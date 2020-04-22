BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 3

Shawn Stevenson

Round 1, Pick 10: Tristan Wirfs, OT – Iowa

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 320 lbs. | 34” Arms

Combine Test: 4.85 40yd Dash | 24 Bench Reps | 36.5” Vertical | 7.65sec 3-Cone

Wirfs is extremely athletic and dominated the NFL combine. He excels at blocking in space and can have a nasty streak. Wirfs is arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft. Some scouts believe he can become an All-Pro guard.

Round 2, Pick 41: Justin Madubuike, DT – Texas A&M

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 293 lbs.

Madubuike is an undersized defensive tackle that utilizes leverage to win matchups. He can use his quickness to attack gaps and create interior pressure. He provides depth as a 3-technique.

Round 3, Pick 74: Jeremy Chinn, S – Southern Illinois

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 221 lbs.

Chinn brings great size and versatility as a safety/linebacker hybrid. He can cover tight ends in the middle of field or receivers out of the slot. He is a willing tackler and radius to make plays in the open field.

Round 3, Pick 97: Khalid Kareem, EDGE – Notre Dame

Measurables: 6’ 4” | 268 lbs.

Kareem is a powerful 4-3 defensive end with limited athleticism. His frame includes long arms and big hands which help setting the edge. He can hold up against the run and must develop as a pass rusher.

Round 4, Pick 115: Willie Gay Jr, LB – Mississippi State

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 243 lbs.

Gay is a versatile linebacker with a high motor. He flies around the field but needs to improve his pursuit angles. He excels in zone coverage and a tackling machine.

Round 6, Pick 187: Jauan Jennings, WR – Tennessee

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 215 lbs.

Jennings is a big possession receiver with strong hands in traffic. He lacks NFL speed and quickness which makes his best fit in the slot. He is a sound blocker in the run game as well.

Round 7, Pick 244: Reggie Robinson II, CB – Tulsa

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 205 lbs.

Robinson II has great size and length for a corner. He lacks NFL level speed but makes up for it with his ball production. His physical traits are best suited in a zone scheme. 

Indianapolis Colts Safety Malik Hooker Reportedly On Trading Block, Makes Little Sense For Cleveland Browns

Former first round pick and currently Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is on the trading block according to Mike Lombardi, host of The GM Shuffle Podcast. The Cleveland Browns have already been connected to Hooker in the past.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry: Cleveland Browns "not be pigeon-holed into anything"

Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns executive vice president and general manager, held a conference call with media, answering questions largely relating to the NFL Draft, but with a few more general questions, such as the status of Odell Beckham.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Latest Trent Williams Rumor Could Serve Additional Purpose

Josina Anderson of ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are still potentially interested in trading for Trent Williams, which might be true, but also seems to have an additional motive, attempting to throw off other teams as to their true intentions in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 2

Version two of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 7

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a few short days away and it's time to take the final snapshot to explore what the Cleveland Browns might do in this final mock draft of the year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 1

Version one of Shawn Stevenson's Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Shawn Stevenson

3 Players The Cleveland Browns Should Not Draft In The First Round

More in terms of their fit than their level of talent, there are players the Cleveland Browns should not draft in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, explaining why.

Pete Smith

5 Slot Corners For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns cornerback position is pretty sound for the 2020 season, but looking down the road into 2021, they are gonna need more help and could specifically use a slot corner. The 2020 NFL Draft have a few that stand out as potential fits.

Pete Smith

Ravens Agree To One-Year Deal With LB Jake Ryan, Pending Physical

The Baltimore Ravens are taking a low-risk approach to try to help their linebacker setup, agreeing to a one-year deal with Jake Ryan, pending a physical.

Pete Smith

Growing Buzz Cleveland Browns Intend To Trade Down, Select Offensive Tackle Ezra Cleveland

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Dane Brugler of The Athletic are reporting that the Cleveland Browns are believed to be planning to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft to then select offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State.

Pete Smith

