Browns Digest Catches Up With Defensive Tackle Draft Prospect Tommy Togiai

Browns Digest spoke with Tommy Togiai, a potential fit for the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland opted to release Sheldon Richardson just a few days ago and it opened up about 10 million dollars in cap space. It’s to early to tell what the Browns have planned at the defensive tackle position. One option is an available free agent, another being a player moving up on the depth chart.

A very real option for the Browns could be addressing the issue in next week’s NFL Draft. Overall, it’s a weak defensive tackle class. There are some bright spots where Cleveland could make a solid pick at tackle, though.

Tommy Togiai appeared in 22 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes over a three year span. Togiai played very well his junior season as a run stopper and even got after the quarterback a bit. At nearly 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Togiai is a load in the middle and could be a solid option for Cleveland. A potential player that brings a decent amount of upside.

Browns Digest caught up with Togiai who has been diligently working since the college season ended.

I’ve been really working on using my hands more in my pass rush and releasing off of blocks more efficiently.”

In his final season at Ohio State Togiai recorded three sacks and four and a half tackles for loss.

When you play defensive line for the Buckeyes, you’re going to rotate due to the abundance of talent they have. Sometimes numbers aren’t daunting, but the tape speaks for itself. In his time in Columbus, Togiai got to learn from some very good players.

Having great teammates when I first came in definitely played a role on how I’ve been able to do. Getting all the advice and tips I could from the old heads at the time like Davon Hamilton and Dremont Jones, even Chase (Young). Seeing how they prepared and went to work helped me a lot.”

Togiai put up big time numbers at his pro day that included 40 reps on the 225 pound bench press. Those numbers would have led the combine last year, for example. The numbers only helped Togiai’s case as one of the stronger players in the middle.

A couple of teams after my pro day mentioned my bench press and the rest of my pro day stats. I thought I did well for myself,” said the soon to be professional.

Togiai is a player that is confident in what he can do and what he brings to the next level. “I think an instant impact I would have is in the run game, I play with strong hands and lock out well,” said the tackle prospect.

Togiai noted he has met with one scout from the Cleveland Browns, as well as a member of the Baltimore Ravens as another AFC North notable. Cleveland will have options at defensive tackle, though there may not be a ton that brings to the table what Togiai can. 

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Tommy Togiai was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Sp Osufb Media Day Jb 81
Browns Digest Catches Up With Defensive Tackle Draft Prospect Tommy Togiai

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) looks on during pre game warmups before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
If Browns Take a Wide Receiver in Round 1...

Browns Offensive Line: How Did We Get Here?
For Browns, Picking Offensive Line in 2021 NFL Draft Easier Said Than Done

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
Kevin Stefanski Supports J.C. Tretter, Virtual Workouts

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Gregory Rousseau to the Browns? Can't Rule Him Out

Nov 30, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a touchdown pass against North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Kishawn Miller (28) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tar Heels won 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Dyami Brown, WR North Carolina

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday
What Does Sheldon Richardson's Release Suggest for the Browns in the NFL Draft?

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chase Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
How do Browns Proceed Without Sheldon Richardson? Their Approach to Linebacker May Be the Answer