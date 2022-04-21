Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE South Carolina

The Cleveland Browns need a pass-rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they could be interested in South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare.

The Cleveland Browns have to address the EDGE position early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Kingsley Enagbare out of South Carolina could be an option.

Enagbare turned 22 in January and enters the draft after four years at South Carolina. In 39 games, he totaled 121 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. Over the past two seasons, he ranked 18th (89.2) and 4th (92.5) in Pro Football Focus Pass-Rush grade.

Kingsley Enagbare Relative Athletic Score

Kingsley Enagbare Relative Athletic Score

Enagbare is not a dynamic athlete. He does have a good frame and should be able to continue to add muscle, and he has very long 34.75-inch arms which helps him control blocks. He gets off the ball moderately well and can fire into offensive linemen decently enough. 

He lacks long speed which is a concern given the way the Browns like their defensive linemen to play, and he's a very linear athlete; his short-area quickness and agility are almost nonexistent. He struggles to change direction and defend in space, and he is a poor finisher, as he missed 17.6% of his tackle attempts during his career. He does, however, have a degree of bend, which is encouraging.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where Enagbare wins is with his length, his hands, and his power. When he is able to keep his pad level low and use his long arms to keep the offensive linemen off his chest, he can defeat blocks at a good rate. When his hands are working properly, they pack a ton of punch along with good speed.

The issue is that Enagbare is a very inconsistent player, and his playstyle is out of control. He lacks refinement and will need development before he can be counted on reliably. He needs to have a rush plan on a frequent basis and he needs to not get washed out on run plays as he does sometimes.

Enagbare has played both as a stand-up EDGE and with his hand in the dirt and can function well in either alignment. He doesn't have any physical limitations that would pigeonhole him into either role in the NFL.

NFL Mock Draft Database currently has Enagbare as the consensus 67th-ranked player, so he seems to be in the range of the Browns third-round pick at 78th overall. If he is on the board there, even if Cleveland has already taken pass-rusher earlier, it would make a lot of sense to snag him.

Enagbare needs some work for sure, and he doesn't possess the high-end athletic traits that other rushers in this class do, but he's been very productive over the past two seasons despite a lack of refinement. He has the length and the strength to be an effective player in this league and could end up providing a very good value in this draft.

74272B7F-B880-4A82-BC88-5C1E29E8608C
News

Cleveland Browns sign DE Isaac Rochell, as well as another wide receiver

By Brandon Little16 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Steelers would sign QB Baker Mayfield the next day if cut

By Brandon Little17 hours ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

With Offseason Program Started, Kevin Stefanski Gets to Talk Football, Provides Some Good News

By Pete Smith18 hours ago
Nov 21, 2020; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) reacts at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto, EDGE Oklahoma

By Sam Penix22 hours ago
Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: NFL owners in no rush to help Browns deal Baker Mayfield

By Brandon LittleApr 19, 2022
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) straps on his helmet as he takes the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 11
News

Denzel Ward Contract Follows Similar Structure of Browns Extensions, Provides Added Flexibility

By Pete SmithApr 19, 2022
What We Learned from latest Baker Mayfield
News

Deshaun Watson in attendance for Browns off-season program, while Baker Mayfield is not

By Brandon LittleApr 19, 2022
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) moves past Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Luke Haggard (70) during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Tyreke Smith, EDGE Ohio State

By Sam PenixApr 19, 2022