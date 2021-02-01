Cleveland Browns Post-Season Positional Review: Quarterbacks

Heading into the offseason following an AFC divisional round loss, the Browns look to review each position and how to improve in 2021. The first position group reviewed will be the quarterbacks.

Following a season with a favorable schedule and myriad of injuries to the team, the Cleveland Browns found themselves at 11-5 and a playoff berth. Heading into the offseason each position group will be reviewed based on how each player performed. This analysis will pay huge dividends for cementing a plan on how to improve the roster in 2021. General manager Andrew Berry will have his hands full this offseason in order to build upon an impressive first year in unprecedented circumstances.

During Berry’s first offseason as the Cleveland Browns GM he prioritized solidifying the offensive line and cap flexibility to rebuild the defense in 2021. The moves made along the offensive line which included signing RT Jack Conklin and drafting LT Jedrick Wills, helped create clean pockets throughout the season. These improvements in the trenches were definitely a contributing factor for the third year jump by Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield

305-486 (62.8 Comp. %)

3,563 Passing Yards

26 TDs – 8 INT

95.9 QBR

PFF Season Grades

85.7 Offense Grade (8th/36)

85.1 Pass Grade (8th/36)

58.1 Run Grade

Baker Mayfield’s third season came with growth that was necessary for the Browns to make the jump into the playoffs. On his fourth head coach, Mayfield was able to find his footing as the leader of the Cleveland Browns and command the offense with confidence. As the season progressed head coach Kevin Stefanski tailored the offensive scheme around Baker Mayfield’s ability to throw the ball on the move. Featuring his mobility through the constant use of bootlegs, designed rollouts and playaction saw Mayfield move the football effectively.

The issues from Mayfield’s sophomore slump were his decision making and the inconsistent play from the pocket. Stefanski developed a schematic gameplan that gave Baker Mayfield clear and simple reads for his passing progressions. Those changes directly influenced minimizing Mayfield’s regressions and maximizing his skillset that made him a number one overall pick. Through each passing week you could see Mayfield become more comfortable in Stefanski’s offensive scheme.

As a result Mayfield had arguably his best season as a pro. From a pure numbers stand point, he did not jump significantly, as his passing yardage was the lowest of his career. Also, he did not match his rookie season in touchdowns (27) but what stands out this season is what Mayfield avoided. Mayfield had the lowest interception total of his career and dramatically improved his touchdown to interception ratio compared to prior seasons. This season his touchdown to interception ratio was 3:1 and a major step forward from the 1:1 ratio in 2019.

Mayfield’s ability to protect the ball during the season produced the best quarterback rating (QBR) of his career. Yet, these improvements were not instant because early in the season and around the bye week the offensive focus was on running the football. Kevin Stefanski’s commitment to the run game opened up the success of playaction passing where most of Mayfield’s production came from. The slight hesitation by defenders while deciphering the play gave Mayfield time to move out the pocket for unobstructed throwing lanes.

On the same token, Mayfield’s ability to consistently find throwing lanes from inside the pocket remains an area in need of improvement. Throughout his young career Mayfield has struggled with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage especially with interior pressure in his face. Developing the confidence to step up and slide within the pocket can help Mayfield find throwing lanes around taller defensive linemen. Another area of his game that is still a minor question mark is his ability to throw the ball down the sideline in tight man coverage.

Mayfield’s passing outside the numbers from the pocket wasn’t showcased a ton mainly due to play calling. Also, the wide receiver core this season was not a group to consistently beat defensive backs in man coverage down the field outside the numbers. Baker Mayfield has the arm talent and touch to make the throws but it is difficult to develop in an area that you aren’t asked to showcase often. The importance of consistent delivery of the ball deep down the sideline is that it helps offense create big plays vertically without the use of play-action.

Play-action passing was a marque staple of the offense and Mayfield found tremendous success throwing off play-action. But late in the regular season and in the playoffs, teams adjusted to the offenses heavy use of bootleg and rollouts to stretch the defense vertically. Mayfield solidifying this part of his game will add another ripple into the offensive gameplan that can keep defenses honest. Overall Mayfield improved numerous aspects of his repertoire such as his throwing mechanics, decision making and red zone efficiency.

Entering the season there were questions about Mayfield’s ability to be a true franchise quarterback and he stepped up to plate. Mayfield’s maturity and growth gave implications that he can be the quarterback to keep this organization out of football purgatory. Entering his fourth season with a $10.56 million cap hit, Mayfield’s future with the team should not be in question. GM Andrew Berry has until May 3rd to exercise Mayfield’s fifth year option and doing so will give the front office more time to figure the best contract extension for him and the team’s future.

In the short term the Browns quarterback situation is secure and Case Keenum provides security if anything were to happen to Baker Mayfield. Keenum was an important offseason acquisition last year as he brings familiarity to Stefanski’s offensive scheme and veteran mentorship. Fortunately for the team Keenum only played 15 snaps this season, in a relief effort week six against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Comfortability with Keenum under certain is attainable because his best career season came with Kevin Stefanski back in Minnesota.

This does not mean you want Keenum starting over Baker Mayfield but in the case of injury, he would be a serviceable starter for two or three games. Keenum is essentially a lock to remain on the roster next season at his $7.33 million cap hit. Although Berry may look to restructure Keenum's contract to lower his cap hit. The team has an out for 2022 but to save money in the short term, moving money into 2023 is a definite possibility.

No matter what happens with his contract there is value having Keenum on the roster. He provides stability for the offensive coaching staff and still remains a player to push Mayfield during training camp. There is also value in his veteran leadership for developing QB Kyle Lauletta.

Lauletta is the third quarterback under contract for next season and could develop into a long term backup option. The former University of Richmond quarterback was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants in 2018. He appeared in two games that year and spent majority of 2019 on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Lauletta was signed to the Browns practice squad back in October and is a player Andrew Berry is familiar with from his time with the Eagles.

Lauletta is likely to remain a practice squad candidate but if he develops a lot in the offseason he could push Case Keenum for the backup role. Overall the Cleveland Browns have a good quarterback room and further development of Baker Mayfield will continue to be the focus in 2021. This is an enjoying change of pace from previous regimes were the quarterback position was always a cause for concern. Now after a visit to the divisional round, Mayfield’s eyes are likely locked on a pro bowl nod and an AFC championship appearance.