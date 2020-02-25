Draft Prospects that Cleveland Should be Looking at in the Second Round of the Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a top 10 pick in this draft, sitting at number 10. The consensus is that they will select a tackle, actually, it would be quite crazy if they didn’t. So, that leaves a question, where do they go after the first round?

Cleveland’s next selection comes at pick number 41, barring a trade, which could change how things play out a bit. This team still has multiple holes and would look to plug another with their second selection. Questions at safety with Damarious Randall being a free agent and Morgan Burnett potentially on his way out too, the Browns could need a starter there, if they don’t address it in free agency.

Left tackle wasn’t their only weak link, as was Chris Hubbard at right tackle. Cleveland could potentially take another tackle, to really ensure the level of play at the line of scrimmage, but it would be tough starting two rookie tackles.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are your number one and two receivers. But, there are some unknowns after that, as Rashard Higgins is a free agent. Cleveland could sign a receiver in free agency, there will be viable options that will fit their price range. But, if all else fails, Cleveland could find themselves a starting wideout early in the 2020 draft, to compete for the third wideout spot.

Austin Jackson (USC): Cleveland is selecting a tackle in the first round, barring anything unforeseen happening. But, they still could use more help at the position, that’s if they don’t address it in free agency as well.

Jackson is a big guy at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. Solid in both the pass and run, bringing a motor that doesn’t stop at times is a positive for the run game. In pass protection needs to continue to work on technique, but athletic and skilled enough to be solid in the league. Another option for the Browns at pick 41, if they decide to drive down that road.

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota): The name probably sounds familiar, yes, this is his son. After battling some injury in his career, he has exploded for a big year in 2019 as one of the best defensive backs in the country. Racking up seven interceptions and two forced fumbles, Winfield has the quality play to be a playmaker on the defensive side of the football.

The safety could potentially go earlier then this, but if he’s there, Cleveland would be smart to pull the trigger as he’s a first round talent. Standing at about 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, a versatile safety in his own right that is going to be able to do whatever is asked of him.

Ashtyn Davis (California): Another safety, with a bigger frame at about 6-foot-1, but a bit lighter. Best known for tackling in space, probably isn’t bulky enough to play a whole lot in the box, can matchup with a tight end or wideout at the line of scrimmage, however.

Is a speedster with a track background, more so fast than quick. Davis can lay the boom in the secondary and could be a potential hard hitting safety at the pro level. It’s a bit early still to know where he will go in the draft, but many believe the Cal player is a top five safety in this class. Cleveland needs a baller at safety, this could be it.

Gabriel Davis (UCF): The wide receiver from Central Florida has good size at 6-foot-3 and fits the build as a larger playmaker in the National Football League. With over 2,400 yards in three seasons, Davis has some solid production to his name and in film.

Not a great route runner, but strong and won’t often be stuffed at the line. Straight line speed to be a deep threat that can track down the deep pass, could potentially take the top off the offense for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Will need to continue to work on hands and route running, but could be an option for the Browns in the second round.