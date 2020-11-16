No Mas - Nick Chubb End Texans, Embodies Team Mantra In Win

Nick Chubb's run up the left sideline for 59 yards, going out of bounds at the one was the pivotal play that secured the win for the Cleveland Browns over the Houston Texans and was everything this team wants to be. Smart. Tough. Accountable.

Chubb was all three on that play and it shouldn't be a surprise anyone that head coach Kevin Stefanski was prepared for that situation and even had a call for it. "No Mas", telling a player to go down in bounds after the first down to secure the win to avoid the possibility of a turnover or a comeback. Even Chubb noted he probably should've gone down in bounds, but the decision proved to be the difference between running the victory formation once and having to do it twice.

The Browns were not great against the Texans. A combination of the weather and missed opportunities, it wasn't Stefanski's best day as a head coach nor was it a great day for the team in terms of individual achievement. But when they were able to convert, they made an impact. From the Chubb run to Myles Garrett's goal line stop of Deshaun Watson to Baker Mayfield finding Rashard Higgins on 3rd-and-18 on the drive that produced the Browns lone touchdown, the Browns showed who they are.

It starts with running the football as both Chubb and Kareem Hunt exceeded the century mark in the game. Timely passing as Mayfield had a couple of big throws in difficult weather and receivers continue to make some tough catches for him. And at least for the time being, it's about a few key moments from the defense. Outside of that, with some notable exceptions, they play smart football, they trust in their teammates and when they have a chance to win it at the end, they have.

Games that were in doubt in the fourth quarter, the Browns made plays to win, showing poise in the process. It looks familiar, as if they've been there before when they simply haven't. Even on a phenomenal game winning touchdown pass from Mayfield to Donovan Peoples-Jones to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, had they been unable to connect, the Browns could still have kicked the field goal to tie the time and force overtime. Good management and smart plays, including a heads up play by Rashard Higgins fighting to get out of bounds from the middle of the field put them in a position where they could be aggressive and take that shot. They capitalized.

The Browns need a lot of help in terms of talent. They need key players to simply play better on a consistent basis. This Chubb run, the fact they have players willing to make that sacrifice and make that smart play for sake of the team gives them an edge.

When a player of Chubb's caliber, arguably the best running back in the NFL, makes that decision, it catches the attention of players everywhere, let alone within the locker room. It doesn't just further set Chubb apart from everyone else, already someone with a rare nobility in the way he plays, it causes other players to reevaluate the way their approach to the game, asking questions they wouldn't otherwise consider.

It can prove to be a defining moment for this team in a season where they are learning how to win and attempt to transition to becoming a contender. It's a testament to trusting the team concept and what this organization is preaching.

Getting to 6-3 is important. It puts them in better position to compete for the postseason, but the end of the game could mean so much more in terms of understanding what it takes to be a great team.

Chubb has 23 career touchdowns to this point in his NFL career, but this play may prove more memorable than any of the times he's crossed the goal line. If not for Chubb, then for the Browns and his legacy with the team.