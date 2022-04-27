Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Philips, WR UCLA

Could the Cleveland Browns be interested in UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips?

The Cleveland Browns are still in the process of revamping their wide receiver room, and could still use a slot receiver. UCLA’s Kyle Philips might be the best in the class.

With the departure of Jarvis Landry, the Browns don’t have a pure slot receiver on the roster. As of right now, the depth chart consists of Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Jakeem Grant, none of whom are considered slots, and while Cooper can and will play there some, it would be best if the team added someone to primarily fill that role.

There are a good amount of quality WR prospects in this class who project to the slot, but there is one in particular who found collegiate success there and who could be of interest to Cleveland, and that’s Kyle Philips out of UCLA.

Kyle Philips Relative Athletic Score

Kyle Philips Relative Athletic Score

Philips stands a slight 5-11 189 pounds with short arms so he will be playing only in the slot at the next level, but he has the physical tools to succeed there. He is moderately explosive, and while his 4.58-second 40-yard dash isn’t great, his 10 and 20-yard splits, which will be more important given his role, are excellent, as are his agility times. Philips isn’t going to win vertically, but he has the acceleration and short-area quickness to create separation underneath and gain yards after the catch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That shiftiness is evident on film, and it’s easy to see that translating to the NFL. He should be able to run precise routes and make enough space for himself to 3,4,5-plus passes per game in this offense.

In 2021, Philips caught 59 passes for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned a 76.6 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, and had an average depth of target of 9.8 yards. For his career, he had 13 drops on 251 targets (5.2%) and had a great week at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

NFL Mock Draft Database currently has Philips as the consensus 156th-ranked player, and if the Browns can maneuver their way into a pick in that range (currently they have a wide gap from 118 to 202), Philips would be a great addition to the offense for a very cheap investment.

If there is one thing that will hurt Philips as a prospect in Cleveland’s eyes, it’s his age, as he will turn 23 in June. That would make him the oldest player that Andrew Berry has ever drafted, but not technically outside the age guardrail from what we have seen. And the guardrails are relaxed as the draft goes on, so if Phillips is sitting there in the middle of Day 3, his age isn’t likely to be an issue for the Browns.

Kyle Philips looks like a quality plug-and-play slot option for a team that needs a player to fill that role, and given where he is projected to go in the draft, he seems like a great fit for Cleveland.

Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR Kentucky

By Sam Penix1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, United States; A pedestrian bridge with the words \"Take the Stage\" prior to the 2021 NFL Draft at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Ontario St. in downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

FanNation Mock Draft, Previewing who may be available to Browns in Second Round

By Pete Smith9 hours ago
96A53E47-7B76-4C9B-8B1D-7823D340B427
News

ESPN Analyst’s Mock Draft Fills Cleveland Browns Needs

By Brandon Little15 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns fan poses with No. 1 jersey at the Draft Stage exhibit at the NFL Draft Experience at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 4 (Final)

By Pete Smith18 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Greg Dulcich, TE UCLA

By Sam Penix22 hours ago
8381363D-6688-4750-A78F-BCFBDB3020B9
News

George Karlaftis falling in NFL Draft would be dream scenario for Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little22 hours ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, takes questions from local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 5
News

Deshaun Watson’s move to Cleveland causing conflict with Houston court cases

By Brandon LittleApr 25, 2022
Sep 21, 2019; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) carries the ball against the Colorado State Rams in the first quarter at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Draft: Late Round Values and Sleepers the Browns Could Target

By Pete SmithApr 25, 2022