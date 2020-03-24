Cleveland Browns: 3 Possible Trade Partners For 10th Pick

For a while, it really has seemed as though the Cleveland Browns had three options they are considering with the tenth pick in the draft in the following order; selecting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs from Iowa, selecting offensive tackle Andrew Thomas from Georgia or trading down. The trading down part is more of a focus simply candidates for moving down are becoming clearer with three teams stand out among the rest.

They key with all of them is such a trade would mean moving down no more than five picks, which will be important to the Browns, who still want to ensure they can get the player they want, which is still almost guaranteed to be an offensive tackle. That could be Ezra Cleveland from Boise State or Josh Jones from Houston as two notable examples. They just want to be able to get their guy, even if it may be regarded as a reach on value while getting additional assets in the process.

1. Denver Broncos - One of the worst kept secrets about the Broncos is their desire to add receiver help and their admiration for Henry Ruggs III from Alabama. Not only does he possess incredible speed and represents a home run threat anyway, but he might be the perfect compliment for second-year quarterback Drew Lock. Lock has a big arm and likes to be aggressive down the field and Ruggs could open up opportunities for second-year tight end Noah Fant as well as Courtland Sutton and create more space for their running game, which will feature newly signed running back Melvin Gordon along with presumably Phillip Lindsay, giving them a dynamic one-two punch.

All of this could take pressure off of an offensive line that could use help in the running game as well as protecting Lock. The more offensive threats a defense has to worry about, the less they can focus on sending extra pressure at the opposing quarterback. Moving up for Ruggs would only help the notion they love Lock and want to invest in him and build around him.

2. San Francisco 49ers - The 49ers possess two first round picks with the trade that sent stud defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for 13th pick in the draft. One popular theory is the 49ers will simply attempt to replace Buckner with Javon Kinlaw, an impressive defensive tackle prospect out of South Carolina. The fact they also own the 31st pick in the draft gives them some options.

They might feel like Ruggs could be the final piece to their offensive puzzle. In essence, Jimmy Garopollo may not get much better, but between tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel entering his second year and Ruggs they can elevate the offense enough to help Garoppolo exceed his limitations.

The 31st pick may make them feel comfortable enough that they can get a player like Ross Blacklock out of TCU to fill the hole at defensive tackle. Blacklock would fit really well into the pass rush they have, featuring players like Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas and Ronald Blair among others. Blacklock's speed inside can be a matchup problem particularly for teams trying to pass and help them continue to overwhelm opponents.

The 49ers haven't really made an all-in type move either with their draft picks or their salary cap structure. Trading Buckner is a move designed to help them stay competitive for years to come rather than push all of their chips in and then have to take it apart like the Los Angeles Rams have had to do. That doesn't change the fact they were the runner up in the Super Bowl and are looking for ways to ensure they can not only get back there, but win it. Ruggs could be that big move while still keeping them relatively cost efficient weapon-wise as Samuel is also on a rookie deal, since the team will want to re-sign Kittle when his contract runs out after this coming season.

3. New York Jets - It's anyone's guess what the Jets are actually doing in terms of having a plan. They've signed a bunch of middling offensive line to try to assemble a line in front of quarterback Sam Darnold, but they still need a left tackle. And with Robby Anderson now signing with the Carolina Panthers, their only proven receiver is Jamison Crowder.

The Jets may go ahead and end up making a trade with the Washington Redskins for Trent Williams. He's older at 32, but he's as good as anyone out there and can step in and protect Darnold's blindside immediately. If they don't go that route, they might end up entering draft day chasing a need from the 11th pick. And that might prove to be an opportunity for Andrew Berry to get a draft asset out of Jets general manager Joe Douglas to flip picks.

If the Browns aren't interested in the player the Jets are targeting, such as perhaps Mekhi Becton from Louisville or Jedrick Wills from Alabama, they will likely be inclined to move back anyway. And if the Jets do take one of those and someone like Ruggs is still on the board, the Browns could trade down again, potentially with either of the teams previously mentioned, before making their selection, adding a pile of draft assets in the process.