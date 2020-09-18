The Browns Offensive Identity is the Offensive Line

There's no question that Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are terrific backs, the Cleveland Browns have a number of talented weapons and Baker Mayfield played really well in the home opener, but the consistent thread through two games is the offensive line.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals both have talented defensive lines. Yes, Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels were out, but the other three spots on that defensive line are good and save for a goal line stand where they stopped the Browns on 4th and 1, the Browns offensive line controlled the game.

The Bengals only generated three pressures against a front that included a rookie in Jedrick Wills and Chris Hubbard playing for Jack Conklin.

After an uneven performance against Matthew Judon and the Ravens where he left the game with a leg injury, Wills looked great against a defensive front that includes Carlos Dunlap, Sam Hubbard and Carl Lawson, surrendering one pressure on 24 pass attempts.

Chris Hubbard played better against the Bengals than he did in any game in 2019. The offense is a better fit for him as a run blocker, but he didn't get crumpled into the backfield as so often occurred previously.

The biggest revelation on the Browns offensive line is Wyatt Teller. He was a talented rookie that played reasonably well for the Buffalo Bills. When the Browns traded for him, he had to flip sides of the line on the fly and helped stabilize the interior the second half of 2019.

With a full offseason to focus on right guard and continue to improve, he has become a standout player. Teller has always been someone who loves the weight room and while he's always been stout in pass protection, he never showcased much ability to drive opponents off the ball as a run blocker. Through two games, he has shown impressive functional strength and has been a human plow.

The addition of Bill Callahan as offensive line coach is invaluable. It was as important a coaching hire as the Browns had this offseason. The Browns have talent up front, but between the development of Wills, getting more from Teller and Hubbard and how well the group already functions as a unit, Callahan's already making an impact.

The individual development and performance is important, but what stands out in watching them is how they operate as a group. No obvious weakness, they just execute their jobs at a high level and are able to create running lanes and protect the quarterback.

The play calling reflects confidence in the whole unit. There's not a feeling they can only run behind certain players or relying on consistent help from tight ends and backs. They do employ help from skill players, both in the run and pass, but it feels more like a way to create an advantage as opposed to a necessity. Austin Hooper and Andy Janovich have been excellent blockers.

The play calling against the Bengals looked to be based on ways they could attack the opponent rather than trying to mask their own weaknesses. For example, the Browns exploited the opportunity to attack the Bengals third string defensive tackle at the three. The counter to Kareem Hunt for 33 yards in the 4th quarter was right through that gap as an example.

It's remarkable how quickly this group has come together and that should only improve as the season progresses. Despite playing two games in 11 days, they were more than up to the task and thrived under those circumstances. Now, they get 10 days to recuperate and continue to get better before they host the Washington Football Emporium. Against the undermanned Philadelphia Eagles, Washington produced 8 sacks as a team. It should make for a fun matchup against this Browns front.

Getting Conklin back is the top priority, but keeping this group healthy and improving is going to determine how this season progresses. They've helped Chubb and Hunt have rushed for a combined 342 yards at 6.2 yards per carry and only surrendered the one sack through two games and they have the capacity to get better. That's why they are the Browns identity on the offensive side of the ball.