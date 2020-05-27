Browns Have Playoff Hopes With Weak Schedule and New Postseason Format

BrownsDigest
Cleveland has missed the playoffs in eighteen consecutive seasons, but with a much improved roster, 2020 can be the breaking point. The Cleveland Browns have the fourth easiest strength of schedule and are in a good position to make the playoffs. First year head coach Kevin Stefanski will enter the season with seemingly high expectations regardless of how much Jimmy Haslam vocalizes his patience with the new regime. General Manager Andrew Berry’s successful offseason fulfilling needs across the roster increases those expectations. On paper the Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the league and the Haslam’s will soon have to pay out some big contract extensions which can impede retaining all their talent. Based on those aforementioned factors Kevin Stefanski is facing some lofty expectations in his first season.

Besides Jimmy Haslam’s impatient nature when it comes to delivering a winning franchise to the city of Cleveland, the national media is expediting those expectations. There are numerous examples of the newly minted front office receiving praise for their series of calculated free agency signings and talented draft class. Based on various media outlets, the Browns were deemed as having one of the best offseasons so far. The praise is warranted as Andrew Berry completely revamped the safeties room highlighted by selecting Grant Delpit in the second round of April's draft as well as potentially drafting a franchise left tackle in Jedrick Wills. Two of the biggest needs heading into this offseason were addressed with draft selections and veteran players on one-year deals. The multi-year contracts for Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper also provided much needed upgrades while maintaining long term cap flexibility.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has impressed those in the building and outsiders with how the offseason program is being handled. The social impacts of COVID-19 has negatively impacted minicamps, OTA's and likely training camp. The roster has plenty of talent and the top two receivers in Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry both had successful offseason surgeries. Their rehabilitation process will determine when they are fully healthy, able to practice ahead of this season. The entire roster faces challenges given a virtual offensive program, but Stefanski delegating responsibility should drastically help the learning curve for both the offensive playbook and assisting Joe Woods’ methods for the defensive playbook. 

Having a limited offseason program and new playbooks will result in growing pains for young players and some veterans during the season. Each player learning their on-field responsibilities and the terminology for the scheme will have a large influence on the communication on gameday. Proper in-game communication can be difficult with limited time working as a full unit and the modified offseason program is definitely a factor. Communication directly affects performance because a skill player in the wrong spot or a blown assignment can alter the entire momentum of a game. This can be the difference between winning a close game and a few similar scenarios could be the result of missing or making the playoffs. The Browns franchise for the past decade has been the epitome of poor communication both on the field and in the front office. But this new regime has the opportunity to rewrite that narrative and thus far has shown alignment across the board.

The Browns need to have a winning record in 2020 to change the course of the franchises ongoing demise. Based on their improvements in personnel and weak strength of schedule there is room for optimism. According to ESPN’s football power index (FPI), the Browns are the most likely team to land the seventh seed (10%) and compete for a wild card spot with 8.2 projected wins. With the installation of the new playoff structure there are now seven playoff teams and an additional wild card spot for each conference. Based on last season, a team with a .500 or slightly above record would now compete against the number two seed. For two consecutive offseasons the media has discussed the Browns potential to make the playoffs, and this year it seems more attainable even with another first year coaching staff. By no means will it be a cakewalk because the team first has to be competitive in its own division. They must face the reigning AFC number one seed and division champion Baltimore Ravens, a well-coached Pittsburgh Steelers squad which includes the return of Ben Roethlisberger and the rebuilding Cincinnati Bengals.

The only team on that list viewed as lesser competition is the Bengals, and those two games are not even considered gimme’s because of how early in the season their two matchups occur. Not to mention one of the two wins for the lowly Bengals last season was against the Browns in the season finale. Either way the Bengals are only projected for 5.6 wins, while the Baltimore Ravens are on the complete opposite end of the spectrum with second highest projected win total in the NFL with 11.0 wins. The Ravens will be extremely tough matchups in the season opener and week fourteen in primetime. Last season the Browns split the series after manhandling the Ravens in Baltimore with a potent run game. Having an improved offensive staff and run heavy scheme they will be an evaluation tool for other playoff teams. Lastly, the Pittsburgh Steelers slightly out project the Browns in win total with 8.8 wins. A huge x-factor for the Steelers success relies on Ben Roethlisberger’s ability to return from injury at 38 years old.

It is vital the Browns not only compete in the division but actually win games. Finishing with a division record of 4-2 combined with competent play on the road should place the Browns in a driver seat for a wild card spot. Of course winning the division crown would guarantee the Browns a playoff spot but given the inexperience of the new regime a wild card spot is much more realistic. Kevin Stefanski proposed a vision for the franchise to earn the head coaching job but now his ability to galvanize a roster and build a winning gameplan is on the forefront. Despite the challenges created by COVID-19 and a new coaching staff, there is enough talent on the roster and an ideal schedule to make the playoffs.

