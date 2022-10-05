Skip to main content

Browns Bytes - Falcons Week 4 Recap

The Cleveland Browns endure another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons when the offense is unable to produce enough points. Bri and I get into what didn't work this week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Atlanta Falcons in disappointing fashion and this time the blame falls on the offense. Going one of three on possessions inside the five yard line gets you beat. Bri and I recap the game, discuss the decision to go for it on 4th-and-3, Jacoby Brissett's play, the defense and the notion that Kevin Stefanski's seat is getting warmer.

Bri and I are both in favor of being aggressive when it comes to fourth down. The offense has been rolling the past two weeks and went down the field in four plays. The Browns were expecting the Falcons to score a bunch of points which is part of the reason they went for it. They failed.

Players love the aggression and the NFL is a league that favors offenses more and more, so getting 7's on the scoreboard is critical. I can appreciate the argument that you want to get points on the board first and it's easy to look at the final score and point at the field goal as the difference.

Brissett did not play well and the mistakes he made that hurt the most were on plays like screens that were open. One on 2nd-and-11 from the 11-yard line and one on the final drive in the game. Both were intended for Kareem Hunt and one was incomplete and the other was a penalty for illegal man down field because Brissett pulled the ball down.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defense sans Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan surrendered 23 points, seven of which resulted from a David Njoku fumble. They yielded 333 total yards, didn't give up a point in the second or third quarter, forced an interception in plus territory and forced three punts.

The way they got crushed in the running game late is frustrating, but it wasn't a scheme issue. The Falcons ran over 8-man boxes, which enabled them to get a large amount of their yardage and generate 13 points. No one needs to be happy about that, but the defense did enough to win.

We get into a discussion regarding Stefanski and his alleged job security. The Browns are 2-2 in a season where their major acquisition, Deshaun Watson, is suspended for 11 games and there is talk about firing him?

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Greedy Williams Impresses in First Start of 2021
News

Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers

By Brandon Little
8A638F1D-1607-46D6-A604-3ABBA28D1617
News

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

By Brandon Little
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as offensive tackle Brady Christensen (70) and guard Pat Elflein (60) block and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

By Pete Smith
Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte III (39) in action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Berry Waives his Own Draft Selection for First Time, Signs Drew Forbes

By Brandon Little
Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fail First Month of Season, Must Improve Quickly or Risk Being Left Behind

By Pete Smith
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from the sideline in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Offense a Dud Against Falcons, But Should Remain Aggressive

By Pete Smith
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) intercepts a pass in front of Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Offense Comes Up Short Against Falcons as Browns Lose 23-20

By Pete Smith
8B22EE42-6EFF-4585-96D6-EABFCA10564D
News

Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

By Brandon Little