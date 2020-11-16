SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

No Mas - Nick Chubb End Texans, Embodies Team Mantra In Win

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb's run up the left sideline for 59 yards, going out of bounds at the one was the pivotal play that secured the win for the Cleveland Browns over the Houston Texans and was everything this team wants to be. Smart. Tough. Accountable.

Chubb was all three on that play and it shouldn't be a surprise anyone that head coach Kevin Stefanski was prepared for that situation and even had a call for it. "No Mas", telling a player to go down in bounds after the first down to secure the win to avoid the possibility of a turnover or a comeback. Even Chubb noted he probably should've gone down in bounds, but the decision proved to be the difference between running the victory formation once and having to do it twice.

The Browns were not great against the Texans. A combination of the weather and missed opportunities, it wasn't Stefanski's best day as a head coach nor was it a great day for the team in terms of individual achievement. But when they were able to convert, they made an impact. From the Chubb run to Myles Garrett's goal line stop of Deshaun Watson to Baker Mayfield finding Rashard Higgins on 3rd-and-18 on the drive that produced the Browns lone touchdown, the Browns showed who they are.

It starts with running the football as both Chubb and Kareem Hunt exceeded the century mark in the game. Timely passing as Mayfield had a couple of big throws in difficult weather and receivers continue to make some tough catches for him. And at least for the time being, it's about a few key moments from the defense. Outside of that, with some notable exceptions, they play smart football, they trust in their teammates and when they have a chance to win it at the end, they have.

Games that were in doubt in the fourth quarter, the Browns made plays to win, showing poise in the process. It looks familiar, as if they've been there before when they simply haven't. Even on a phenomenal game winning touchdown pass from Mayfield to Donovan Peoples-Jones to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, had they been unable to connect, the Browns could still have kicked the field goal to tie the time and force overtime. Good management and smart plays, including a heads up play by Rashard Higgins fighting to get out of bounds from the middle of the field put them in a position where they could be aggressive and take that shot. They capitalized.

The Browns need a lot of help in terms of talent. They need key players to simply play better on a consistent basis. This Chubb run, the fact they have players willing to make that sacrifice and make that smart play for sake of the team gives them an edge. 

When a player of Chubb's caliber, arguably the best running back in the NFL, makes that decision, it catches the attention of players everywhere, let alone within the locker room. It doesn't just further set Chubb apart from everyone else, already someone with a rare nobility in the way he plays, it causes other players to reevaluate the way their approach to the game, asking questions they wouldn't otherwise consider.

It can prove to be a defining moment for this team in a season where they are learning how to win and attempt to transition to becoming a contender. It's a testament to trusting the team concept and what this organization is preaching.

Getting to 6-3 is important. It puts them in better position to compete for the postseason, but the end of the game could mean so much more in terms of understanding what it takes to be a great team.

Chubb has 23 career touchdowns to this point in his NFL career, but this play may prove more memorable than any of the times he's crossed the goal line. If not for Chubb, then for the Browns and his legacy with the team.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dopeitsparish
Dopeitsparish

Best article by far! Keep up the great work and content. Really learn alot from you.

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns vs Texans: Inactives List

Much of the talk leading up to the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Houston Texans centers around the players the Browns will have back this week while the Texans find themselves undermanned.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Tale of the tape between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, where to watch!

BrandonLittle

Nick Chubb Formally Activated From Injured Reserve, Promote Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns have officially activated Nick Chubb from injured reserve as well as announcing the promotion of Michael Dunn to boost the offensive line depth for the game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith

Browns Must Set Confident Tone For Second Half of Season Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns are in a better position heading into the game against the Houston Texans than at any point in the season, which is why this game becomes important for setting a tone for the rest of the year.

Pete Smith

Browns Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller Will Play, Texans David Johnson, Senio Kelemete Won't

The Cleveland Browns announced after practice Friday that guard Wyatt Teller and running back Nick Chubb would play this week against the Houston Texans. The Texans announced that both running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete have been ruled out, still in the concussion protocol.

Pete Smith

Browns Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, But No Close Contacts, Facility Reopens

The Cleveland Browns have their first positive test for COVID-19 from a player this season. They closed the facility until they were able to complete contract tracing, which came back with no close contacts.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Face a Familiar Face on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will go up against one of their past head coaches, one that seen some success while in Orange and brown.

BrandonLittle

Browns Talked to Falcons About Takk McKinley, Put in Waiver Claim

The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded pass rusher Takkarist McKinley from waivers, but there is reporting that the Cleveland Browns not only put in a claim, but talked to the Atlanta Falcons about a potential deal to acquire McKinley.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Texans Missing Key Contributors as Browns Have Full Practice

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns had everyone at practice while the Houston Texans continue to be missing a few key contributors, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Pete Smith