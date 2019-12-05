Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Chris Smith's Ending in Cleveland Not a Happy One, But the Browns Aren't the Bad Guy

Pete Smith

There has been an outpouring of reaction to the news that the Cleveland Browns released defensive end Chris Smith. The notion that someone is in effect losing their job when they have experienced a tragedy such as the one Smith did three months ago sounds terrible. Smith, now the sole parent of an infant child after losing his partner and the baby's mother in a car accident by drunk driver, is left to pick up the pieces in his football career in addition to grieving and adjusting to life as the child's only parent.

The problem is that the Browns are competing to win games and this is their only option when it comes to adding talent; their roster is limited to 53 active players and they had to release someone else to bring in another player.

It seems cruel, but these are the rules of the sport. There have been arguments made that other players should've been released instead of Smith in an act of compassion. The solution can't be for someone else to lose their job because of this extenuating circumstance. Smith's situation is awful, but everyone is dealing with something. A player that may have gotten their first shot at an NFL roster could be cut, which would also be tragic.

The NFL doesn't have a bereavement exemption for a player in Smith's situation. Maybe it should. The Browns have said they will continue supporting Smith despite the fact he's no longer a member of the team. Part of the problem is it's not entirely clear what that means, so mentioning it makes it difficult for anyone to understand what it means they're providing for him in lieu of his remaining contract. They understand someone losing their job and that can elicit a visceral reaction from people, which it has.

On the field, Chris Smith simply didn't play well. No doubt in part due to this ongoing life-altering loss in his life, he wasn't able to offer the Browns much this season. He was better last year, but he wasn't really a factor then either.

The Browns could theoretically have just retained Smith the rest of the year, opting not to add anyone else to the roster for the remaining four games this season, short of putting players on injured reserve. Not exactly practical or the actions of a team trying to win, but they could have done it.

Smith would have been released after the season for the same reasons he was released during the season. They weren't getting the production they needed, had moved on to younger players and it provided salary savings for next season.

A player like Justin Zimmer, who was signed and had nothing to do with anything in this situation, doesn't get to contribute on an NFL roster with an opportunity to now earn a normal NFL salary as opposed to a substantially smaller one as a member of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. He's not making millions of dollars, will get the NFL minimum the rest of the season, but it's a huge increase for him and the family he is supporting.

There are few happy endings in the NFL. Careers are short, teams are cut throat and any money not guaranteed is potentially money that won't be paid. Most players don't retire. They simply stop getting called and move on with the rest of their lives unceremoniously. Chris Smith's situation is commonplace, unfortunately. That doesn't mean people shouldn't empathize. That doesn't make the move seem any less calculated, heartless
And while no one is going to accuse John Dorsey of being particularly sentimental, this isn't his failing either. This is the NFL. Rosters are limited. Contracts aren't guaranteed. Clearly, they should be, so even though Smith would still lose his roster spot, he wouldn't lose any money in his contract, but making that happen is a different conversation entirely.

The Browns as an organization are supporting Smith in the ways they are allowed, but they aren't willing to sacrifice an ability to compete on the football field to do it, nor should they. The one aspect of this that's completely fair game for criticism is releasing a player like Smith while also bringing in players with the respective off field baggage they have. That goes to the people the Browns have representing their organization.

No one is suggesting people should be happy about the situation with Chris Smith, but the Browns aren't the bad guys here.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
2 0

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.

Browns Get Good News: Greg Robinson Cleared, Olivier Vernon Practicing Among Other Tidbits

Pete Smith
0

Back on the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were able to provide good news on the status of a number of players dealing with injuries. Tackle Greg Robinson cleared concussion protocol and was practicing. Defensive End Olivier Vernon was able to practice. Safety Eric Murray was a surprise in that he was able to practice.

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
0

Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.

The Value of Steve Wilks

Pete Smith
0

One compelling reason to retain Freddie Kitchens as head coach of the Cleveland Browns is the presence and impact of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks has helped to improve that side of the ball and another year with him running that side of the ball would only lead to a better product.

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
2 0

With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
13 0

The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Browns Should Bench Damarious Randall, Start Sheldrick Redwine Rest of Season

Pete Smith
0

Between being grounded for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his poor play on the season, the Cleveland Browns should bench Damarious Randall and start Sheldrick Redwine the rest of the season at free safety.

T-Shirt Proved Meaningless in Game Between Browns and Steelers

Pete Smith
1 0

Despite suggestions to the contrary, a t-shirt Freddie Kitchens was photographed wearing didn't have a meaningful impact on the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns Release DE Chris Smith

Pete Smith
0

Per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith.

Baker Mayfield Displayed Leadership and Character in Loss to Steelers

Pete Smith
0

While enduring multiple big hits throughout the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which even had him leave the game at one point, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed leadership, character in addition to remarkable toughness.