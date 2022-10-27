Skip to main content

Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks

The Browns Digest staff picks are in for week eight and Abby Mueller has been on a tear the past two weeks, putting herself just one game behind in the regular season standings.
Week eight of the regular season is upon us and the Browns Digest Staff has made their picks starting with a Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs look old and that probably doesn't bode well for them on a short week, so all of us are going with the Ravens. They don't look great right now on offense, but they are certainly trending in a better direction.

Abby Mueller and Brandon Little are going with the Philadelphia Eagles for their survivor pick this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle for the Keystone state. The Eagles are cruising right now as the Steelers are struggling to score points.

Abby has also stormed back in the regular season picks the past two weeks. She's leaped into second place and is just one game behind first. 

This week, all three of us are picking the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. It's probably another game that will be decided by a single score, but the Bengals have Joe Burrow while the Browns still have Jacoby Brissett at the quarterback position.

The Browns defense played reasonably well against the Ravens and could continue that momentum against the Bengals. Unfortunately, they are likely to be without tight end David Njoku who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens. The Browns will likely do everything they can to limit the number of possessions the Bengals get in order to stifle momentum.

