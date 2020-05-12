Cleveland Browns Secondary In 2020

With the additions and changes to the roster, the Cleveland Browns secondary is an area that largely looks reasonably formed, but the specifics are unclear at this point. With Joe Woods as the new defensive coordinator of the team, the Browns have a ton of options when it comes to how they want to play their defensive backs and where they want to play them.

The most proven commodity in the group is Denzel Ward and he's almost exclusively played boundary corner, specifically on the defense's left. It might be as simple as Woods keeping him there and not changing a thing.

The option that could be explored could be moving Ward to the slot in certain situations and specific matchups. If a team is utilizing their best receiver in the slot, the Browns could consider moving Ward there. Beyond that, Greedy Williams is not really equipped to play anywhere but the boundary and Kevin Johnson has experience playing outside as well as inside.

Greedy Williams had a difficult rookie season. He suffered a hamstring injury during the year and he struggled mightily after he came back. Corner is a difficult position to transition to for the NFL, so healthier, hopefully stronger and more confident in his ability to cover opposing receivers, he can make a positive step forward in his development.

Kevin Johnson provides talent as well as flexibility. So much depends on his ability to stay healthy, but he is going to compete and try to take the spot opposite Ward from Williams if he can when they are utilizing two corners. He still might move to the slot in nickel and dime situations, but the Browns are going to put their best corners out there.

Johnson's size might make him attractive as a boundary corner in certain matchups, which again brings up the possibility of Ward operating in the slot. It seems more likely the Browns will keep Ward where he is and have Johnson operate from the slot, but the possibility exists if the matchup warrants a move.

Terrance Mitchell seemingly has the inside track for the fourth contract spot when it comes to talent. His contract figure of $3.66 million is by no means an issue, but the fact he's not likely to return for 2021 might make it easier for the team to let him go if the competition for that spot is close. The top competitor that could unseat Mitchell for that job might be undrafted free agent A.J. Green from Oklahoma State. The Browns gave him a large amount of guaranteed money when he signed. That doesn't guarantee him a spot, but it shows how much the Browns like him.

When it comes to the safety position, there are more options than with corner. Through free agency, the Browns set up a situation with Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo as the projected starters, having Sheldrick Redwine as a player with experience at both free safety as well as in the slot.

The addition of Grant Delpit in the second round of the NFL Draft provides a wildcard element. Delpit is who the Browns want to be able to take over the free safety spot. The timing on that will come down to a competition with Sendejo, but Delpit could also be utilized in a slot role or at strong safety in certain situations.

Delpit could either offer the Browns size and coverage ability as well as the ability to blitz from near the line of scrimmage, but he could also play strong safety if the Browns want to put Joseph or Redwine close to the line of scrimmage.

When it comes to nickel, when the team utilizes five defensive backs, it will be interesting to watch whether the Browns are inclined to utilize a third corner or third safety. That might be a function of matchups or situations and could change by the game or even be a decision made from series to series.

The group as a whole wants to be able to utilize a good amount of man coverage as well as being able to disguise their defense and roles of certain defenders. In other words, if the Browns utilize three safeties, they could have the strong operate as a free or the free blitz, etc. Woods hopes to be able to fool opposing offenses into making mistakes and creating turnovers.

One position to keep an eye on is the backup strong safety position. Currently, J.T. Hassell might be the strong safety behind Joseph on the depth chart. Hassell was an undrafted free agent who spent last year on the practice squad. Delpit might functionally be the backup strong, but given Joseph's playing style, it will be interesting to see if they like Hassell for that role or if they want to add someone else between now and the start of the season.