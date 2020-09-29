Cleveland Browns Should Think About Extending Wyatt Teller

When the Cleveland Browns traded Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants it left a glaring hole on the offensive line. Something that you don’t want with a young quarterback, John Dorsey thought he could just put a patch on it with Eric Kush, well that did not work out.

Mid way through the next season, Kush was mediocre at right guard and lost his job to Wyatt Teller. Teller was not very good last season, but he was facing a learning curve from switching to the right side. A year later of hard work and determination to be good in the NFL, Teller is looking like a pro bowler on the Browns offensive line. Some credit goes to the great Bill Callahan too, who can work wonders with offensive lineman.

Teller is still on his rookie deal, and will make $750,000 this season and $920,000 next year, due to his rookie deal from when the Buffalo Bills selected him. When Dorsey and the Browns traded two late-round picks to the Bills, it proved to be a good deal in due time. Teller has been solid each of his first three weeks and is graded at an 87.5 by Pro Football Focus. That grade has him as one of the best in the league through the first few weeks.

With that being said, if Teller keeps up this play and it could very likely that he does - he is going to get paid. It would be smart if Cleveland thought about extending him sooner than later. The quicker that he is offered an extension, the cheaper he will be. The Browns are paying Joel Bitonio $10 million a year, which is a steal for his level of play.

You are going to get Teller for less than that if you extend before it is to late, it shows confidence in the player. Teller has played aggressive, driving defensive lineman into the ground and showing the ability to pull to the outside and block. Teller is a semi leading the way for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at times.

The rise of Teller has really brought together the Browns offensive line as a whole unit. The additions of rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle Jack Conklin are helping steer the boat, too. Cleveland can lock down their current offensive line for a while when they decide to extend Teller. It is nice that the Browns get Drew Forbes back next season. Opting out this year due to the pandemic, Cleveland will have control of him through the 2023 season.

Forbes was expected to battle for the right guard spot, Teller was always the leader for that position though. It’s not likely Teller ever gives it up any time soon, but Forbes could be a successor elsewhere possibly. At worst, he offers quality depth for Cleveland in the future. All in all, Cleveland will be making a smart move when they extend Teller. It was always a matter of when he would be good in this league with his skill set and that time is now. Only 25 years old and in his third season in the league, Teller is just getting started.