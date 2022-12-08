Browns Digest Week 14 Staff Picks

Week 14 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a Thursday night game between a team on a three game winning streak and a team with three wins, period. The Browns Digest Staff has their picks in for the week and are united with their pick to start off the week.

The Las Vegas Raiders have won three and a row and it might be more notable if they weren't 2-7 when it started. Not dead yet, they've got a great opportunity to get another one against what's left of the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will be without Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald among a list of players in this game. They weren't winning with them, so it shouldn't be surprising if they lose without them.

The Cleveland Browns haven't lost to the Cincinnati Bengals since 2019. The Browns are coming off back to back wins, but the Bengals have won four in a row against better opponents. The Browns defense has fared well against the Bengals offense in their past three matchups, but it's difficult to gauge how quickly Deshaun Watson will reacclimate to playing quarterback in the NFL.

As a result, I have the Bengals while Brandon Little and Abby Mueller are taking the Browns.

The other AFC North matchup features the Baltimore Ravens, likely led by Tyler Huntley against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It would be better for the Browns if the Steelers win this, but I continue to have zero faith in their offense. Additionally, Tyler Huntley has been effective in relief of Jackson. Brandon and Abby are going the other way on that one as well.