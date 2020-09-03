Cleveland Browns: 6 Players Of Interest From Other Rosters

The Cleveland Browns don't necessarily need to grab players from other rosters via waivers, which is an endorsement for the overall improvement and quality of the roster.

Nevertheless, there are a few spots that could use some help and whether they let are go from other teams or the Browns opt for trades, there are a handful of players I'm keeping my eye on as teams get ready to trim their rosters down to 53.

It was more difficult to find players on opposing rosters than expected, which might be an indictment of the overall talent in the league at the moment, but it also suggests there are spots on the Browns roster where it's difficult to upgrade at this point.

Saquan Hampton, S New Orleans Saints

Hampton was someone I loved coming out of Rutgers and hoped the Browns would grab ahead of Sheldrick Redwine in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Saints have a habit of selecting a lot of players I evaluated highly, especially at safety where they have drafted Marcus Williams, Chauncy Gardner-Johnson as well as Hampton, who was selected in the fifth round.

It may come down to how the Saints feel about Hampton as opposed to D.J. Swearinger. A free safety by trade, Hampton demonstrated good range and flew down hill to make tackles in college. Athleticism, size and production, Hampton checked all the boxes.

Mason Schreck, TE Cincinnati Bengals

From Medina high school in Ohio, Schreck was a good athlete and had ridiculous production at the University of Buffalo. Selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he's battled some injuries and been on the practice squad.

If the Bengals keep four tight ends, he likely makes the team. If they go with three, they could attempt to get him to the practice squad again.

Stephen Carlson is a talented player, but if the Browns lose either Austin Hooper or David Njoku to injury, the former Ivy League wide receiver isn't really built to play inline. Pharaoh Brown can play inline, but he's basically like putting an offensive lineman in there. The Browns could just put Chris Hubbard in there as a jumbo tight end and get a better blocker.

Schreck is built to play inline but offers more as a receiving threat, so he could be an option to try to upgrade the fourth tight end spot for the Browns.

Joe Ostman, DE Philadelphia Eagles

I wish the Eagles would cut Casey Toohill, because he'd be ideal as a fifth defensive end and ninth defensive lineman. That seems unlikely given how impressive he's been in camp, but Ostman might get released. Ostman was an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft, spending a year on the practice squad.

In 2019, Ostman was impressive in the preseason, but suffered a season-ending injury. The Eagles have loaded up on defensive linemen and they are going to have to cut some players that may contribute this year.

Shareef Miller is also a possibility. Keep in mind, Andrew Berry has some added familiarity with these players having spend last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

James Lynch, DT Minnesota Vikings

A fourth round pick in this year's draft, Lynch hasn't lit the world on fire in a crowded field with the Minnesota Vikings, which just added Yannick Ngakoue. Lynch may be the odd man out and if the Browns are looking to add another athletic three-tech, giving them a ninth defensive lineman, he might be worth a look.

Lynch played as an odd front defensive end at Baylor and he was dominant in his final year in Waco. He was powerful, able to throw guys around on his way to the quarterback. However, as shown by Jordan Elliot at times, power players can have a more difficult transition to the NFL and it can take time. That could be compounded by the position switch for Lynch.

Lynch does have good quickness and ability to penetrate into the backfield quickly. He could be a purer pass rush threat than Elliot might be initially. It just might be a slower boil and one the Browns might not be willing to wait for this year.

Geno Stone, S Baltimore Ravens

One of the more surprising developments of the NFL Drafts was that Geno Stone went in the seventh round. Some analysts were extremely high on the former Iowa Hawkeye.

He was reasonably productive in college, but his testing was relatively ordinary. This comes down to the evaluation of Stone by the Browns in the draft if the Ravens release him. If they really liked him, they might be comfortable bringing him in to be Karl Joseph's backup.

Ibraheim Campbell, S Tennessee Titans

The former fourth round pick of the Browns has been a journeyman around the league. He never seems to stay anywhere for long, but when he's on the field, he's a top down strong safety that fits the Browns scheme and plays the run well.

If he gets released and the Browns just decide they aren't happy with any of the options on the current roster and want someone they know can fill in if necessary, Campbell can be a stop gap depth option behind Joseph.