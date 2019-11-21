2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 2

With a week and a half between games, it seemed like another good spot to take a snapshot of what the Cleveland Browns could potentially accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft. The needs are obvious and glaring at this point, making it clear what the Browns will need to do this offseason. It's entirely a question of how they choose to address them.

The Browns need to replace both starting tackles for next year. It's unclear exactly where the team projects Drew Forbes at this point, who could theoretically play one of those spots, likely right tackle. If instead they view him as a guard and are happy with what they see from Wyatt Teller, they could consider moving Joel Bitonio out to tackle. Either scenario, the team would still need one starting tackle, but if Forbes is still viewed more as depth and a continuing project, they'd need two.

The safety position has been a disaster. Damarious Randall simply hasn't played well in addition to missing a number of games with injuries. It's difficult to imagine he will be back as he's a pending free agent and the Browns have salary cap concerns. As it currently stands now, the only safety that will be under contract for 2020 is Sheldrick Redwine.

There are also areas like edge depth, wide receiver, linebacker and tight end that could warrant additional attention heading into this offseason. The Browns are unlikely to be able to fully address them all, but if they don't address the biggest problem spots, it's going to be difficult for them to progress toward their goal of going to the Super Bowl.

With those things in mind, let's see what are some possible options for John Dorsey's front office the next five months.

Round 1: Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa

Listed Measurables: 6'5" 322

Age: 21 at the time of the draft (Born January 24, 1999)

Tristan Wirfs physically looks like a guard, but at least has the listed height to be a good tackle as well as tremendous feet. He is an easy mover that is easily able to get spots, get his pass set and put him in position to block any opponent he has faced.

He shows great power at the point of attack when he gets locked onto an opponent, able to drive them off the ball. Particularly when he blocks down, he can crumple defensive linemen and collapse the defensive line as a whole.

Wirfs is young and still potentially growing into his body, shows outstanding physical skills for the position and has a good amount of potential. As a pass protector, when he gets hands on, he wins. Occasionally, he will open the door to give an inside rushing lane, but opponents have an incredibly difficult time getting around him. Wirfs tends to have a good anchor but can end up giving ground if he plays high.

As a run blocker, Wirfs can end up playing too fast for his own good, unable to secure the block or falling off too early. There are also some examples when he gets too far forward and ends up losing his balance.

Wirfs plays right tackle for Iowa, could play left tackle in the NFL, but if the Browns were to ultimately select him and decide not to move him, opting to let him continue at right tackle to ease his transition into the NFL, that would be fine. Left tackle is still slightly more valuable, but teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers put their most dangerous edge rusher to that side anyway. Additionally, Baker Mayfield loves to roll to his right, so having someone as sturdy as Wirfs over there would be beneficial.

The athletic testing remains to be seen, but on the field, Wirfs has the athleticism that is ideal for offensive line coach James Campen and fits style of linemen the Browns are utilizing. Powerful, agile and mobile, Wirfs is similar to Bryan Bulaga, also from Iowa and a first round pick selected by the Green Bay Packers where Campen was last coaching. Bulaga was a stalwart at right tackle for the Packers in his career there.

Wirfs would only be 21 as a rookie, which is remarkably young for an offensive lineman entering the NFL. He's gotten great coaching at Iowa from Kirk Ferentz's staff that has a tremendous track record at the position and Campen should be able to take that and help him with further development, enabling him to be an asset both as a run blocker and pass protector.

Round 2: Curtis Weaver, EDGE Boise State

Listed Measurables: 6'3" 265

Age: 21 (Born August 3rd, 1998)

Production: 26 solo tackles (7.6 percent) 15.5 tackles for loss (21.8 percent), 12.5 sacks (43.1 percent) through 10 games in 2019

John Dorsey trading away Emmanuel Ogbah before the season and Genard Avery during the season, which have the Browns with a shortage of edge defenders. Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon are fantastic, but they have little behind them. Chad Thomas is underwhelming and he's the only other player under contract. The Browns will need to get another player in there to round out the unit.

Curtis Weaver is a dominant pass rusher in terms of production out of Boise State, where he's led the team in sacks for each of his three seasons. Assuming Steve Wilks continues as defensive coordinator after this season, the focus will be acquiring edge players with the necessary length and bulk to avoid getting reached and be able to hold up while still providing an effective pass rush. The question with Weaver will be determining if that listed 6'3" height is accurate, because if he were to shrink a substantial amount, it might eliminate Weaver as a possibility.

