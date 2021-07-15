Who Could Have A Breakout 2021 Season For The Cleveland Browns?

The Cleveland Browns already have their fair share of stars on both sides of the football. It seems every year teams see one player make a jump at least. For Cleveland last year it was Wyatt Teller, who went from hardly known into an All-Pro caliber player.

This season there looks to be a couple players who may finally put it all together. Then, a linebacker who didn’t stay healthy his rookie year, but could be very good in this system. Much of this could depend on what they make of the opportunity in front of them. So, who exactly could breakout for Cleveland in 2021?

David Njoku

The days of Njoku wanting out have sailed and whether you like it or not, number 85 is the most talented tight end on the Browns roster. Njoku is one of the longer tenured players on the roster since he was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Njoku missed three games in 2021 and only appeared in four games in 2020, other than he was a healthy player in 2019 and 2018. Health has been on his side for the most part outside of a freak injury in 2020 when he went airborne. Njoku struggled to get on the field under former head coach Freddie Kitchens, but that ship has long sailed.

Interesting enough, with Njoku there seems to be untapped potential and it has been there since he has entered the league. It showed last year at times, in fact during the most important time. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, Njoku caught four of five targets and had 59 yards. Rewinding to that game, 85 was very timely for the Browns and made some huge grabs. Njoku is a unique talent in the tight end room as no one else presents the combination of frame, athleticism and speed.

Austin Hooper was a newcomer as a big free agent signee with the Browns last season. He wasn’t good, struggled with health and couldn’t put together much consistency. Much of that had to do with Cleveland’s limited offense since they really couldn’t stretch the field. He should be improved in 2021, as should the entire unit. Njoku has the chance to make the biggest jump, simply because he is the best talent in the room. Njoku is playing in the final year of his rookie contract, he will be a unrestricted free agent after the season.

In a contract year players try to perform, they want paid. Part of the reason Njoku wanted traded in the first place was because he felt he didn’t have the opportunity to perform for a nice contract. This season he will have that chance for a number of reasons. He will surely get a solid amount of snaps if healthy. The defense will be better and should have the offense on the field more often, it’s a ripple affect. If there was any year the Njoku is going to step up and become what he’s capable of, it is likely 2021.

Rashard Higgins

Higgins has always had at least one thing working for him. The wideout has had the best on-field chemistry with the team’s quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Higgins has limited athleticism and he’s not very fast. He finds other ways to get open, create separation and put together solid routes. So far it has worked, Higgins has been a solid player when given the opportunity. He’s been with the Browns since 2016, even a year longer than Njoku. There are just a couple of players who have been there longer.

Like Njoku, the outlier in Higgins’ career was the 2019 season when Freddie Kitchens was running thing. Higgins was active just 10 games and only started one. When Odell Beckham Jr. went down last season Higgins stepped up and recorded 546 of his 599 receiving yards after the injury. Higgins was simply the team’s best wide receiver after the top option in Beckham went down. Even with Beckham back on the field there will be plenty of opportunity for the rest of the receiving corps.

Higgins is playing for just over two-million dollars this coming season and then he is a free agent. That number is very low when you look at what he is capable of when given the opportunity. Higgins is looked at as the team’s third receiver when you get past Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Higgins could solidify himself as the team’s second option with a nice season. Then, that would make it tough on the Browns, as they would have to look at extending him a new contract. Higgins is not limited to primarily slot work as Landry is, that is working in his favor.

If Higgins can put together a nice season with 700+ yards, it would be considered a nice breakout for a receiver that has often been looked at as a rotational receiver. Say Higgins has a good season, it means good things for the Cleveland offense as a whole.

Jacob Phillips

This is an interesting one because Phillips is not locked in as a starter. In fact, the second year linebacker will need to prove himself to be one of the guys at linebacker and it may be tough due to the fact the Browns don’t need to heavily rely on multiple. Phillips was a very good tackler in college and he was able to show it in spurts last season. The problem is that the LSU product could not stay on the field as a rookie. After missing seven games in his rookie year, Phillips will definitely want to bounce back and show he can stay healthy first and foremost.

A big enough frame to play the middle of the field or weak side, Phillips could battle with Anthony Walker for that MIKE spot. If not, he will look to play the WILL. He can play either and that is certainly a positive in this defense, versatility. If Phillips can indeed stay healthy and on the field he very well could rack up the tackles and put together a nice season. The Browns need a linebacker to step up and become the face of the room, it is one of the positions that lacks that. No better opportunity for a second year player that is looking to impress the team that drafted him after a rough first year.

Phillips numbers may not be eye popping in any way and certainly don’t need to be for him to have a season. If he can lockdown a starting position, stay on the field and perform - his name will become more well known around the league.

It’s always neat to project what players could be, or will be when the season comes. In this case these players may be just average. Though, there is reason to believe that each one could step up in a certain way. Which would entail a breakout season for the given player.