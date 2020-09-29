SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Cleveland Browns Should Think About Extending Wyatt Teller

BrandonLittle

When the Cleveland Browns traded Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants it left a glaring hole on the offensive line. Something that you don’t want with a young quarterback, John Dorsey thought he could just put a patch on it with Eric Kush, well that did not work out.

Mid way through the next season, Kush was mediocre at right guard and lost his job to Wyatt Teller. Teller was not very good last season, but he was facing a learning curve from switching to the right side. A year later of hard work and determination to be good in the NFL, Teller is looking like a pro bowler on the Browns offensive line. Some credit goes to the great Bill Callahan too, who can work wonders with offensive lineman.

Teller is still on his rookie deal, and will make $750,000 this season and $920,000 next year, due to his rookie deal from when the Buffalo Bills selected him. When Dorsey and the Browns traded two late-round picks to the Bills, it proved to be a good deal in due time. Teller has been solid each of his first three weeks and is graded at an 87.5 by Pro Football Focus. That grade has him as one of the best in the league through the first few weeks.

With that being said, if Teller keeps up this play and it could very likely that he does - he is going to get paid. It would be smart if Cleveland thought about extending him sooner than later. The quicker that he is offered an extension, the cheaper he will be. The Browns are paying Joel Bitonio $10 million a year, which is a steal for his level of play.

You are going to get Teller for less than that if you extend before it is to late, it shows confidence in the player. Teller has played aggressive, driving defensive lineman into the ground and showing the ability to pull to the outside and block. Teller is a semi leading the way for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at times.

The rise of Teller has really brought together the Browns offensive line as a whole unit. The additions of rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle Jack Conklin are helping steer the boat, too. Cleveland can lock down their current offensive line for a while when they decide to extend Teller. It is nice that the Browns get Drew Forbes back next season. Opting out this year due to the pandemic, Cleveland will have control of him through the 2023 season.

Forbes was expected to battle for the right guard spot, Teller was always the leader for that position though. It’s not likely Teller ever gives it up any time soon, but Forbes could be a successor elsewhere possibly. At worst, he offers quality depth for Cleveland in the future. All in all, Cleveland will be making a smart move when they extend Teller. It was always a matter of when he would be good in this league with his skill set and that time is now. Only 25 years old and in his third season in the league, Teller is just getting started. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team - Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium for week three of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns the Worst Team With a Winning Record?

According to Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB, the Cleveland Browns are the worst team in the NFL with a winning record and worse than a couple teams with losing records, which is pretty reasonable.

Pete Smith

Browns, Ravens Both 2-1: Three Takeaways From Ravens Loss to Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping them to 2-1, tied for second place in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns. The formula for beating the Ravens hasn't changed.

Pete Smith

Browns Winning While Passing Game Continues to Figure Itself Out

The Cleveland Browns are winning, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington the past two weeks, but their offense and particularly the passing game needs to continue improving.

Pete Smith

Browns To Play An Erratic Cowboys Team In Dallas

When the schedule was announced, the Cleveland Browns-Dallas Cowboys matchup stood out because both teams had a significant amount of talent and new head coaches. The Browns are going to travel to Dallas with a better record and what might be a desperate Cowboys team.

Pete Smith

Browns Announce Jojo Natson Tore ACL, Done For the Year

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Jojo Natson had suffered a torn ACL in the game against Washington and will miss the remainder of the season.

Pete Smith

Browns Whack Washington - The Good, Bad And What's Next

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Washington Football Team, 34-20. The good, the bad and what comes next for the Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns WR/PR Jojo Natson OUT With Knee Injury Against Washington

Cleveland Browns wide receiver and the team's returner has been ruled out against the Washington Football Team with a knee injury.

Pete Smith

Washington DE Chase Young, DT Matt Ioaniddis OUT Against Browns

Washington defensive end Chase Young, Matt Ioaniddis have both been pronounced out. Young suffered what is being called a groin injury and Ioaniddis has an arm injury.

Pete Smith

Injury Outlook Between Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns

Between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns there are going to be some important players missing Sunday’s game.

BrandonLittle