Browns Rookie Progress Report

The regular season is nearly upon us and the Cleveland Browns rookies look to have carved out roles.

With the opening game of the regular season just a week away for the Cleveland Browns, this year's rookie class is taking shape and figuring out their roles. Despite not picking in the first two rounds of the draft due to trades general manager Andrew Berry made, the Browns have been able to find players that look poised to make an impact this season.

© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK M.J. Emerson, Corner Emerson splashed immediately in the preseason when he scored on a pick six in the team's preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Emerson ripped the ball from Tim Jones, returning it 74 yards for the touchdown. Although Emerson was the first pick of the class, his role may be relatively limited, which says more about the strength of the secondary than it does Emerson. The Browns already had Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Greedy Williams and A.J. Green ahead of him on the depth chart entering training camp. Currently, the Browns are only carrying five corners, leaving him at the bottom. Greedy Williams is likely in his final season with the Browns before heading elsewhere in free agency, which played into the selection of Emerson. Heading into his rookie year, Emerson could find himself playing the role of Dime in Joe Woods defensive scheme. His size and physicality could prove useful in jamming receivers off the line and disrupting their timing as they attempt to release into their routes. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Alex Wright, Defensive End Coming out of UAB, Wright looked raw, like it might take time to get him ready for the rigors of the NFL. He still has work to do, but his explosiveness off the ball and power have made a convincing case belongs. Wright has been a hand in glove fit for what the Browns want in their ends, stout at the point of attack but difficult to reach, forcing the ball back inside. Wright's skill set at this point has allowed him to be a disruptive run defender and flash some potential as a pass rusher. He looks to be the third defensive end when it comes to stepping in on run downs. It's possible that he could find himself in the game on early downs, allowing either Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney to potentially get a breather and then be fresher to attack the quarterback in an obvious passing situation. As a pass rusher, Wright makes a mess, which can be beneficial to his teammates. He has shown the ability to collapse the pocket and shrink the space the quarterback is able to work, which can enable teammates to get the sack. He still needs further refinement with his hands and just stringing moves together, but for a player about to celebrate his 22nd birthday, he has provided plenty of reason for the organization to be excited. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports David Bell, Wide Receiver No one had a more obvious role upon being selected than Bell. Not particularly fast, but possessing size and excellent feet, he looked the part of a power slot, which appears to be where the Browns will primarily put him. Too big for twitchy slot corners and too quick for linebackers, Bell could be a nice player that just finds ways to get open and keep drives alive. Although injury limited his training camp and preseason, he capitalized on a handful of opportunities. Bell has been good at finding and settling in space, making it easy for quarterbacks to get him the ball. His size and strength allow him to be an asset as a run blocker, which is important to the Browns as well. Just how much Bell is deployed in the regular season is to be determined. The Browns will want to use a player that can make plays in the slot, but the team has options. As much as wide receiver is a position facing plenty of scrutiny, the Browns are fully prepared to use their tight ends in that capacity. David Njoku is expected to be a featured part of the offense, so much of that usage would likely come from Harrison Bryant. Bryant is entering his third season and will play as the second tight end, but that could see him get plenty of snaps in the slot. The Browns want Bell to be a factor in that position, but that's a tall order for a rookie to man that position full-time. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle Winfrey's first step quickness and burst off the line is obvious. Everything else about his game ranges from being inconsistent to poor. In college, Winfrey could make impact plays in the backfield, but his technique and effort wavered, leaving plenty to be desired. Further complicating the matter, Winfrey was a completely different player two months later for a week at the Senior Bowl. His effort, technique, body and hand positioning were all improved and he looked like someone that could go on day two of the NFL Draft where many projected him. Having now watched Winfrey operate in the preseason, Winfrey's play seems to be rooted in his motivation. When he wants to be a sound football player, he can be. When he's not motivated, which was on display against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason, a game where he was largely ineffective. Winfrey is also playing a position that is unforgiving at such a young age, so struggling is to be expected. It will take time for him to figure it out, but he needs to control what he can control. A role that could evolve over the course of the season, he is suited to rush the passer as a rotational interior option. Cade York, Kicker York secured the kicking job uncontested. With a boomstick for a leg, York has the range to kick field goals from basically anywhere on the field. For York, it's entirely about how the Browns choose to deploy him. Being able to kick from 70 yards sounds great, but the risks are significant, something I delved into deeper in a separate article. © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Ford, Running Back

The Browns have to be thrilled with what Ford has shown capable to this point. His receiving ability was his best trait coming out of college, but he's taken to the wide zone blocking scheme, showing the ability to make some explosive runs.

That will be an ongoing development as Ford displays the ability to shed tackles and make opponents miss. His vision and anticipation are hit and miss, which isn't surprising considering how he played for the Cincinnati Bearcats and how much different the blocking scheme is with the Browns. He is a player who excels around the goal line.

While Ford is likely to contribute as a rookie, it could be limited short of injury. The Browns are paying Kareem Hunt far more money to operate in the same role and he has a track record. So Ford could be back for kick returns and see a few snaps at running back each week, which will enable him to focus on improving in areas like pass protection, which are critical to earning the trust of the coaching staff.

Hunt is a player who is often dealing with injuries as a result of his running style. With the Browns, he's played one full season out of three but he dealt with three separate injuries in 2020. Ford becomes a luxury that can help limit the wear and tear on Hunt.

Michael Woods II, Wide Receiver

With relatively limited production at both Arkansas and Oklahoma, it wasn't clear what to expect from Woods as a rookie with one exception. Woods was going to be utilized on special teams. His combination of size and strength is a good fit there.

Everything else from Woods was surprising. Woods impressed immediately and it looked as though the Browns had found another late round receiver with potential not unlike Donovan Peoples-Jones. Unfortunately, that is when Woods suffered a hamstring injury that kept him of training camp for a few weeks.

Healthy and back practicing, Woods will have to make up ground. He will likely play most of his snaps on special teams, but it wouldn't be out of the question for Woods to contribute not unlike DPJ did his rookie year. That amounted to 14 receptions for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns. DPJ received more fanfare because included in those receptions were a game winning touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bengals and a 75-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. Woods could chip in a dozen receptions for a couple hundred yards.

Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End

Thomas came out of Oklahoma as a reliable player who consistently did his job, operating up and down the defensive line. For the Browns, he popped against the Jaguars in no small part because he was smart, explosive and demonstrated effective use of his hands. In that game, he had two sacks and a tackle for loss.

Unfortunately for Thomas, he would suffer a broken hand. He missed the second preseason game and he came back for the third, but he needed to be clubbed up so he could participate. His impact was muted by the handicap.

Thomas is going to be a rotational end that appears better suited to play the run, but can't be dismissed as a pass rusher. A healthy hand would help and that may not be far away.

Dawson Deaton, Offensive Line

Unfortunately, the rookie trying to make his way as a center and guard option tore his ACL and will miss the entire season. He hadn't really made much of an impression before suffering the injury and might have been cut with the hope of getting him to the practice squad.

D'Anthony Bell, Safety

Bell made the team in large part because of what he could offer on special teams, which is going to be where he makes of the impact he can have there. Nevertheless, Bell also stands to be the backup for Ronnie Harrison in that slot safety role.

Bell is a player who just finds his way to the football and makes tackles. He flashed when he was able to punch out a ball in the preseason. His size and athleticism are intriguing despite his age. Maybe he stays at safety, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Browns had him put on some weight in the coming offseason, potentially making him a linebacker since he has many of the qualities the Browns look for in that position.