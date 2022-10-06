Skip to main content

Browns Digest Week 5 Staff Picks

Week five of the NFL regular season is set to kick off in Denver as the Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts, the Browns Digest Staff Picks are in for the week.
With the Denver Broncos set to host the Indianapolis Colts, our week staff five picks are in for the week. A game between two potential Hall of Fame quarterbacks, neither Matt Ryan or Russell Wilson has gotten off to a good start. Should that continue, this could make for one unpleasant game to watch.

Brandon Little and Abby Mueller are both continuing in the survivor pool, both taking the Buffalo Bills to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will get the first start of his career and faces a daunting Bills defense that is currently giving up the fewest points in the league.

Being out of the survivor pool since week two, I focus on the overall picks and have extended my lead to four games on the season.

This the first week that we have not all picked the Browns to win. The schedule ramps up in difficulty this week and even though the Browns are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers who are missing key plays due to injury, it's difficult to take Jacoby Brissett over Justin Herbert, even with the rib cartilage issue.

The opportunity for the Browns is in their ability to run the ball. The Chargers give up the second most yards per carry in the league, yielding 5.4 yards per carry, which is only ahead of the Detroit Lions at 5.6. The Browns offensive line continues to play well and Nick Chubb is having the best season of his career, giving them an avenue to maintain drives and score points.

But the Browns defense needs to get healthy and have a good game in order for that to matter. Last year, the Chargers defeated the Browns in Los Angeles 47-42.

