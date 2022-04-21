Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE South Carolina

The Cleveland Browns need a pass-rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they could be interested in South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare.

The Cleveland Browns have to address the EDGE position early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Kingsley Enagbare out of South Carolina could be an option.

Enagbare turned 22 in January and enters the draft after four years at South Carolina. In 39 games, he totaled 121 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. Over the past two seasons, he ranked 18th (89.2) and 4th (92.5) in Pro Football Focus Pass-Rush grade.

Kingsley Enagbare Relative Athletic Score

Enagbare is not a dynamic athlete. He does have a good frame and should be able to continue to add muscle, and he has very long 34.75-inch arms which helps him control blocks. He gets off the ball moderately well and can fire into offensive linemen decently enough.

He lacks long speed which is a concern given the way the Browns like their defensive linemen to play, and he's a very linear athlete; his short-area quickness and agility are almost nonexistent. He struggles to change direction and defend in space, and he is a poor finisher, as he missed 17.6% of his tackle attempts during his career. He does, however, have a degree of bend, which is encouraging.

Where Enagbare wins is with his length, his hands, and his power. When he is able to keep his pad level low and use his long arms to keep the offensive linemen off his chest, he can defeat blocks at a good rate. When his hands are working properly, they pack a ton of punch along with good speed.

The issue is that Enagbare is a very inconsistent player, and his playstyle is out of control. He lacks refinement and will need development before he can be counted on reliably. He needs to have a rush plan on a frequent basis and he needs to not get washed out on run plays as he does sometimes.

Enagbare has played both as a stand-up EDGE and with his hand in the dirt and can function well in either alignment. He doesn't have any physical limitations that would pigeonhole him into either role in the NFL.

NFL Mock Draft Database currently has Enagbare as the consensus 67th-ranked player, so he seems to be in the range of the Browns third-round pick at 78th overall. If he is on the board there, even if Cleveland has already taken pass-rusher earlier, it would make a lot of sense to snag him.

Enagbare needs some work for sure, and he doesn't possess the high-end athletic traits that other rushers in this class do, but he's been very productive over the past two seasons despite a lack of refinement. He has the length and the strength to be an effective player in this league and could end up providing a very good value in this draft.