Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Wide Receivers

The Cleveland Browns wide receivers are all auditioning for their future with the franchise in the eight remaining games this season. After losing WR Odell Beckham for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL, the receiver core looks gloomy in both the short term and long term. Beckham was obviously the most talented receiver on the roster when healthy and his presence will be missed. He made explosive plays in the first Bengals matchup and on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Although extremely talented when on the field, Beckham’s tenure in Cleveland has been shrouded with a bevy of discord.

Since being traded for by former Browns general manager John Dorsey, Beckham has been a focal point of the media. In 23 games, the chemistry between Beckham and Baker Mayfield has been very volatile while never developing weekly consistency. There were moments over the past two seasons where Mayfield would be forcing the ball to Beckham while other receivers were open. This seemingly led to controversial discussions that Mayfield is better without Beckham on the field. That discussion does not make much sense because Beckham’s influence on-field helped the run game and players underneath when he goes vertical.

After suffering his season ending injury against the Bengals other receivers were forced to step up in his absence. Jarvis Landry has been the obvious leader of the group and provides invaluable guidance for the offense in-game. He has yet to record a receiving touchdown this season but has made a humungous impact throwing the ball off reverse trick plays. He is a clutch player that makes valuable plays on third down to keep drives moving. Behind Landry has been a mix of Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

To start the season KhaDarel Hodge was primarily used as the WR3 because of his run blocking and value on special teams. After suffering a hamstring injury in pregame warmups, Hodge was replaced by Rashard Higgins in the lineup. Higgins has made the most significant impact and over the past few weeks has begun to recreate his magical chemistry with Baker Mayfield from his rookie season. Higgins caught a touchdown in back-to-back games prior to a huge performance against the Bengals in week seven. He will likely be given the most opportunities with Beckham out of the picture.

The catalyst of the entire position group seems to be Donovan Peoples-Jones. His role in the offense seems to be very convoluted. Majority of his offensive snaps this season have come against the Cowboys and in the second meeting against the Bengals. Peoples-Jones most impactful game was in week seven with his game winning reception in the endzone on the road. The following week he only played four offensive snaps to the surprise of many fans. Peoples-Jones is only a rookie and that may be a reason he’s lower on the depth chart in favor for veterans with more experience.

Odell Beckham Jr (7th Year, #12 Pick 2014 Draft)

23 Receptions – 319 Receiving Yards, 3 TDs

3 Carries – 72 Rushing Yards, TD

PFF Grades

75.3 Offense Grade (31st/120)

73.7 Receiving Grade (36th/118)

Jarvis Landry (7th Year, #63 Pick 2014 Draft)

33 Receptions – 419 Receiving Yards

PFF Grades

75.6 Offense Grade (29th/120)

71.9 Receiving Grade (45th/118)

62.9 Run Block Grade

Rashard Higgins (5th Year, #172 Pick 2016 Draft)

12 Receptions – 177 Receiving Yards

PFF Grades

74.0 Offense Grade (38th/120)

72.7 Receiving Grade (41st/118)

68.0 Run Block Grade

KhaDarel Hodge (Undrafted 2018)

3 Receptions – 51 Receiving Yards

PFF Grades

60.2 Offense Grade (96th/120)

59.9 Receiving Grade

68.3 Run Block Grade

Donovan Peoples-Jones (Rookie, #187 Pick 6th Round)

3 Receptions – 56 Receiving Yards, TD

PFF Grades

68.3 Offense Grade

68.7 Receiving Grade

73.7 Run Block Grade

In the short term, the production of the wide receiver group needs to improve after a disappointing outing against the Las Vegas Raiders highlighted by numerous drops. Rashard Higgins’ ability to build upon his chemistry with Mayfield could result in his potential contract extension next offseason. Higgins is playing on his second one-year contract with the team and is searching for a long term contract. He will have increased opportunities with Beckham absent and the offense in desperate need for a WR2. Although he is expected to step into that role he will be pushed for snaps by KhaDarel Hodge because of his versatility in multiple facets of the game.

Hodge is on an expiring contract after being claimed last season from the Los Angeles Rams. He will be a restricted free agent after this season and the coaching staff’s dedication to him in the lineup makes it likely Andrew Berry will try to bring him back. He is a strong blocker in the run game and helps throughout special teams which creates a valuable roster spot. Both Higgins and Hodge need to step up for the second half of the season to help offset the loss of production with Beckham gone.

The long term outlook for this position group has many questions that will have to be answered. Both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry take big portions of the salary cap which could cause Andrew Berry to move on from a player to save cap space. Beckham has no guarantees on his contract after this season and given his recent injury history, it may open the door for a trade or contract renegotiation. Beckham is a very athletic player who expands the playbook but there is no question that there are chemistry concerns between him and Baker Mayfield.

Depending on what happens this offseason and how Andrew Berry manages the salary cap, the Browns will be in the market for a receiver. This year’s draft saw numerous receivers drafted in the first three rounds and players are finding success early coming out of college. A renovation of the position during the offseason may not be a surprise as the new regime enters its second season. Yet focusing on this season, the current wide receivers production has to improve so opponents don’t load the box. The run game is the foundation of the offense and the run blocking on the outside is vital to finding consistent success on the ground. Yet when Mayfield throws the ball receivers need to create separation and makes plays when targeted.