Browns Draft Musings: Defining The Defense

The first pick the Cleveland Browns use on defense will put a stamp on what the team envisions to be a Super Bowl defense. Three players who fit that vision as well as some other defensive draft thoughts.

Without the normal schedule of NFL Draft events and incorporating data into prospect analysis, it has left me plenty of time to think, which can be dangerous, but the result is considering the prospects available in the first round of this class that fit what the Browns say they want in their defense.

Between the injury to last year's second round pick Grant Delpit and how much effort was put into the offense, the Browns really haven't put a stamp on what this defense is going to be. They largely signed temps for a year, so whenever the Browns pick, it will be only the second major indication where they want this defense to go.

Three players stand out from the rest in terms of fitting the speed this team wants that fits the defensive scheme defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants to run.

1. Trevon Moehrig, S TCU

If the draft were held today and Moehrig was available, I think the Browns would take him. Free agency could change things, but Moehrig offers a tremendous amount of size and range in a defense that has emphasized a desire for both from the safety position. He can play two deep coverage as well as come downhill and make a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. It can be difficult to get around him.

Delpit, coming off the ruptured Achilles' and Ronnie Harrison fit the same mold and the Browns want to be able to utilize three safeties on the field routinely. It's not clear what Delpit will be able to do for the Browns this year and Moehrig would give them a player that can operate at either strong or free.

His production is outstanding. He makes plays on the ball and can cause turnovers. There are some elements of his film that need to be cleaned up, particularly when it comes to being a consistent tackler, especially in space. He can be hesitant in engaging as he tries to balance making sure he's not beaten as the last line of defense.

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, LB/S Notre Dame

Koromoah played rover for Notre Dame and he should play the same role for the Browns. Experience playing in the box, covering in the slot and coming downhill, Koromoah can play a valuable role in the defense no matter the situation. In dime, he can slide to middle linebacker.

It's really difficult to project where Koromoah will go in the draft, because he's not a true linebacker. Teams could take him and try to plug him in the way the Baltimore Ravens did with Patrick Queen, but Koromoah needs to be protected by the defensive line. He's not someone who is adept at taking on blocks. He wins with speed and quickness, which is why having him be able to play that rover position is valuable.

The Miami Dolphins are a popular projected landing spot for Koromoah for example. The role Moehrig plays and his ability to operate deep is more valuable and puts him ahead of Koromoah, but Koromoah could be a fantastic player for the Browns as they seem like one of the few teams who can truly maximize him.

There is more depth in this draft at that rover style position as opposed to top down safeties. The Browns will take the best player on their board, but if they don't get Koromoah, there are options that can be had later that can function in that role.

3. Asante Samuel Jr., CB Florida State

One of the best corners in college football, Samuel seems to be dropping in rankings. Likely due to his lack of size or the perception he must paly the slot, He has first round talent but some list him as a second or even third round talent.

The Browns need a big time slot player in this defense because they want fewer linebackers on the field. So that player needs to be able to get ball carriers on the ground. Samuel is a fantastic tackler in terms of technique who is fearless and brings power. He's also a scheme diverse corner that can play tight man or excel in off coverage, displaying excellent awareness.

If the draft comes and he's dismissed by some teams due to his size and falls to the Browns in the second round, they could get a starting slot player that will put opposing ball carriers on the ground. If the Browns were able to get either Moehrig or Koromoah and then Samuel, the Browns would be faster and more physical while hopefully upgrading their ability in coverage.

The Browns have made their pursuit of J.J. Watt extremely public, but if they don't get him, they are still going to be in the market for a veteran pass rusher. They don't want to go into the season relying on a rookie to start when they are ready to compete for the Super Bowl.

That doesn't mean the Browns wouldn't take a first round pass rusher. The problem is the only great options for that pick are unlikely to last that long. Kwity Paye from Michigan and Gregory Rousseau from Miami are both highly touted athletes, who are still moldable clay.

For reasons that are difficult to fathom, Rousseau is the one who some are projecting to last until late in the first round. Believed to be 6'6" 260, he only played one season of college football. He didn't really have a true position, used often as a joker, but his production was incredible, leading the team in tackles for loss (19.5) and sacks (15.5) at 19 years old. The next most productive player had five sacks. In 2020, Jaelen Phillips led the Hurricanes with 8 sacks. Rousseau looks the part of a phenom.

If Rousseau's athleticism is as impressive in testing as it looked on the 2019 tape and the Browns are able to add him to a group that has Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and potentially someone like Watt, Ryan Kerrigan or Trey Hendrickson, he could be a unique defensive weapon, allowing the Browns to unleash an hell storm on opposing passers while also protecting the back seven, enabling them to fly around and make plays.

In the event those two aren't available, which is the most logical scenario, there isn't a pass rusher attractive enough to take there. Even if they were to trade back, it seems more likely they'd want to wait until the third round or even day three. This class has more depth at edge rusher than a number of other positions in this class, including both corner and safety.

If the Browns can help it, they should address their hole at defensive tackle in free agency. Especially if they are content with keeping Jordan Elliott at the three-technique behind Sheldon Richardson, they should be able to find a nose relatively cheap. After all, Andrew Billings is only going to cost the Browns $3.5 million this year and he's good. If they are simply looking for the best defensive tackle and potentially moving guys around after the fact, it's a little more interesting.

This draft class at defensive tackle is abysmal. There just aren't many answers there and if they get overdrafted due to scarcity, it will be even worse.

However, one defensive tackle that is interesting that might be sitting there late on day three is Jonathan Marshall from Arkansas. Listed 6'3" 317 pounds, he's a big man who will flash athleticism and the ability to get into the backfield and blow up plays.

Marshall has some interesting traits and his production was decent for the Razorbacks. He appears to need a lot of work and coaching. For a player that might be best served to spend a year on the practice squad unless he really surprises, Marshall might could an interesting project.

The Browns should come up with a way to deal with this in free agency because this draft class is unlikely to yield the results this team needs right now. Hassan Ridgeway is a player the Browns might want to investigate, slated to be a free agent after spending the last few years with the Philadelphia Eagles. If Elliott and Billings are an indication, the Browns appear to want more size in their defensive tackles.

