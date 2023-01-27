Browns will be Involved in Defensive Tackle Market

The Browns will be in the market to add talent to their defensive line this off-season, specifically on the interior.

The Browns finished the 2022 season with one of the worst interior defensive line groups in all of football. As a result, it consistently puts their cornerbacks, linebackers and the rest of the defense in tough situations.

In order for the linebackers to do their job, they need the interior defensive line to eat up blocks so they can make the tackle.

On passing plays, the pass rush needs to affect the quarterback to take pressure off of the secondary.

The key to success on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL is playing together. If a defense plays together and builds chemistry, they'll find success.

Much of the blame for the struggling defensive line could be on the scheme that now former DC Joe Woods ran in Cleveland, however, the Browns just never had the talent at the position anyways.

The two starting defensive lineman for the Browns were Jordan Elliot and Taven Bryan, who ranked at 118 and 66 respectively at their position, according to Pro Football Focus.

Against the run, the Browns defense allowed 135 rushing yards per game and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game, both statistics near dead last in the NFL.

Elliott, a third-round selection by the team in the 2020 NFL draft, is a player who the front office values and thinks can continue to develop.

Elliott played in around at least half of the Browns snaps on the defensive line every game last season. He finished the year with 36 combined tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 3 quarterback hits and 2 sacks.

In addition to Elliott, Bryan was a big part of that room this past season. He was signed to the team last off-season on a one-year contract.

Bryan, a former first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2018, was brought to Cleveland last off-season in an attempt to bolster the team up-front. However, the starting duo of Bryan and Elliott simply wasn't effective enough.

Perrion Winfrey was another guy in the rotation for the Browns this past season. Winfrey was a fourth-round selection by the team in the 2022 NFL draft and a guy who caught the Browns eye after winning the Senior Bowl MVP before the draft.

Winfrey showed flashes throughout the season but is still not viewed as a starting caliber defensive tackle in the near future. He ran into maturity and off-the-field issues last season. Winfrey was even disciplined by the team during the middle of the season and was a healthy scratch for two weeks in a row.

The Browns named Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator on January 17th which will impact some of the Browns off-season plans.

In order to make a push towards the postseason next year, the Browns will need to aggressively add talent to their roster through free agency, the draft and test out the trade market.

Cleveland is expected to be heavily involved in the defensive tackle market this off-season. In Schwartz's past, he's almost always had a dominate force on the interior defensive line when he found success.

One player who would certainly fit the bill is Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Payne, a 5-year veteran and former first-round selection by Washington, was recently named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster and led the Commanders dominate front four in sacks last season.

Over the course of his career, Payne has played in at least 15 games every season. His statistics have remained consistent through his first five years so the Browns will have a pretty good idea of what they could get out of him production wise.

Payne stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at around 320 pounds, which would give the Browns a much needed bigger body to stuff up the middle of the defense.

Payne will come at a great cost, however, after finishing out the last year of his rookie deal. If Washington elects not to re-sign him and he hits the open market, Payne will likely draw interest from almost every NFL organization. A 25-year-old Pro Bowl caliber player doesn't hit the open market very often, especially at the defensive tackle position.

Currently, his market value is right under the $20 million mark annually, something the Browns would have to really think about. Signing Payne feels like it would be the Browns "dream" target but there will be extreme competition for the 25 year old.

Some other options for Schwartz and the Browns could come from Philadelphia. The Eagles have one of the best defensive line groups in the NFL and two of their best are set to hit the open market this off-season.

Defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox, unless they re-sign with the Eagles, will be unrestricted free agents in March and are both extremely talented tackles who could be on the Browns radar.

Cox, a six-time All-Pro, is a 32-year-old veteran who has produced at high level for a long time in the league.

Cox would likely be signed to a shorter-term deal and could be significantly cheaper than other players at the top of the market.

Cox played under Schwartz in Philadelphia where the two won a Super Bowl together. There may be some interest there for Cox to reunite with his former defensive coordinator in Cleveland.

Hargrave, on the other hand, is a player who is expected to receive a big-time contract this off-season. Whether that is from Philadelphia or not, a team will be interested in giving the 29-year-old interior lineman a nice pay-day.

Hargrave finished the 2022 regular season with several career best marks, including sacks and tackles for a loss. He tallied 11 sacks, 60 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits during the 2022 campaign.

Hargrave would be an ideal fit for the Browns and Schwartz as a player they can rely on to wreck havoc up the middle.

The Browns realize that their Super Bowl window is now open with Deshaun Watson at the helm and they will not be shy when it comes to making aggressive moves this off-season.

The past few years, the Browns have had bottom tier interior defensive line groups and will look to change that heading into next season.

Expect the Browns to test out the trade market and restructure contracts to allow them to sign several key free agents who will make an impact in 2023.