Skip to main content

Browns Digest Week 13 Staff Picks

Week 13 of the regular season is here and the Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week including optimism for the Cleveland Browns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFL calendar turns to December with about a third of the season remaining. The schedule starts off with an interesting matchup with the Buffalo Bills going on the road to face the New England Patriots.

The Bills are winning, but not playing well in a division leaving them no room to breathe. Josh Allen's injury is hampering the offense, which is allowing teams to hang around and become a real threat.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are playing much better in large part due to the improved play of quarterback Mac Jones. They are coming off of a difficult road loss against the Minnesota Vikings and need to get a victory to keep pace with the division.

I've got the Patriots, betting on Bill Belichick to the advantage on a short week while Brandon Little and Abby Mueller are taking the more talented Bills.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Thanksgiving slate was good for me as I crushed my picks last week and find myself with a healthy five game lead in the standings. One of the four games I was wrong about was the Cleveland Browns, who defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime.

This week, it's easy to pick the Browns as they face the worst team in the league in the Houston Texans. The Browns are set to have Deshaun Watson make his debut and help them build some momentum.

The Texans do boast a talented running back which has given the Browns problems this year, but their passing game has been putrid. Additionally, their defense might have some talent but isn't any better in terms of the product, which should enable the Browns plenty of opportunities to take control of the game and get the victory.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

D927E529-7745-4579-8AA5-B2DF3F8DA998
News

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

By Brandon Little
5FF962D3-851F-4E4A-BD61-7153DC9F2CED
News

Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game

By Brandon Little
F3A7FA0D-BD60-47B1-92B1-93341AFA083C
News

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: We Hope That There's Some Rust

By Brandon Little
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the offense with wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on Sunday in Houston

By Brandon Little
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski after minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Canton. Browns Hof 4
Featured Content

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

By Pete Smith
EEB52229-B488-436D-B9BC-A85E05D3F66B
News

Cleveland Browns Sign Familiar Linebacker to Practice Squad

By Brandon Little
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, 10 of Deshaun Watson's Accusers to Attend his Debut in Houston

By Brandon Little
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) knocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) out of bounds during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Thoughts Coming Out of Bucs Overtime Victory

By Pete Smith