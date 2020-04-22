Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 3
Shawn Stevenson
Round 1, Pick 10: Tristan Wirfs, OT – Iowa
Measurables: 6’ 5” | 320 lbs. | 34” Arms
Combine Test: 4.85 40yd Dash | 24 Bench Reps | 36.5” Vertical | 7.65sec 3-Cone
Wirfs is extremely athletic and dominated the NFL combine. He excels at blocking in space and can have a nasty streak. Wirfs is arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft. Some scouts believe he can become an All-Pro guard.
Round 2, Pick 41: Justin Madubuike, DT – Texas A&M
Measurables: 6’ 3” | 293 lbs.
Madubuike is an undersized defensive tackle that utilizes leverage to win matchups. He can use his quickness to attack gaps and create interior pressure. He provides depth as a 3-technique.
Round 3, Pick 74: Jeremy Chinn, S – Southern Illinois
Measurables: 6’ 3” | 221 lbs.
Chinn brings great size and versatility as a safety/linebacker hybrid. He can cover tight ends in the middle of field or receivers out of the slot. He is a willing tackler and radius to make plays in the open field.
Round 3, Pick 97: Khalid Kareem, EDGE – Notre Dame
Measurables: 6’ 4” | 268 lbs.
Kareem is a powerful 4-3 defensive end with limited athleticism. His frame includes long arms and big hands which help setting the edge. He can hold up against the run and must develop as a pass rusher.
Round 4, Pick 115: Willie Gay Jr, LB – Mississippi State
Measurables: 6’ 1” | 243 lbs.
Gay is a versatile linebacker with a high motor. He flies around the field but needs to improve his pursuit angles. He excels in zone coverage and a tackling machine.
Round 6, Pick 187: Jauan Jennings, WR – Tennessee
Measurables: 6’ 3” | 215 lbs.
Jennings is a big possession receiver with strong hands in traffic. He lacks NFL speed and quickness which makes his best fit in the slot. He is a sound blocker in the run game as well.
Round 7, Pick 244: Reggie Robinson II, CB – Tulsa
Measurables: 6’ 1” | 205 lbs.
Robinson II has great size and length for a corner. He lacks NFL level speed but makes up for it with his ball production. His physical traits are best suited in a zone scheme.