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go much higher, depending on his athletic testing.

Sanders shows the ability to run the arc with notable bend, use his long arms to keep himself free from blockers and finds his way to the quarterback. He's able to get skinny working inside, able to slip through with immediate pressure in the quarterback's face.

As a run defender, it's really difficult to get outside of Sanders, because he's long and quick. Reaching him is a difficult task and he has the athleticism to widen with the play, forcing the play to help inside. He just needs to continue to get stronger to hold up better at the point of attack.

The concerns with Sanders are that he hasn't played the highest level of competition and that he's going to need to get stronger to adjust NFL tackles. Neither of these are problematic as he should continue to fill out his frame and there's little reason to suggest he won't adjust to the NFL given his skill set. Sanders excels at one element that translate to any level of football - He avoids allows opponents to block him in the first place.

The Browns would be a tremendous fit for Sanders, especially if they opt to keep Olivier Vernon for another year or two. That would put Sanders in an environment to learn from Vernon, Myles Garrett and Adrian Clayborn while being able to earn his reps on the field, putting him in the best position for success.

Early, that would likely have Sanders as largely a depth pass rusher and energy player, but as he gets stronger and fills out his frame, he can take a larger role in the defense and become a factor against the run. Sanders fits the style the Browns seem to prefer in their defensive ends, both in terms of length and mass.

Round 3 (Via NO): Hamsah Nasirildeen, S Florida State

Listed Measurables: 6'4" 220lbs

Age: 22 (January 17th, 1999)

Production: 61 solo tackles (11 percent), 2 interceptions (25 percent), in 2019.

Nasirildeen is in a unique situation because he suffered a torn ACL at the end of the season last year and recovered enough too play in a few games at the end of this season. When healthy, he led the team in tackles and was utilized in a few different roles. He could return to Florida State for another year, but given the amount of effort he put in just to get back to barely play this year, he may simply go to the NFL now.

Just as a strong safety, he resembles current Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. He makes a ton of tackles, is difficult to get away from because he's simply so wide and he's strong enough to make impact tackles. The difference is when Harrison played at Alabama, Minkah Fitzpatrick was the joker of their defense, moving all over the place while Harrison played largely in one role where he thrived.

Nasirildeen play largely as a deep safety, but he got plenty of opportunities in and around the box, which is where he'd be best suited to play for the Browns. He's already practically the size of a linebacker, can play strong safety if needed, but would just bring more depth, versatility and options for this defense.

Everything will depend on how teams evaluate his knee and how he tests in terms of where he goes in the draft, but he could be a backup at strong, play that X or rover position and in obvious passing situations, he might be able to play MIKE. In other words, the Browns would have no linebackers on the field at all, going with four defensive linemen and seven defensive backs.

The fact Nasirildeen has already recovered from the knee injury might time up his full recovery during his rookie seasoin in the NFL.

Before the injury, Nasirldeen showed good range and athleticism to work across the field and track down tackles. He also showed a willingness to take on blocks and work to the ball carrier. He's got the size to work against opposing tight ends and can deal with the physicality they offer.

If the Browns want to be a safety oriented defense, they're going to need a few of them and this would continue to give them size and range that could make up for what they'd lose by forgoing linebackers.

Round 4 (Via PHI): Kenneth Gainwell, RB Memphis

Listed Measurables: 5'11" 191lbs

Age: 22 (Born March 14th, 1999)

Production: 2,029 total yards (21.4 percent) in 2019. 1,459 yards on 231 carries at 6.3 yards per carry, 51 receptions for 610 yards, 16 total touchdowns.

Gainwell was one of the first players to decide to opt out of the 2020 season in favor of minimizing his risk and working towards the NFL Draft. He had an outstanding 2019 campaign, posting elite production, so in addition to the rational concerns over COVID-19, he may have made the determination he'd rather save a year of getting hit and wait until the NFL.

What makes Gainwell stand out is how multifacited he is, able to be a threat as a runner as well as a receiver. Incredibly skilled, Gainwell has good hands and runs routes and catches passes like a receiver. Memphis lined him up everywhere and he was a nightmare for opposing defenses.

