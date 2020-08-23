Browns Rookie Report: How The Draft Class Is Performing

Through a week and a half of practice, the Cleveland Browns appear to have drafted NFL players with every pick of their draft. All of them are getting reps and are having varying degrees of success, but none of them look out of place on the roster.

On its face, that is an early sign of success and is easier said than done. From Jedrick Wills starting at left tackle to Donovan Peoples-Jones, every rookie is getting an opportunity to show what they offer and all of them have either played with the first team or played against the opposing side of the ball's first team.

Certainly, the early returns are a credit to the Browns and how they drafted. Given the unique circumstances of this year, it suggests the virtual offseason the Browns put together has been a success.

Assuming the 2021 is normalized in terms of how teams can operate, the Browns may want to incorporate some of the aspects of this virtual offseason into their how they coach and teach players they add to their team.

Jedrick Wills

Wills has the most difficult job and it's no longer about the transition. It's entirely about doing the job and doing it against top level competition. Saturday was his first opportunity to try to block Myles Garrett, albeit in shells, but he's been going against the likes of Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, who are excellent preparation for what the NFL will have to offer.

It's a trial by fire for Wills. He is moving well, particularly when it comes to running down the line. The sheer physical strength and technique it requires to block are the challenge for Wills. And he's definitely learning the hard way, but if he can stay positive and focus on what Bill Callahan is coaching him to do, he will find his way. It's just going to take time.

If Wills can block what the Browns are throwing at him, some of the opponents the Browns face may prove easier by contrast. The start of the season won't do him any favors as the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington football activity organization all have extremely talented edge defenders.

Grant Delpit

Delpit is largely playing with the second team, though operating from the slot as well as planned days off for Karl Joseph have enabled him to get reps with the ones. His sheer size stands out as Andrew Sendejo looks like his little brother standing next to him.

Delpit is making his share of plays as well. He's been physical, made some plays in the backfield and in the secondary. As he did in college, Delpit sees the game well and reacts accordingly. A lot is being thrown at him and his tackling technique is the biggest question with him, but he's going to be on the field for this defense. It's entirely a question of how much and how long it will be until he takes over the free safety position in earnest.

Jordan Elliott

Elliott had a great first day of contact in terms of results. He was overwhelming fellow rookie Nick Harris and able to disrupt and move the line of scrimmage. Since then, he's performed far closer to expectations for a rookie.

Elliott's a power player who flashes some quickness. He can hold the point of attack, but he's been far less impactful. That doesn't mean he's bad. It simply means defensive tackle, particularly one who plays the style Elliott does can have a difficult time transitioning to the NFL because he can't simply overpower opponents like he could in college.

The Browns have signed Ricky Walker as a free agent to provide someone else to be able to rep at the three-tech, because to this point, Sheldon Richardson and Elliott have been taking all of the reps. Elliott in particular has gotten a ton of work, which will hopefully prove beneficial for him not only in terms of conditioning, but also in how he acclimates himself to the NFL.

Jacob Phillips

Phillips has been arguably the most impressive rookie in the class to this point. Physicality was a question in college and it will continue to be in the NFL. If he gets caught by blockers, he may find himself washed out from plays.

Thus far, Phillips has been able to play faster than blockers. He just sees the game at such a high level and he plays fast, being precise in his angles and understanding what the offense is trying to do. Because he's not an impact hitter, he may not make a bunch of highlight plays, but whether it's shells where he's being tasked to tap off on the ball carrier or in full pads when they go to the ground, he is always around the ball.

Phillips has been operating at the WILL and with Mack Wilson's injury, his reps have only gone up and he has not faltered. Maybe struggles are coming but if he continues to play as well as he has been or gets even better, it's increasingly difficult to believe he won't be starting on this defense against the Ravens to open the season.

Harrison Bryant

Bryant has been as advertised to this point. He's an extremely reliable receiving threat. Good hands, uses his body well and understands how to find and exploit space in the defense. Particularly in the red zone, he makes the most of his opportunities and has caught several touchdowns.

The issue, which was expected coming out of college, is blocking. Tight end is an incredibly physically demanding position and Bryant has gotten humbled a few times as a blocker. With time and increased development, he will hopefully be able to take on a larger role in blocking, potentially as an inline player.

For now, he projects as an H-back in offensive sets where the Browns employ three tight end sets with Austin Hooper, David Njoku and it will be either Stephen Carlson or Bryant as the third tight end. Forcing the defense to potentially slow themselves down to match up sizewise and have a chance to defend against the Browns running game, it should create some opportunities for that third tight end to make plays in the passing game off of playaction. Bryant appears to have a leg up on Carlson.

Nick Harris

Harris was put in a tough situation when J.C. Tretter had surgery on his knee. He was suddenly a fifth round rookie asked to run with the first team. He struggled out of the gate as one would expect. His ability to hold up physically continues to be a question, but Harris has improved.

He knows what he needs to do on assignments and looks confident in that respect. Harris's movement skills are a good fit with this offense and he can pull. As he gets stronger, he should only get better, but for the time being, it's difficult to imagine him having success against Brandon Williams of the Ravens or D.J. Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals in the first two games of the season when those were the exact types of defensive linemen that caused him problems in college.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

At Michigan, Donovan Peoples-Jones showed outstanding hands and ability to track the football, using his size well. Those traits have carried over seamlessly to the NFL and enabled him to get on the field early with some opportunities with the first team.

Everything with Jones is his ability to become an effective route runner and create separation. Not only is this a focus for receivers coach Chad O'Shea, but both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham have been mentoring Jones before and now during training camp.

Jones may have a shot to become the third receiver because's a unique player. Explosive, strong and good with the ball in his hands, he may be the Browns last option on any play where he's on the field, but if opponents forget about him as they are accounting for Beckham, Landry, Hooper and the running backs, Jones could create some big plays.

The Browns would also love it if Jones could lock down the punt returner spot. He's competing against Jojo Natson for that role, but if Jones can do it while being a receiving threat, it makes Natson far more expendable, allowing them to create a roster spot.