On the field, Weaver is eerily reminiscent of Jabaal Sheard when he played out of a two-point stance. He's got a thick build, heavy hands and shows great initial burst. Weaver doesn't appear to be particularly fast, but he's quick getting around blockers, using his hands effectively to maneuver his way to the quarterback.

Part of what makes him effective is he will occasionally shock opponents with an initial punch before ripping through, reducing the depth of the arc he needs to run to get pressure on the passer. The natural question will be about the level of competition he's facing and if he'll be able to influence NFL blockers with his power.

Largely playing from the left side, Weaver has experience rushing off both ends, always from a two-point stance. He has shown the ability to attack inside, able to impact the line of scrimmage, changing the line of scrimmage. Weaver also shows the ability to stack and shed as a run defender.

The Browns don't need Weaver to come in and start as they obviously have Garrett and Vernon, but they need someone that can make an impact, allowing them to stay fresh. Weaver appears capable to give them, upgrade the depth of the unit and give them another pass rusher that can impact the game.

Weaver may have a little bit of an adjustment going to the NFL as he really hasn't played many NFL caliber linemen and the difference in speed and strength could prove a shock. He is only 21, but he's got multiple moves and his hands are his best asset. If he can adjust to the level of competition, he could have a similar impact as Sheard did with the Browns, has had for multiple teams, currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

If he's able to hit and be successful, his contract would come up after the Browns have likely moved on from Vernon, take his place and likely fit in with his contract. Given the money paid out to Sheldon Richardson and contracts that Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Garrett could command, having a player on a rookie contract as a starter would be invaluable.

Round 3: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT Auburn

Listed Measurables: 6'7" 305

Tega Wanogho is a player that could be a tremendous prospect for the NFL. He's got prototypical size for the position and is still gaining strength as he's still relatively new to the game, transitioning from basketball and soccer.

Wanogho already graduated with a bachelor's degree and is pursuing a graduate degree at this point, so he's already demonstrated the acumen necessary to learn and keep learning as he gets more comfortable in football.

A 1st team All-SEC performer in 2018, Wanogho doesn't play in a complicated scheme at Auburn, only really blocking zone in the running game and some relatively simple pass protections.

What stands out is how he's always working, always showing effort, playing through the whistle and looking for work. Wanogho never seems satisfied with just making a block, looking to dominate and find ways to continue helping his team.

Wanogho is light on his feet, able to slide and get to his pass sets with little effort. When he's able to get his hips involved and generate power from his lower body, he can display a pretty good amount of strength. Particularly his upper body is still a work in progress, but he's got a massive frame to add muscle.

In the event the Browns are in a situation where Wanogho is available this late, it may be as more of a swing tackle option at least initially. They would have an incredibly gifted athlete to work with and develop until he's ready to step in and start. It's not impossible that Wanogho could come in and start from the jump but between where his body can still go and the relative simplicity of the Auburn blocking scheme, patience would be prudent. The talent is immense and the payoff could be massive if it works out, giving the Browns a pair of tackles in Wirfs and Wanogho.

Round 3 (Trade with HOU): Brandon Jones, S Texas

Listed Measurables: 6' 205

Age: 22 at the time of the draft (Born April 2nd, 1998)

Production: 51 solo tackles (11.6 percent), 4 pass deflections (12.1 percent), 2 interceptions (16.6 percent) through 10 games in 2019.

The 2020 safety class is huge, but it's still sorting itself out in terms of which prospects are going to have the production that bodes well for the NFL, particularly at free safety. Brandon Jones is one prospect that's on a really good track in hitting high end production thresholds.

Jones predominately plays as an overhang, lining up over receivers in the slot or over tight ends in the box, but he has experience playing the deep middle as well. He's got experience in man coverage, but prefers playing with his eyes in the backfield, which can occasionally get him in trouble. There are times where he seems to be baiting quarterbacks to throw at him, believing he can close and make a play on the ball.

Jones is a sound tackler and does a really nice job shedding blockers, whether they are receivers or tight ends, able to fight through and make tackles. In the case of closed formations, he's able to keep his outside arm free, maintain the edge and close down, taking away outside runs.

Jones could be a nice strong safety, which the Browns need, but he may also be able to play free safety, which would be more valuable. In their current defensive scheme, they will put the free in the box and blitz on occasion, which Jones has shown he can absolutely do. It really just comes down to how comfortable they are leaving him alone to patrol center field. He's done it, but it's about proving it in the NFL.

