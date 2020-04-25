Cleveland Browns: Age Matters In The NFL Draft

In his first draft as general manager of the Cleveland Browns, Andrew Berry has been focused on age. The youngest GM in the league at 33 has been adding some of the youngest players in this draft class with good reason. Younger players have a better chance of success in the NFL.

This isn't simply a matter of a 20-year old kid has more football in front of him, though that can be true. Careers can be so short in the NFL that the age of the player, particularly at certain positions seems unimportant. And yet, older running backs tend not to get drafted early either and it's not because teams are hoping for 15-year careers.

Instead, it's about understanding that the earlier a player achieves success and potentially dominance, the more likely they are suited to handle the NFL against athletes at the peak of their physical powers.

Take Jedrick Wills for example. He's set to turn 21 in May. And at 20 years old, he was one of the more dominating physical forces in college football. And in college, that can often be against players that are as old as 23, potentially having three extra years to train, add strength, speed and wisdom to their game. The fact Wills was that good that early suggests he will be able to handle dealing with 27 year old players who are dominating the league when he's 22 and 23 years old. That's incredibly important.

And this was something the Browns accounted for with all of their first four picks thus far. Grant Delpit and Jacob Phillips are both 21 and Jordan Phillips is 22. There are some talented players the Browns are likely passing on in no small part due to their age, especially if they just finally reached a high level of success at an older age.