As a runner, he shows impressive quickness and agility, often able to anticipate how defenders are playing him and defeating them before they can get to him. He's shifty and often avoids a tackler's best shot.

Gainwell plays with a low center of gravity, a wide base and runs with a natural lean. He's not running defenders over, but he does fall forward to finish runs. When a running lane presents itself, Gainwell has the acceleration to take advantage and crease big runs.

The fact Gainwell opted out and has been presumably been training this season adds an extra element of intrigue. He was listed at 191 pounds in 2019, as a redshirt freshman. Presumably, he's been adding muscle to his frame while being conscious of his athleticism. Done well, Gainwell could be closer to 200 pounds, adding strength while maintaining his athleticism, which could make him an even more attractive prospect.

For the Browns, they get a third back with a ton of versatility, able to operate as a both a back and a receiver. He can be a gadget player in the offense, but he provides a team options for how they approach the running back situation after 2021. If they keep Nick Chubb, they might be inclined to look into trading Kareem Hunt to offset some of the cost. Gainwell steps into the Hunt role.

Should they let Chubb walk, Hunt and Gainwell both provide run and receiving options that can cause schematic nightmares for opponents. Finally, if the Browns keep everybody, Gainwell is just another weapon in a team that always seems to find ways to put players in position to succeed.

Round 4: Dyami Brown, WR North Carolina

Listed Measurables: 6' 185lbs

Age: 21 (November 1st, 1999)

Production: 55 receptions, 1,099 yards (32.4 percent), 8 TDs in 2020.

Dyami Brown is an excellent vertical threat with deep speed that offers a decent amount of size. He's been strong enough in college to use his body to fight for passes down the field. Brown is impressive when it comes to concentrating and tracking the deep ball.

In terms of speed, Brown is able to accelerate quickly and immedately put stress on opposing defensive backs as a threat to get behind them, which can open him up on hitches and comebacks, but he's better working across the field at this point. He's pretty good with the ball in his hands as well.

As good as he is working down the field, Brown has dropped some passes coming back to the ball underneath. Whether passes are on him too fast or he's worried about contact, it's an area he needs to improve.

Another area that makes him look like a good fit for the Browns is his blocking. North Carolina doesn't always call for their receivers to block, but when they do, Brown takes pride in it, taking proper angles, getting in a winning position and working to impose his will on opposing defenders, driving them down the field.

Depending on how the Browns approach Odell Beckham, the Browns simply don't have someone who truly stretches the field and can create instant offense. They need someone that can get deep and allow Mayfield to drive the ball down field, forcing defenses to cover more of the field and creating more space both in the passing and running game.

Round 5: Monty Rice, LB Georgia

Listed Measurables: 6'1" 235lbs

Production: 50 solo tackles (10.5 percent) in 2019.

Monty Rice's game doesn't pop the way it does for some of his teammates on the Georgia defense, but he's an assignment sound linebacker that does a little bit of everything.

He diagnoses and attacks plays quickly, shows a good first step and has enough speed to work to most any area of the field, demonstrating pretty good range overall. Rice isn't afraid to take on contact and can work through trash reasonably well to get to the ball carrier.

In coverage, he's quick to get his zones and does a nice job covering running backs out of the backfield. He's confident in his angles and doesn't hesitate when he knows where he wants to go.

For Georgia's defense, he plays the same role as Jacob Phillips did for LSU and has a similar body type. That might be something the Browns wouldn't mind having more of and Rice can offer them depth to try to upgrade the group, even if the Browns are ultimately would prefer to utilize fewer linebackers on the field.

Round 6: Camryn Bynum, CB California

Listed Measurables: 6' 195lbs

Age: 22 (Born July 19th, 1998)

Production: 39 solo tackles (7.4 percent), 9 pass deflections (16.9 percent) in 2019.