Round 4: Patrick Nelson, S SMU

Listed Measurables: 6' 216

Age: 23 (Born October 23, 1996)

Production: 46 solo tackles (9.9 percent), 1 interception (11.1 percent) through 10 games in 2019.

While Patrick Nelson has the solo tackle market share to be a productive strong safety and his interceptions are solid, that's not what makes Nelson so interesting, particularly for a team like the Browns. For a team that runs a 4-2-5 scheme, the fact that this Illinois graduate transfer leads the team in sacks at 9.5 (22.6 percent of the team total) and is second on the team in tackles for loss with 12 (13.9 percent) has to demand some attention.

With a team that runs the big nickel with three safeties on the field, one of which is playing the X, operating up in the box or in the slot, this type of production is intriguing. To this point in the Browns season, 10 games, the Browns have six sacks generated by defensive backs, all from the safety position. That is one of the roles Nelson fits in the Mustangs defense.

If the 216 pound listed weight is near accurate, that would helpful in terms of holding up in the box, trying to take on some contact and avoiding wear and tear. In a full time role there, he might be able to add a few pounds, play around 220.

Watching Nelson play within SMU's scheme, he flies around and he loves to hit. There's a slight concern he may take himself out with one of these knockout shots, but he hasn't missed time.

The Browns could be higher on Nelson simply because he seems like he could be a really great fit in their defensive scheme and might have him rated higher than other teams, could go earlier as a result, especially since the Browns have a hole in the draft currently between rounds four and six.

Round 6: Evan Weaver, LB Cal

Listed Measurables: 6'3" 235

Age: 21 (Born August 11, 1998)

Production: 83 solo tackles (21.3 percent) through 10 games in 2019.

The Browns could just take all the Weavers in this draft class, adding more help to their linebacker group with Evan and his truly absurd production at Cal. Weaver's solo tackle market share is basically 150 percent of what he needs to qualify as elite and it was similar last year. He's also leading the team in tackles for loss, has three pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

The Cal defense, which has improved drastically, puts Weaver in a position where he can make plays and he takes full advantage. He finishes seemingly every play at the ball carrier, similar to Joe Schobert for the Browns.

Weaver is often playing in the box, but they will have him slide to an overhang position when teams spread out, enabling him to use his athleticism to chase down plays.

The Browns like Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki, but even with those two and what would be a prudent decision to extend Joe Schobert, they need to improve the group as a whole, upgrade their depth. If Weaver tests well athletically, combined with his production, could project to be a terrific player in the NFL and for that reason, he might end up going much higher in the draft.

Weaver's teammate Jordan Kunaszyk, put up a great profile last year, went undrafted but is currently on the Carolina Panthers active roster. Weaver looks like a better prospect, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up going.

Round 7: Joshua Kelley, RB UCLA

Listed Measurables: 5'11" 219

Production: 1,436 total yards (30.4 percent) in 2018. 1,243 rushing yards on 225 carries for 5.52 yards per carry, 27 receptions for for 193 yards, 12 total touchdowns.

Joshua Kelley is an entertaining back to watch. He's a powerful running back with great feet, able to make quick cuts and adjustments while running the ball to keep his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, staying down hill.

He's also a capable receiver, showing good flexibility to be able to adjust to and catch passes. UCLA often gives Kelley a runway to get straight downhill in the running game, then becoming a familiar face as an option in the passing game in the flats.

Kelley does a good job of falling forward taking on contact, but does stop his feet more often than he should, opting to just lean forward as much as possible. Occasionally, he will get caught running too high.

There's a lot to like about Kelley as a power back that can get tough yardage or catch passes, but one wonders if he could do those things while also function as a lead blocking fullback. They don't need a 240-250lb fullback as Kareem Hunt has clearly demonstrated. Getting someone with good strength who can get on blocks quickly is more than enough, which also means they can still function in a more traditional role as a running back.

Lead block for Nick Chubb, occasionally slip out and catch passes opponents don't expect and if needed, he can come in and run the ball, giving them another North-South runner that plays with power while having enough agility to keep opponents honest, finding some open running lanes.

If his listed weight is accurate and he can do the job at around 220 pounds, that would be great. Maybe he adds a few pounds to fill out his frame and make him more effective, but they don't need to over-inflate him, getting up to 240, because any lost quickness or acceleration to get on blocks quickly would be detrimental. The quicker a lead blocker can get on the block, the less time opponents have time to get a running start, creating a ton of momentum and reducing the wear and tear on the lead blocker.