Buccaneers Defense Highlights How Browns Improve

A dominating performance against the Philadelphia Eagles was keyed by the play of the defensive line and specifically the defensive tackles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their ability to dictate what the Eagles did is something the Cleveland Browns have to be watching with envy.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense dominated the Philadelphia Eagles offense in the first round of the NFL playoffs, giving them few places to go, showcasing the piece the Cleveland Browns are missing in their defense - a consistent run clogging presence at defensive tackle.

Vita Vea just recently signed a $73 million extension and performances like the one he had in the wildcard round against the Eagles make it look like a good investment. Along with players like Ndamukong Suh, Steve McClendon and Raheem Nunez-Roches, they were able to eliminate the interior run game entirely, forcing them to look to the outside for their ground game. It's a key to everything this defense seeks to accomplish.

It made the Eagles offense more predictable, allowing the Bucs to showcase their second level speed at linebacker and the aggressiveness of their safeties coming downhill, most notably Jermaine Whitehead.

Even though the Eagles were able to come up with a few productive runs with quarterback Jalen Hurts to the sideline, they were often finding themselves in obvious passing situations, allowing them to unleash their pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett, shortening the clock in which Hurts had to throw against a secondary that was primed to stop it.

It's remarkable what the Browns were able to accomplish on defense despite being so limited at the defensive tackle position. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots exploited that weakness, contributing to three of the team's nine losses this past year, rushing for a combined 489 yards.

The Browns weren't ignorant of the situation, but the veteran options they tried didn't work, leaving them with three young options that weren't ready for the workload.

Malik Jackson may have provided a veteran presence for a discounted price compared to Sheldon Richardson, but his knee was problematic all year and he never got going.

Two years in a row, the Browns were caught flat footed, relying on contributions from Andrew Billings at nose. In 2020, he opted out due to COVID-19 concerns related to asthma. In 2021, he came back heavy, never seemed able to get himself back in shape and was downright awful when he was on the field. The Browns were desperate enough that they kept him around for half the season, hoping that he could somehow figure it out before cutting bait and giving those reps to rookie Tommy Togiai.

Togiai has the tools to be a terrific nose. He came into the NFL young, which made him an attractive option for the Browns, but playing a position that often has to take on two grown men blocking him is physically taxing.

If everything went according to plan, Togiai and fellow fourth round rookie James Hudson III were not going to see the field this past season. Both saw significant action, which is one of the factors that led to a disappointing season for the Browns.

There's the physical element of defensive tackle, something Togiai will continue to improve in the offseason, but so much of it is technique. When technique goes awry, a player like Togiai is just then trying to win with sheer strength, leading to poor outcomes.

The one element that stands out with Togiai is his pursuit. Regardless of his effectiveness up front, he's going to chase plays from behind, which is encouraging. He's not feeling sorry for himself, focusing on his job, playing through the whistle. After surviving his rookie year, the hope he is can start to growing into the role the Browns would like him to have down the road.

Malik McDowell made for a compelling story, but was never realistic at least in 2021. McDowell, who had been trying to get his life back together had only recently been released from prison before the Browns signed him. He overperformed in training camp and the preseason, making it impossible for the Browns to cut him, lest they risk losing him.

Without the benefit of proper nutrition or time in a real offseason, McDowell was woefully behind in terms of preparation. He was putting on weight, changing his body during training camp while trying to get in better shape, a recipe for inconsistency. McDowell persisted, impressing as the rest of the group struggled, thrusting him into the starting lineup.

The first defensive play of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, McDowell surged into the backfield taking down Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a two yard loss, a moment that crystallized everything the 2017 second round pick had been working for, both personally and professionally. That is where the movie credits would roll.

Unfortunately, McDowell still had the rest of the game, the season to play and his effectiveness regressed as the grueling reality of the NFL took hold. Everyone else was toiling away to get in shape for the season throughout the offseason and McDowell's disadvantage proved too much to overcome.

McDowell was the best the Browns had to offer in 2021, which underlines how dire the situation was while also highlighting why the team should be optimistic about his improvement. An exclusive rights free agent, the Browns can easily bring back McDowell and hope a true offseason will allow him to realize his potential.

His skill set is more suited to be a pass rusher than a run defender, which offers significant value to the Browns, but doesn't address the problem stopping the run.

Along with Jordan Elliott, who continued to struggle in his second year, McDowell and Togiai are scheduled to be back with the Browns in 2022. That's a young core, all of which must improve.

For what the Browns need to bolster the unit, big bodied cloggers that can stop the run and put opponents into obvious passing situations, the answer is likely isn't coming from the collegiate ranks. Adding another rookie, even if they are 6'6" 340 pounds from Georgia, doesn't make a ton of sense. That doesn't mean a player like Jordan Davis isn't talented, but the Browns can't wait for him to learn the NFL. They need proven quantities.

As nice as it would be to have a player like Vita Vea, it's not required. Every year, there are available, capable players out to be had and the Browns need to find one or two of them. Considering the rest of the defensive line, including Myles Garrett and presumably a re-signed Jadeveon Clowney, it shouldn't take much to convince free agents this team has plenty to offer.

A few of the potential options that could hit free agency are still alive in the playoffs.

One of those options could be B.J. Hill of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2018 third round pick of the New York Giants Hill was signed along with former Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to one-year deals this past offseason.Ogunjobi chipped in seven sacks this season while Hill was the steadier run defender

The Bengals have D.J. Reader, an outstanding nose under contract for a while as well as rookie Tyler Shelvin for depth. Ogunjobi, Hill and Josh Topou are all scheduled to become free agents and the Browns may be able to swoop in and sign Hill.

The best run stopping defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills, Harrison Phillips, is also scheduled to become a free agent. He's been terrific for the Bills, who are invested in multiple defensive tackles including Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei. Both Phillips and Vernon Butler are scheduled to be free agents.

A corn fed Nebraska born wrestler without a neck that played his college football at Stanford, Phillips will be 26 at the end of this month, playing the best football of his career. A competitive offer may be too much for the Bills to match.

San Francisco 49ers nose tackle D.J. Jones is part of a star studded rotation. Shorter and denser at 6' 320, he's a low padded clogger that offers surprising juice up the field. His birthday is this week, so he'll be 27 years old. The challenge here is the 49ers have excellent cap flexibility, so they might be able to sign him before he can get to the open market.

One player whose team isn't in the playoffs to watch could be Folorunso Fatukasi of the New York Jets. Another player about to be 27 years old, Fatukasi is perfectly cast as an even front nose that excels as a run defender. The Jets have all kinds of cap space to pay players like Fatukasi if he is content to stay in New Jersey.

Those are just four possible options that also happen to fit well in terms of age and where they are relative to their primes. None of them are likely to break the bank, but would represent significant upgrades defending the run, the one area where the Browns have a real weakness on defense.

The Browns should be eyeing two veteran options to bolster their defensive interior, hopefully coinciding with improvement from their young trio.