'Cam Breezy' is an experienced, competitive corner that's done a little bit of everything in Cal's defensive scheme. Off coverage, tight coverage, playing against nub looks, Bynum had a great 2019 season in terms of production and he was effective in 2020 in the few games Cal was able to play.

Bynum has played exclusively on the boundary, but he might be able to play in the slot as well. He's not afraid to play tight coverage or play a physical brand of coverage. Nevertheless, his ability to play on the boundary is worthwhile and he's certainly operated in a scheme that could translate well to what the Browns do with their secondary. He's willing and able to come and make tackles.

Bynum has played in all 42 games over his four year career.

Both Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson are scheduled to be free agents and while the Browns do have some young options like A.J. Green, they need more help as well as addressing the slot position in a meaningful way. They may need to find a specific player in free agency just to play the slot, but Bynum could be an option at both spots.

Round 7: Cade Johnson, WR South Dakota State

Listed Measurables: 5'10" 180lbs

Production: 72 receptions for 1,222 yards (48 percent), 8 TDs in 2019. Team did not have a season in 2020.

Johnson was one of the most productive receivers in the country in 2018 and 2019, putting up prolific production as a receiver and kick returner. He's done a little of everything in the Jackrabbits offense and he's been utilized as a runner on end arounds and various other concepts in order to get the ball in his hands.

It's going to be interesting to see how Johnson tests athletically, because he doesn't look all that special in terms of speed or agility, but he demonstrates excellent body control and does find ways to beat teams deep.

As he did not play this season, he's another player that could focus on training and improving his body, so it will be interesting to see the results.

Where Johnson really excels is creating separation on intermediate and shorter routes as well as finding space in zones. He's a consistently reliable option, which is part of why he's been so productive. Johnson does pretty well tracking the ball and catching contested catches at various levels of the field.

They line him up just about anywhere within their offense, both inside and out. He's their primary option when it comes to motion and various adjustments within their offense to find ways to create favorable matchups.

There's some similarities between how he, Jarvis Landry win matchups and create opportunities to make plays. He can win with footwork and detail, but will occasionally need to overpower defenders.

Johnson is versatile receiving option that will likely do his best work in the slot at the NFL, but if he tests well athletically, that could expand. He also provides another option on kick returns.

Additional Thoughts

The Browns defense is a major issue and that's going to be a heavy focus this offseason, which will undoubtedly include the NFL Draft. The first four picks are dedicated to continuing to reshape the defense in Joe Woods' image.

A big part of that will be the secondary and that means adding more help at both corner and safety. Samuel might be short, but he seems to embody everything the Browns want in their corners from intelligence to coverage ability to being physically tough.

The investment in more size and athleticism at safety could help mitigate some of the issues with height Samuel has as well as simply giving the Browns more options in how they line up, switch up roles and disguise coverages.

Trevon Moehrig, much like Grant Delpit last year, has been an incredibly talented, productive safety that offers size and athleticism. He's largely suited to play on the back end while Hamsah Nasirildeen seems more suited to play near the line of scrimmage as a rover and potential linebacker in certain spots.

Along with Ronnie Harrison, who can play both strong safety and near the line of scrimmage in a linebacker type role, that would give the Browns four long, physical safeties that can ensure the Browns can always keep three on the field.

Myjai Sanders is a talented pass rusher that could give the Browns an unending amount of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He appears to have significant upside and could take over the job across from Myles Garrett in the long term.

The two main offensive threats the Browns add are based on the idea of expanding what their offense is capable. Dyami Brown gives the Browns a badly needed deep threat while Kenneth Gainwell offers depth and a potential gadget player that can operate in a few different capacities.

The rest of the draft is about depth and competition, including linebacker Monty Rice, corner Camryn Bynum and receiver Cade Johnson. It's simply about improving the bottom of the roster with players that have a chance to contribute pretty quickly. Failing that, the Browns might be able to get them on the practice squad.

The Browns would be quite young on defense, particularly in the secondary but their costs would be next to nothing on that side of the ball with the opportunity to not only keep the players they have, but look for opportunities to add more impact.