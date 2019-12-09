Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Baker Mayfield Trying Too Hard to Get the Ball to Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns should continue working to maximize Odell Beckham these next three games in preparation for 2020. Despite the sports hernia he is dealing with, he is an asset to the offense and obviously will have that condition treated in the offseason, enabling him to return to his superstar form next year. The biggest problem with the connection between Beckham and Baker Mayfield hasn't been Beckham or the play calling. It's largely been on Mayfield, forcing passes to Beckham, often late which has put him in dangerous situations, which is counterproductive to the offense.

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals was the epitome of this situation, where Mayfield was pretty solid throwing to anyone else, save for a badly thrown interception that missed a wide open receiver down the field due to poor mechanics. On throws to Beckham, Mayfield forced a hitch that was intercepted, only to be reversed on review due to defensive pass interference, put Beckham in harm's way throwing him into the air between three defenders that had him take a shot in his man region, and was late on several other throws.

Undoubtedly, Beckham is always going to lobby for the ball, will insist he's always open even when he isn't, but Mayfield has to make smart decisions with the football and much of this season, as it has related to Beckham, he hasn't. So much of the rest of the offense seems to flow more naturally, especially going to Jarvis Landry and the backs out of the backfield as well as some of the tight ends.

With Beckham, it feels forced and it shouldn't. He should be a natural part of the offense. On the hitch that was intercepted and then overruled, he had an open hitch on the other side of the field. When he led Beckham into the air between three defenders, he had Landry on an open drag. The coaching staff isn't telling Mayfield to force the ball to Beckham. He's doing it himself.

This doesn't seem to be a situation where Mayfield is trying to get the ball to Beckham to keep him happy, though that could play an ancillary role. More than anything, it seems as though Mayfield recognizes what Beckham can be within this offense and is trying,  too hard at points, to get that out of him, believing that if they can unlock that part of the offense, the team will take off. The fact that Mayfield wants that to happen so badly is resulting in some truly awful football.

Mayfield's heart may be in the right place, but his actions have the potential to kill his team as well as Beckham as it showed against the Bengals. The Browns need to get the best out of Beckham, compromised by the hernia or not, but it needs to be within the flow of the offense. The coaching staff may need to do more to create beneficial situations to get Beckham the ball, but it's on Mayfield to execute the offense. Against the Bengals, he didn't do that and if it wasn't against a team like the Bengals, it likely would've resulted in a loss. Mayfield is better than that and has to perform better.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Dorsey, Browns Must Resolve Issues With Odell Beckham

Pete Smith
1 0

A report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has Odell Beckham complaining to opponents that he wants them to trade for him. The Cleveland Browns and specifically John Dorsey need to solve any issues with Beckham and get him on back on board, for his own sake.

From Top to Bottom, It's Been Difficult to Enjoy the Browns This Season

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have won four of their last five, including four at home. They are still alive for the playoffs, albeit barely. Nevertheless, this season has been incredibly difficult to enjoy anything about this season due to everything that has been going on with the team.

Odell Beckham Confirms One Report, Won't Talk About The Other After the Win Against the Bengals

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham fielded questions about the two reports that came out about him on Sunday. Beckham confirmed that he had been dealing with an injury since training camp, gave some insight into how difficult it is, but no definitive answer on what will happen with it. Of another report that he wants to be traded, he basically said he will no longer address it.

Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of their two matchups this season. The Browns aren't where they want to be, but this should be a game where they provide reason to believe in the team going into next season.

Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, giving defensive back Robert Jackson that designation to make the roster space to account for him. Njoku will be able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rapoport: Odell Beckham Has Sports Hernia, Which Would Explain A Lot

Pete Smith
0

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been dealing with a sports hernia this season, which will require surgery to repair. This would help explain much of what has been going on this season with him, the offense in general.

Odell Beckham Clarifies Statement That Shouldn't Require Clarification

Pete Smith
1 0

Friday morning, Odell Beckham tweeted that he wasn't unhappy in Cleveland, that he never said he was. This came on the heels of Beckham saying Thursday there's nowhere else he'd rather be, which still had people suggesting he was vague about his future with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns Injury Report Out, Robert Jackson Out, Eric Murray Doubtful, Many Questionable

BrandonLittle
0

Cleveland Browns injury report listed, multiple players questionable, one out and one doubtful.

Browns Must Maximize Beckham in Final 4 Games

Pete Smith
0

A major reason for the Cleveland Browns struggles in 2019 has been their inability to maximize Odell Beckham. With four games remaining that should be a primary focus.

Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory Over The Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle
0

A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to become victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals