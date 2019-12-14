BrownsMaven
Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

When the Cleveland Browns face off against the Arizona Cardinals, they will have to figure out a way to block their stud pass rusher Chandler Jones. Jones is the latest reminder of what the Browns will have to address in the offseason. The interior of the offensive line is critical for Baker Mayfield to be successful and with Wyatt Teller at right guard, the team might have that group settled for the time being. Now, they must turn to their full attention to the offensive tackle spots.

Greg Robinson is not a bad player. He's largely pretty average, occasionally even above average, particularly in pass protection. The problem for Robinson is the cost to keep him combined with the fact that he's still not the player a team would want on an island against a player like Jones.

On the other side, whether it's Chris Hubbard or Kendall Lamm, they aren't players the Browns would want to block Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, even with help.

Addressing both tackle spots in one offseason is a pretty massive undertaking, but the reality is if the Browns can address one of those spots truly successfully, giving them someone can consistently operate on an island, it would enable them to shift their protection to the other side in the event it needs help.

And it really doesn't matter which side they address at a high level. There are great arguments for both sides. Ultimately, left tackle still has more value simply because it's Baker Mayfield's blindside, but having a dominant right tackle would make it easier for Mayfield to roll to that side, which is certainly his preference. And Watt is currently the best pass rusher the Browns face within the division and he plays exclusively on the offense's right side. There's really no bad answer. Ideally, they can address both.

If the Browns are going to defeat the Cardinals, they are going to have to prevent Jones from taking over the game. Regardless of how they perform in this game or the two games that follow, that is the biggest issue for the Browns to address in the upcoming offseason. And if they can't do it effectively, it will be difficult for them to make any meaningful progress towards the goal of becoming a Super Bowl contender.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."

Browns Rule Out Olivier Vernon While Cardinals Release Terrell Suggs

Pete Smith

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice before they leave in preparation to play the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns announced defensive end Olivier Vernon would not play this week while the Cardinals announced the release of pass rusher Terrell Suggs.

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Browns Notebook Ahead of Game Against Cardinals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns were on the practice field with all hands on deck except for center J.C. Tretter, who is continuing to deal with an ankle injury. Kitchens responded to a number of questions about players being able to go against the Arizona Cardinals among other notes from the day.

Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns might be better off trading Odell Beckham in the long run, but doing so would require general manager John Dorsey to admit his plan was a failure as well as sacrificing short term goals.

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns travel west to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a game that should have a fantasy sports impact.

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson

The Browns are still in the playoff race, but high expectations have a different vibe about the team. Did the expectations put Freddie Kitchens on the hot seat?

Sheldrick Redwine's Multifaced Contributions The Past Two Weeks

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns rookie Sheldrick Redwine has seen a lot of action the past two weeks on defense. He's done reasonably well for himself, particularly last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but what makes his contributions truly impressive is the fact he did it at two different positions.

Justin Burris Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns voted defensive back Juston Burris the Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019. This stands out as Burris hasn't been on the Browns roster the entire season, released before the season started and then coming back for their third game of the year.