Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Running Backs

The Cleveland Browns are in a position to make a push for the playoffs because the running backs have provided consistency to an offense with an inconsistent passing attack. After losing their star RB Nick Chubb in week four, the Browns have still been able to find success running the ball. Heading into week nine missing one of the best backs in the NFL, the Browns boast the second-best rushing attack in the league. Behind only their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, the Browns will look to reclaim the rushing throne and they should be revitalized with the return of Nick Chubb.

After finishing second in rushing yards behind Derrick Henry in 2019, Chubb was setup well for another great season. The hire of HC Kevin Stefanksi was a match made in heaven because of his commitment to running the football. Stefanski’s outside zone scheme is the foundation of the offense and Nick Chubb’s skillset complements the scheme perfectly. Unfortunately for Chubb a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys landed the talented player on short term injured reserve. In his absence, the offense relied more on their versatile 1B RB Kareem Hunt.

When Nick Chubb was healthy the Browns had the most dominant running back duo in the league. With Chubb temporarily out of the picture, Kareem Hunt stepped in and has helped keep the offense on track. He is currently tied for the fifth most rushing yards this season and makes numerous plays as a runner or receiver. The versatility of Kareem Hunt has been his biggest asset to offense and it creates favorable mismatches against the defense. In the passing game, Hunt has scored four receiving touchdowns catching passes out of the backfield or motioned out wide in empty sets.

The depth of the Browns running back group is its best characteristic and the identity of the offense embraces that. Chubb and Hunt are a dangerous duo themselves and the backups behind them have done a serviceable job as well. A battle which started in training camp between D’Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard only helped get the most out of the two backs. Heading into the second half of the season their production will likely plateau, granted that the starters stay healthy. Yet, having backs you can trust if a player goes down only helps solidify the team’s commitment to running the ball.

Nick Chubb (3rd Year, #35 Pick 2018 Draft)

57 Attempts – 335 Rushing Yards, 4 TDs

3 Receptions – 17 Receiving Yards

PFF Grades

76.1 Offense Grade

75.2 Run Grade (18th/52)

60.5 Receiving Grade

Kareem Hunt (4th Year, #86 Pick 2017 Draft)

115 Attempts – 529 Rushing Yards, 3 TDs

18 Receptions – 113 Receiving Yards, 4 TDs

PFF Grades

74.7 Offense Grade (14th/56)

76.7 Run Grade (14th/52)

59.0 Receiving Grade (31st/54)

D’Ernest Johnson

29 Attempts – 142 Yards

PFF Grade

63.1 Offense Grade

68.2 Run Grade

Andy Janovich

PFF Grades

68.9 Offense Grade (2nd/12)

72.0 Run Block Grade

The offense should benefit immensely from Nick Chubb returning to the lineup. The running game has been productive but it has not been as dominant like before Chubb’s injury. Coming off of the bye week the Browns host the Houston Texans and their 31st ranked run defense. This will be a friendly matchup for Chubb’s return but he will likely be on a snap count as he works back into football shape. It would not be surprising to see Hunt get the larger share of the carries as Chubb gets back to speed. The three matchups coming out of the bye are very favorable for the Browns rushing attack.

After facing the Texans, they will host the Philadelphia Eagles then travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those teams having the sixth-worst and eighth-worst rushing defenses in the league, it should help the run game revert back to its early season form. Nick Chubb had back-to-back 100 plus yards rushing and two touchdown games prior to his injury in week four. The effectiveness of utilizing Chubb early and often spells trouble for opposing defenses, especially considering Kareem Hunt was used to close out games. Hunt is a tough runner in his own right and both backs can be used at the same time because of Hunt’s receiving ability. Hopes from the fan base are that duo gets stronger as the season progresses and carries the Browns to a playoff berth.

On the same token the coaching staff still needs more consistency from their backups if either Chubb or Hunt suffers an injury. D’Ernest Johnson was tasked with the responsibility of backing up Kareem Hunt while Chubb was on IR. Johnson had a breakout game against the Cowboys rushing for 95 yards on 17 carries. The following week against a tough Colts run defense, he helped seal the win with 28 yard run to run out the clock. Since that moment he’s been seemingly non-existent running for ten yards on seven carries. Johnson has shown flashes of finding success running the ball, but if he has increased carries for whatever reason he needs to be more consistent. Although he has been given very limited opportunities, Dontrell Hilliard has ran decently in garbage time and will have to step up as well if called upon.

Overall the Cleveland Browns running back group is very talented. The offense performs the best when the run game is effective which helps setup play action. Also, fullback Andy Janovich has been a pleasant addition to the offense. In power formations he is a solid lead blocker and helps open running lanes for both Chubb and Hunt. If the Browns rushing attack can return to its early season form against their eight remaining opponents, then their playoff possibilities will be very high.