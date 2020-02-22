Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Inclusion

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason. Huge changes occurred in both the front office and coaching staff. Ownership approached the vacancy searches with methodologies focused on Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion. This three-part series analyzes the impact of the offseason hires, how their individual roles fit within the organizations vision, and what should be different compared to previous regimes.

The Cleveland Browns pride themselves on being a franchise that emphasizes alignment and encourages diversity. For an organization that has been destitute of success for decades, it is important to find the winning formula. The definition of insanity is doing things the same way and expecting a different result, at least that’s how the saying goes. An issue which has consistently plagued the Cleveland Browns under Jimmy Haslam’s ownership is internal dysfunction. Each year similar problems arise amongst the coaching staff or front office, and poor results translate on the field.

This offseason ownership used a different approach in their hiring search. These newly introduced methodologies resulted in the hires of Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. The results of those hires created a foundational framework that promotes a variety of perspective. It all correlates to building the correct staff in order to build a winner. During a press conference, Kevin Stefanski said, “It’s been so important to make sure we’re adding the right people. With diversity of thought, race, gender, age, all of the above; but making sure it’s the right mix of people first and foremost.” The significance of his quote includes the diversity of gender within the franchise.

The inclusion of women within the coaching staff and front office personnel has been a growing topic of importance around the NFL. Stefanski made his mark on the conversation once he hired Callie Brownson to be his Chief of Staff. It is a vital decision in promoting the growth of opportunities for women in professional men’s sports. Brownson being hired as the Chief of Staff will provide her valuable experience in order to reach her ambitions of becoming an NFL coach.

The position she now holds is not very familiar to those outside of football circles. Responsibilities for Brownson will be advisory to football operations, strategic planning, quality control, player evaluation and player development in order to support Kevin Stefanski. He described its significance as such, “That role [chief of staff] is really where I broke in and it’s the breeding ground for coaches. {…} It’s the anything and everything role. She’ll be able to touch each area of the building.” Brownson is receiving a great learning experience not only for a woman but anyone that wants to be coach in the NFL. She already has seven years of experience from a professional women’s football league and was the first full time division one female football coach while at Dartmouth.

Other women are making waves in the NFL as well, such as Jennifer Welter with the Arizona Cardinals, Kathryn Smith on the Buffalo Bills, or Kelsey Martinez and the Oakland Raiders. The list should begin to grow especially considering the exposure of Katie Sowers who was the first coach in the Superbowl with the San Francisco 49ers. The Los Angeles Rams recently promoted Sophie Luoto to their Director of Football Operations becoming the highest ranked female in their organization. Hires similar to Brownson and Luoto will continue the inclusion of women within the league and development of opportunities off the field. The landscape of the NFL and broadcast media are similar in terms of their male dominated hierarchy.

In terms of the broadcasting workplace women have been typically assigned to supportive tasks such as anchor co-host, sideline reporter and news writer. Placing women into these positions has promoted the controversial use of patriarchy and created limitations for advancement to more authoritative functions within an organization. The current market for women is slowly opening as individuals have been given opportunities to create a landscape in authoritative positions both in sports organizations and the media. Women like Beth Mowins are paving the way for other female broadcasters in the NFL, and in September of 2017 she was the first female announcer for an NFL game in over thirty years. It sheds light on the limited opportunities women are exposed to in higher regarded roles on both sides of the spectrum. But the women that have been hired to change this notion, have an opportunity to carve a path for young women looking to enter the league in the near future. Callie Brownson can maximize her impact by helping this franchise become a winner.

Cleveland Browns ownership has built an organizational model that should help the franchise effectively build rosters, develop young players, and aggressively acquire talent. General manager Andrew Berry has the ability to assemble a roster that aligns with the philosophies of head coach Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff. Their alignment on player acquisition and player retention will be vital for a sustainable competitive advantage. The franchises chance for success should also improve because of the diversity of perspectives and backgrounds within the front office personnel and coaching staff. Lastly, the societal impactful of being an inclusive organization will further develop the conversation around the NFL. Cleveland has waited so long for a winner and this season has the makings to move the franchise in the right direction.