Cardinals Present Similar Challenges, Opportunities as Chargers

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals, it stands out how similar the strengths and weaknesses are to the Los Angeles Chargers, even if they don't take on the exact same form.

The Arizona Cardinals are the lone undefeated team in the league, which represents a significant challenge for the Cleveland Browns, but the dynamics likely to play out in this matchup will be similar to the ones they faced against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Like the Chargers, the Cardinals would rather teams run on them, believing they can eventually get a key stop and simply outscore the opponent. In general, this is a prudent strategy, but the Browns can be so dominant on the ground, it pushes this idea to its limit. The Browns were able to score 42 points, but it wasn't enough as the Chargers scored 47.

The defensive line of the Cardinals is porous, which is great for the Browns and their guards. Wyatt Teller started to resemble dominant run blocker he was last year and between he and Joel Bitonio, every bit of an All-Pro so far this season, can get to the second level and take out their linebackers. Rookie Zaven Collins is a load and their best run defender, but it won't do them much good if he's constantly getting drilled by guards that are pulling or otherwise free to get to the second level.

That should once again enable Baker Mayfield and the Browns passing game to find opportunities to drive the ball down the field.

The Cardinals aren't as good as the Chargers on defense, but they are more effective on offense, albeit less balanced. Justin Herbert is an outstanding passer, but they were able to get some help on the ground from Austin Ekeler.

As impressive as Herbert is athletically, he's less inclined to use it compared to Kyler Murray. Murray puts substantial stress on defense because he's so willing to embrace his athleticism even if he's not doing it for the sake of rushing yards. In five games, he has 110 yards rushing. By contrast, Mayfield has 67. The overall rushing attack of the Cardinals is underwhelming.

Their passing game, however, is as good as there is in the league. The Browns leading receiver, David Njoku, has 260 yards. The Cardinals have four receivers with more in DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore. Sadly for the Cardinals, their fifth leading receiver, tight end Maxx Williams, suffered an injury last week that ended his season.

They also have sound pass protection. The left side of their line in particular is good. They do run the ball enough to keep opponents honest, but that may not matter given how well the Browns play the run in general even when they widen our their ends.

The Browns defensive performance in Los Angeles laid bare two important truths. Jadeveon Clowney is the second most important player on this defense and the Browns have some major issues to resolve at the safety position.

With Clowney, the Browns defense is able to contain offenses and generate a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That helped mask issues the Browns were having elsewhere. The Chargers game was the culmination of something that had been bubbling since their opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Without him, the Chargers offense was able to get to the perimeter consistently and Herbert was able to move around the pocket at his leisure. That not only made it more difficult for the pass rush to attack him, but it put more pressure on the safeties as the Chargers could attack from all angles.

Takkarist McKinley played well in the game in place of Clowney, but he can't replicate the impact Clowney has or the role he plays any more than he could replace Myles Garrett.

Given that the Cardinals don't run the ball well, the Browns could feel comfortable widening out their ends as they did against the Chicago Bears, basically daring them to run it inside while being able to contain well. When they Bears did run inside, it didn't do much and the Browns dominated them on the edges.

When it comes to the safeties, the Browns have plenty of talent back there. It's arguably the second most talented group on the defense to the defensive line, but it hasn't played that way thus far and until they prove they can stop opponents consistently, they will be a major target for opposing offenses.

If there's good news in the secondary, it's how well the Browns corners are playing. Whether it's Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome or Greedy Williams, the Browns have been well served on the boundary. Troy Hill has been up and down but even A.J. Green was decent in his first game.

None of this changes just how difficult the multitude of receivers the Cardinals have will be, but the Browns have been able to make coverage stops even against excellent receiving threats this season.

Overall, if the Browns are unable to find ways to contain Murray, the Browns are likely to experience similar results as they did against the Chiefs and Chargers. Should they be able to keep him in the pocket or deliver some body blows on him over the course of the game, they could take control and really put together an excellent performance.

Everything suggests the Browns will once again find ways to move the ball, but must take full advantage of scoring opportunities. Defensively, they will either find a way to slow down the Cardinals offense or the Browns will be in another shootout that could end up in a coin clip ending.

