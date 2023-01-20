Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE Kansas State

The Cleveland Browns need all the pass rush help they can get and Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah could be one of the best in this year's class.

With the season over and Jim Schwartz hired as defensive coordinator, the Cleveland Browns can put their attention into fixing their defense. Most of that will be focused on a defensive line that needs three new starters and would benefit from additional depth. Given the sheer amount of talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, it would be surprising if the Browns didn't partake, potentially as early as their first pick.

The switch to Schwartz may have a small impact on the types of defensive linemen the Browns want. It may broaden their horizons when it comes to the type of defensive ends they will consider. Schwartz has had plenty of success with bigger ends, but specifically with pass rushers, it could open the door for anyone as long as they can get to the passer and fit within the guardrails the Browns have established for the players they want to draft.

Namely, the Browns have no reason to change their approach to prospect age, preferences for arm length and athletic profiles.

The Browns are coming off a season in which they had 34 sacks as a team. 16 of those belong to Myles Garrett. The need is apparent. The track record of Schwartz combined with a loaded draft class incentivize the Browns to draft both an edge rusher and defensive tackle in addition to the starters they add through free agency or trades.

One talented option that could be a great fit for what the Browns want in an edge rusher with Schwartz could be Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a defensive end out of Kansas State.

Listed Measurables

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 255 lbs

Anudike has a broad build with a low center of gravity. His listed height seems generous, but the weight does look legitimate. He's dense. Anudike is explosive off the ball, reaches his top speed quickly, though it wouldn't be a huge surprise if his top end speed doesn't set the world on fire.

Anudike is a natural bender, plays with good pad level and possesses the functional strength to cause problems for opponents he can beat with leverage. He's not a power rusher per se, but he has won with power and will use it to put the opponent off balance. His agility is noteworthy along with his ankle flexibility. He doesn't possess the hip flexibility to bend the edge but he's going to change direction effectively from the waist down and use his arms as levers to turn the corner.

Anudike has long arms and he's only going to be 21 at the time of the NFL Draft.

Production

2022: 31 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection in 14 games

2021: 37 solo tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles in 13 games

Anudike has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the nation the past two seasons. His solo tackles weren't ideal this past season, but his sophomore season was excellent on that front.

Part of this comes down to the fact Anudike is a high effort player that is active in pursuit. He is relentless getting after the quarterback, but will chase down running backs or short passes. The fact that he's been as productive as he has while operating predominately out of an odd front is also noteworthy.

He's accustomed to facing help, often in the form of a second lineman. He can attack the tackle and have to account for a guard who's trying to establish a double team. That has forced him to understand how to get skinny to split the double team, isolate a single blocker, run the arc to avoid the second block and develop counter moves.

Anudike can attack up the field, slash inside, bull rush, swim, rip and flashes a spin move that has been good for when he's behind the quarterback and needs to work back to the line of scrimmage in pursuit. His violence with his arms stands out and he's able to keep opponents out of his chest. There are times when he will get stuck on single blocks or double teams, but he's often able to find a way to separate and keep himself viable.

His ability to play with low pad level and chase down the line has allowed him to chase down slow developing runs or take away cut back lanes.

On top of making plays behind the line of scrimmage, Anudike forced eight fumbles in 27 games, which is a credit to how he attacks the ball while tackling ball carriers, especially quarterbacks.

Why the Browns Could Like Him

Anudike is an impact pass rusher with upside. He's a player that could come in and contribute as a designated pass rusher as a rookie. That might be all he does as a rookie, which would be valuable.

The Browns are going to be in search of a starting caliber defensive end in free agency or through trade to play across from Myles Garrett. They will also have Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas that will be in their second seasons. Wright, to this point, has been largely a run player, but offers the ability to kick inside to rush the passer. If Anudike is effective as a rookie and is DE3 or even DE4, the Browns would be in a great spot.

If the Browns get a lead or they are able to put the opponent in obvious passing situations, they can put a fresh Anudike on the field entirely focused on getting to the quarterback. If the Browns defense works as intended under Schwartz, that is the best case scenario. 25 to 30 snaps per game going full bore.

With more time and development, Anudike can become a full service player. He has shown he's capable, but just needs to acclimate to the rigors of the NFL. If he overachieves as a rookie, all the better.

The Bottom Line

Felix Anudike-Uzomah has put together one of the best pass rushing resumes in this year's draft class and has many of the qualities the Cleveland Browns seek in defensive end prospects. If they want to target a pass rusher early, it's difficult to imagine Anudike won't be on their short list.