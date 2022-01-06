How did Browns Joel Bitonio Fare at Left Tackle?

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best offensive line in the league, and a big part of that is versatility, a trait that veteran Joel Bitonio has exemplified over the past two games.

Cleveland Browns Joel Bitonio is an elite left guard, and he's proven himself to be a pretty great left tackle as well.

The COVID-19-ravaged Cleveland Browns were forced to make some last-minute lineup changes against the Las Vegas Raiders, especially on the offensive line. With multiple starters and backups out with either injury or sickness, only center J.C. Tretter and right guard Wyatt Teller remained at their normal spots. Blake Hance filled in at right tackle as rookie James Hudson was on the COVID/reserve list. Michael Dunn (left guard) saw his first significant action since last season's playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joel Bitonio moved over one spot to man the left tackle spot, a role he last played in the 2018 preseason.

Against the NFL's pressure leader in Maxx Crosby, along with Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Nassib, Solomon Thomas, and others, the Cleveland offensive line allowed only five total pressures on 31 pass-blocking snaps, an impressive performance, especially considering the circumstances. Wills remained out against the Green Bay Packers, so Bitonio once again manned his quarterback's blindside.

A left tackle in college, Bitonio looked like a natural as a run blocker against Las Vegas, earning an elite 91.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, along with an excellent 92.5 run-blocking mark. He was charted as allowing only one pressure, but his pass blocking did look like that of a guard playing tackle. Dealing with Ngakoue for much of the night, Bitonio's pass sets were uneven and he often lunged forward with his head down, though Ngakoue wasn't able to take advantage, finishing with just one pressure.

Much of the same happened the next week, as Bitonio allowed to pressures and one sack, but overall protected Baker Mayfield effectively and helped the Browns gain 219 rushing yards, their highest total since Week 5. His overall grade was 82.6 thanks to a false start, but he again earned an excellent run-block grade at 89.3. It was only a two-game sample size, but Bitonio graded out as PFF's third-best LT this season, so it does stand to reason that if he were to move there full-time, he would be able to find consistent success.

Wills came off the COVID-19/reserve list and started against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, allowing Bitonio to slide back into his usual guard spot. Bitonio is the fourth player to log snaps at left tackle for the team this season, following Wills, Chris Hubbard, and Hance. Hubbard relieved Wills in Week 1 and struggled for 39 snaps before suffering a season-ending triceps injury. Hance's versatility has been extremely important this season, but he is a fourth-string player and his performance reflects that. Wills has been unable to take a second-year leap because of injuries, but he has had some really impressive performances and his potential as this team's long-term LT is still extremely high.

Bitonio is one of the best, if not the best guard in the entire NFL, and now he's proven he can provide high-level play at left tackle, as if he needed to prove any more of his value to the team. The longest-tenured Brown is also the best offensive player, and he seems to be improving with age. He earned a career-high 85.5 overall PFF grade in 2020, and is blowing that mark out of the water with a 93.0 this season. That grade is third only to Trent Williams and Zack Martin among all offensive linemen. He was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and should be a first-team All-Pro as well.

He is wrapping up year number eight and is 30 years old. An eventual spot in Canton is a realistic possibility, and while it's not ideal when he kicks out to left tackle, it's great to know he can do that if needed and the line to not miss a beat.