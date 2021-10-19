Fourth Down Woes Are About Execution, Not Decision

The Cleveland Browns routinely go for it on fourth down, and their struggles have more to do with execution than the actual decision to stay on the field.

The Browns have a problem on fourth down, but the issue isn't their thought process. Their execution and decisions when they stay on the field have been poor, but the initial decision to stay on the field can yield positive results.

Many fans argue that Cleveland would be better off taking their field goal in key situations instead of lining up for a fourth-down try. They argue that the three points from a field goal are better than walking away from the drive empty-handed.

While this reasoning is understandable, the Browns would benefit more by simply correcting their playcalling and execution on these fourth downs. High-powered offenses routinely use fourth-downs to extend drives, and if the Browns want to compete with the NFL's best, they have to win with touchdowns.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked on fourth-down four times this year, the most times out of any quarterback. This stat directly reflects the poor situations the Browns are putting themselves in when they have to find yardage on fourth down.

For example, most teams utilize some variation of pre-snap motion or misdirection on these pivotal downs in hopes of pulling the defense out of position. Cleveland has now twice been sacked on fourth down tries where there was no pre-snap motion at all; they simply lined up and allowed the defense to stand pat.

The team had a successful fourth-down conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, which should spark some hope. Mayfield faked a handoff and rolled to his left, finding tight end Austin Hooper wide open in the flat for an easy conversion.

You are bound for disaster when you line up and give the defense easy keys on pivotal downs. Cleveland had another fourth down blunder late in the fourth quarter of the same game because they refused to make the defense shift.

They worked their way inside Arizona's twenty-yard line, and on a fourth-and-two, Mayfield took a short drop and rifled a pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The corner read Mayfield's eyes and broke on the ball, making a play and forcing the incompletion. Beckham should catch balls like that, but Cleveland allowed the defense an opportunity to make a play.

Moving forward, the Browns should remain aggressive in these scenarios, but the lackluster execution must improve to stay in the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski took the podium after the loss and discussed his team's efforts on fourth-down.

"We have not been good on fourth down. It's been frustrating. It's another one we have to fix."

Stefanski's comments indicate that while the team will address the issues, they will remain aggressive. The best teams find ways to stay in games and extend drives, and fourth-down is one of the best ways to do that.

