Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Asante Samuel Jr, CB Florida State

With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have their own tastes and board based on what they are trying to do in every phase of the game. Based on what is known about what they want to do, some prospects stand out as fits including Asante Samuel Jr, corner out of Florida State

Age: Unavailable. Declared as a true junior.

Height: 5'10 1/8"

Weight: 180 pounds (Pro Day)

Arm Length: 30 1/8"

40-Yard Dash: 4.41

Vertical: 35"

Broad Jump: 10'4"

Shuttle: 4.09

3-Cone: 6.98

It's possible times might be slightly faster than they would be at the combine, but his height, weight, arm length, which were all something teams wanted to see, and jumps should be pretty safe, all of which are fine. He shows excellent athleticism on tape.

Production: 23 solo tackles (7.2 percent), 6 pass deflections (28.2 percent), 3 interceptions in the 2020 season.

Samuel is tall enough to play the boundary corner, but plays bigger than his size would suggest. Forceful at the point of attack, he can jam receivers and control them trying to release into their route, snuffing out the play before it starts. He possesses both the agility and long speed to run with most receivers he will face.

Samuel has a ton of experience both in tight as well as off coverage, playing both man and zone. He breaks on the ball well and is strong enough to contest receptions.

As a tackler, Samuel is fantastic when it comes to wrapping up and delivering a blow. He has the capacity to deliver impact hits that knock the ball carrier back or stop them in their tracks. However, he too often leaves his feet in the process which occasionally causes him to miss tackles he shouldn't.

Samuel displays good awareness when he's in zone and is able to come out of it when the ball is going elsewhere, potentially finding his way into the play.

An outstanding game for Samuel proved to be against North Carolina, where most of the game he was isolated against highly touted prospect Dyami Brown. A big reason the Seminoles were able to pull off the upset in an otherwise disastrous season was because the coaching staff allowed Samuel to cover Brown without help.

Brown had a four receptions for 56 yards in the game, but Samuel had a pair of pass deflections, including one in the end zone and was impressive covering him the entire game. The rest of the Tar Heels offense accounted for 318 receiving yards.

Samuel might not be as tantalizing as other corners in this class in terms of his length, raw speed or potential, but it's going to be difficult to find anyone that has been as consistent or looks ready to contribute as immediately as he does. He is a more physical player than several prospects with 20 pounds on him that could go in the same area of the draft as he will.

Where the Browns Might Select Him: The Browns could take him with the 26th pick of the NFL Draft and not think twice about it. He's good enough to warrant the pick. However, the Browns may be confident he will last longer and trade down to add assets and then grab him as they did last year with Grant Delpit. They could also trade up from their second round pick to grab him.

