Browns Digest Week 13 Staff Picks

Week 13 of the regular season is here and the Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week including optimism for the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL calendar turns to December with about a third of the season remaining. The schedule starts off with an interesting matchup with the Buffalo Bills going on the road to face the New England Patriots.

The Bills are winning, but not playing well in a division leaving them no room to breathe. Josh Allen's injury is hampering the offense, which is allowing teams to hang around and become a real threat.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are playing much better in large part due to the improved play of quarterback Mac Jones. They are coming off of a difficult road loss against the Minnesota Vikings and need to get a victory to keep pace with the division.

I've got the Patriots, betting on Bill Belichick to the advantage on a short week while Brandon Little and Abby Mueller are taking the more talented Bills.

The Thanksgiving slate was good for me as I crushed my picks last week and find myself with a healthy five game lead in the standings. One of the four games I was wrong about was the Cleveland Browns, who defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime.

This week, it's easy to pick the Browns as they face the worst team in the league in the Houston Texans. The Browns are set to have Deshaun Watson make his debut and help them build some momentum.

The Texans do boast a talented running back which has given the Browns problems this year, but their passing game has been putrid. Additionally, their defense might have some talent but isn't any better in terms of the product, which should enable the Browns plenty of opportunities to take control of the game and get the victory.