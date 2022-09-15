Browns Digest Week 2 Staff Picks

It's week two of the regular season, which means it's time for the Browns Digest staff to make our picks this week, including our best bets.

It's week two of the NFL season and the Browns Digest crew has made their picks for the week, starting with the Thursday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. All of us have the Chiefs winning at home.

We all survived our survival picks for week one. Brandon and Abby went with the Baltimore Ravens over the New York Jets. I had the Philadelphia Eagles over the Detroit Lions. This week, Abby and Brandon are once again in sync, taking the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Atlanta Falcons at home. I took the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Dallas Cowboys without quarterback Dak Prescott.

After week one, Brandon and I find ourselves 10-5-1 while Abby is a game behind at 9-6-1.

All three of us having the Cleveland Brown beating the New York Jets at home. Even though the Browns have more talent in this matchup, the Jets defense matches up well against the Browns. Their biggest strengths, their defensive front and run defense, could make life difficult for a Browns offense that doesn't want to be forced to pass to win games.

Fortunately, the Browns should have an overwhelming advantage on the defensive side of the ball as the Jets have issues on the offensive line, struggling to protect backup quarterback Joe Flacco. It also doesn't hurt that Cade York is coming off a spectacular debut, making all four of his field goals including the game winning kick from 58 yards.