Browns Showcase Speed Against Jaguars

A major focus of the offseason, the Cleveland Browns showed off some of their efforts to improve team speed in their preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

From Donovan Peoples-Jones to start the game to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the better part of three quarters, the Cleveland Browns showcased investments they've made the past year in speed and quickness in their preseason debut down in Jacksonville on Saturday.

One of the major focuses for the Browns this past offseason was upgrading their speed. In part due to injuries, they lacked explosive firepower on offense and simply were too slow on defense, so general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski made efforts to change it. Early returns against the Jaguars were promising.

The Browns, even with their twos, were too much for the Jaguars with a number of their starters in the game. Nevertheless, the speed should translate going forward.

Peoples-Jones showed off what he's been doing in Berea throughout training camp, continuing to make the case he needs more opportunities this season. He's not a burner like Anthony Schwartz, but he's got plenty of speed along with a broad build, which stands out on the field. Jones also flashed his impressive hands on a slightly off target pass behind him at the sideline from quarterback Case Keenum. He has the attributes to be a mismatch and the more he polishes the intricacies of the position, the more he will improve.

Meanwhile, D'Ernest Johnson ran just like he did last year in limited duty for the Browns, averaging 5 yards per carry on 33 attempts. He's decisive and accelerates quickly, but the results were not great as a runner in this game. The running game never got going, which is something that's not likely to make the coaching staff happy.

Johnson's biggest contributions came in the form of a pair of receptions for 28 yards. Nice plays by Johnson, but it also helps to show just how much of a difference the Browns are able to create with their spacing, even without Odell Beckham and David Njoku on the field.

Johnson is making it difficult for the Browns to move on from him. Meanwhile, rookie seventh rounder Demetric Felton has no intention of being released either. In part because of Johnson, Felton was utilized as a receiver in this game and shined in his first opportunity in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

Operating out of the slot mostly, he showed off some of his agility and acceleration. Some quick outs, a slant where he made a great catch and then a 25 yard reception. He caught four passes on six targets. The more they use him, the more likely it is he will move around formations to create mismatches, but the Browns may not be interested in showcasing that during the preseason, especially since they may have the same plans for Kareem Hunt.

Defensively, the Browns difference is more dramatic compared to the 2020 team. In the defensive backfield this year bringing in players like Greg Newsome and John Johnson. With Denzel Ward sitting out this game, Newsome got his first reps at corner across from Greedy Williams. Terrance Mitchell gave everything he had for the Browns the past three seasons and played over his head in some key spots, but the difference in raw physical ability with these guys on the field is dramatic. The playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs showed just how outmatched the Browns were in terms of speed.

Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans provide a similar challenge just in the AFC Conference. If the Browns are going to build on the postseason success they had in 2020, this was a critical move.

Add in a player like rookie Richard LeCounte, at safety who showed off great range in the game. He looked like the player at the University of Georgia before he had injuries suffered in a dirtbike accident. LeCounte didn't declare himself fully healthy until rookie minicamp as he was dealing with a lingering foot injury.

When he was in the game, he displayed the ability to get to and make plays on passes, intercepting one before the end of the half and breaking up a pair of others. That ball-hawking ability made him an intriguing prospect at Georgia and could ensure he makes the team as a backup free safety.

One player not known for his speed who looked remarkably spry in this game was third year linebacker Sione Takitaki. He looks slimmer, more dynamic and was able to get to a number of plays, put some quality coverage reps on tape; an area he's been looking to improve the past two offseasons. The starting SAM, Takitaki understands that position has limitations in this defense and hopes to be able to expand, finding reps at a spot like MIKE, so he can contribute more this year. It's also a smart move for his financial future.

Then Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah entered the game and everyone took a backseat. The moment he he was on the field, you couldn't take your eyes off of him. A few times, even when teammates were in position to make plays and didn't, he was there to clean it up. He is appointment viewing.

No one embodies the Browns investment in speed more than he does. JOK only knows one pace - faster than you. If he's going to make a mistake, he's doing it at full speed.

On his first snap, the Browns send a blitz with him up the middle and the quarterback couldn't react before JOK was on top of him with the sack. From that point on, defensive coordinator Joe Woods looked like he was playing with a new toy.

Often using him as an explosive blitzer, JOK was able to cause havoc and generate three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit in addition to the sack. Even when he wasn't blitzing, JOK was flying all over the field making tackles. He was also utilized on special teams as part of kick block teams and almost got to one.

In his press conference, JOK noted mistakes he made, but he had a perfect debut for what everyone wanted to see from him and the impact he's capable of making on this team.

The Browns have the luxury of being able to pick his spots and really focus him on specific roles, enabling him to excel and make an impact. They are good enough where they don't need him take on a ton of responsibility. But given how quickly he is acclimating to the NFL, if he keeps improving, he may allow them to expand what he can do and grow into a more fully formed player over the course of this season.

Depending on the severity of a shoulder injury Mack Wilson suffered in the game, the number of snaps JOK gets in practice may increase and the more they may need from him this year as a weakside linebacker. Malcolm Smith is the other WILL linebacker on the roster currently. Fellow rookie Tony Fields could theoretically contribute there, but he suffered a foot injury which may see him end up on injured reserve.

As fast as the Browns looked against the Jaguars, they have more speed waiting in the wings. Rookie Anthony Schwartz and Grant Delpit are recovering from hamstring injuries while players like Denzel Ward, Odell Beckham, and David Njoku were idle and should bypass the preseason entirely. The victory against the Jaguars was likely just a taste of what's to come from the Browns this season.

