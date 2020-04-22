Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 3

Round 1, Pick 10: Tristan Wirfs, OT – Iowa

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 320 lbs. | 34” Arms

Combine Test: 4.85 40yd Dash | 24 Bench Reps | 36.5” Vertical | 7.65sec 3-Cone

Wirfs is extremely athletic and dominated the NFL combine. He excels at blocking in space and can have a nasty streak. Wirfs is arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft. Some scouts believe he can become an All-Pro guard.

Round 2, Pick 41: Justin Madubuike, DT – Texas A & M

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 293 lbs.

Madubuike is an undersized defensive tackle that utilizes leverage to win matchups. He can use his quickness to attack gaps and create interior pressure. He provides depth as a 3-technique.

Round 3, Pick 74: Jeremy Chinn, S – Southern Illinois

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 221 lbs.

Chinn brings great size and versatility as a safety/linebacker hybrid. He can cover tight ends in the middle of field or receivers out of the slot. He is a willing tackler and radius to make plays in the open field.

Round 3, Pick 97: Khalid Kareem, EDGE – Notre Dame

Measurables: 6’ 4” | 268 lbs.

Kareem is a powerful 4-3 defensive end with limited athleticism. His frame includes long arms and big hands which help setting the edge. He can hold up against the run and must develop as a pass rusher.

Round 4, Pick 115: Willie Gay Jr, LB – Mississippi State

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 243 lbs.

Gay is a versatile linebacker with a high motor. He flies around the field but needs to improve his pursuit angles. He excels in zone coverage and a tackling machine.

Round 6, Pick 187: Jauan Jennings, WR – Tennessee

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 215 lbs.

Jennings is a big possession receiver with strong hands in traffic. He lacks NFL speed and quickness which makes his best fit in the slot. He is a sound blocker in the run game as well.

Round 7, Pick 244: Reggie Robinson II, CB – Tulsa

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 205 lbs.

Robinson II has great size and length for a corner. He lacks NFL level speed but makes up for it with his ball production. His physical traits are best suited in a zone scheme.