Browns Fits in the 2021 NFL Draft: Jevon Holland, S Oregon

With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have their own tastes and board based on what they are trying to do in every phase of the game. Based on what is known about what they want to do, some prospects stand out as fits including Jevon Holland, a defensive back out of the University of Oregon.

Age: Unavailable. Declared as a true junior.

Height: 6' 5/8"

Weight: 207 pounds (Pro Day)

Arm Length: 31 1/2"

40-Yard Dash: 4.46

Vertical: 35.5"

Broad Jump: 10'6"

Shuttle: 4.14

3-Cone: DNP

Bench Press: 19 reps

The good news is that Holland was heavier than expected and he ran well. There were places that knocked him for speed, which seemed more than good enough on tape. So long as he didn't run a 4.6, he was going to be fine.

The broad jump is excellent and that explosion is helpful in terms of getting a strong first step. The fact he did not test the 3-cone is not ideal. His body control on tape is good, but it's a valuable way to assess both hip flexibility and balance.

Production: 40 solo tackles (7 percent), 4 pass deflections (7.1 percent), 4 interceptions (20 percent), 4.5 tackles for loss in the 2019 season, opted out of the 2020 season.

Despite opting out of the 2020 season, Holland started two seasons for the Ducks as he played as a true freshman. His pass deflection market share is not ideal, but he hit the mark both as a tackler and intercepting passes. And causing turnovers is really Holland's hallmark.

The Canadian born ball hawk recorded nine interceptions in 27 games for Oregon. He shows remarkable ball skills and the ability to locate the ball while it's in the air as a defensive back. This really shines when he's making plays on the ball behind him when many defensive backs play the receiver's eyes and hands as they are coached. Holland is able to turn, find the ball and catch it.

Not only does he show the ability to get the ball, but he's a threat with the ball in his hands. A punt returner, he has a good sense for space and the ability to find running lanes and making opponents miss.

He has his share of bad plays in coverage and will get beat on occasion, which can be a difficult pill to swallow for teams that want to play him at free safety. However, there are teams that increasingly belief that defense in the NFL is evolving into a situation where the expectation is they will give up points and the ability to create possessions through turnovers is an incredibly valuable commodity. Holland does that.

Holland offers versatility in that he can play the slot and does have man coverage skills, which is attractive to a team like the Browns. There are times where he can look unconventional and out of control but there are also examples where he runs the route for the receiver and plays the ball better than they do.

Holland is not afraid to come up and make tackles in space. He does a nice job of wrapping up, but needs to reduce the amount of time he's diving with his legs. He's willing to take on blocks, but needs to improve in terms of shedding.

Had he played another year, maybe the game would have further slowed down for him and he would've had a more complete production profile, but what he has shown is tantalizing, especially for a team like the Browns who sees so much value in the safety position.

Holland can step in and contribute as a slot defender with an eye towards becoming a deep safety down the road. He's also a pretty solid punt return option, averaging 15.25 yards per return on 24 attempts his sophomore season.

Where the Browns Might Select Him: It's possible that Holland could end up going in the first round, but he seems far more likely to go on day two of the draft. If he's there at 59, the Browns could grab him there if they want to put a further stamp on that area of the defense.