Scouting Report: Drake London, WR USC

With the Cleveland Browns set to overhaul the wide receiver position, USC's Drake London offers a combination of skills that could add up to a special pass catcher in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

USC wide receiver Drake London looks like he should be a wing getting ready for a career in the NBA. Demonstrating the physicality to make plays in the paint, he possesses a quick first step, takes full advantage of his length and is able to create his own shot in limited space, all attributes which could enable him to be a special pass catcher in the NFL.

Listed Height & Weight: 6'5" 210 lbs

Age: 20 (Born July 24th, 2001)

Production: 88 receptions, 1,084 yards (30.2 percent), 7 TDs in 2021

The most obvious element of London's game is his ability to use his size to win. He's effective at boxing out opponents from the ball, be it stopping short or going up to play 50-50 balls at an impressive clip. He takes full advantage of his length, able to fully extend his arms and pluck the ball out of the air, which can make him impossible to defend.

If that was all London did, it would be an attractive skill set but it's only one facet to his game.

What sets London apart is his body control, footwork and short area quickness. London isn't going to win the 100-meter dash, but where he's going to excel is in the first five to ten. His first step is explosive and covers ground, often putting defenders at an immediate disadvantage. He's able to achieve his top speed in just a few steps.

It enables London to create separation out of his breaks. Combined with a smooth transition from the catch point, it makes him a threat with the ball in his hands. As London receives the ball, he's often setting his feet so he can immediately make a move, start gaining yards after the reception, which helps appear more athletic.

While opponents are trying to deal with his agility, London will use his off arm as a club to stiff arm or otherwise batter opponents as he runs through contact, maximizing yardage after the catch. That combination has made him arguably the best receiver in the class at forcing missed tackles.

Often too big and powerful for defenders on the boundary, London can be slippery, difficult to track for middle of the field defenders, allowing him to beat man or exploit holes in zone on short and intermediate routes.

Vertically, London isn't often going to get behind the defense. However, when he is able to establish inside leverage and get the ball quickly, like on a seam for example, he's a threat to gain chunk yardage. When the ball does go deep to him, it's going to be on a back shoulder throw or a jump ball.

Despite operating primarily in the short and intermediate areas of the field, London averaged 3.52 yards per route this past season according to Pro Football Focus. Of their top 25 rated receivers in the draft class, only Treylon Burks of Arkansas and Wan'Dale Robinson of Kentucky, posted a higher mark than London, both averaging 3.56 yards per route.

London has the ability to make catches in traffic and through contact, but he will drop his share of passes as well. Often due to trying to set up the play after the catch, he will occasionally take his eye off the ball and misplay it, resulting in a drop.

Not turning 21 until July, London's age is another feature for the team that drafts him. He may not even be done growing into his frame. Simply taking him as is, any further growth is a bonus. Six months younger than Tee Higgins when he entered the NFL as a rookie out of Clemson, London appears more skilled.

London suffered a broken ankle on October 30th, ending his season with four games remaining. So long as teams are satisfied with the healing process and recovery, London should be ready to hit the ground running for the offseason program for the team that takes him. However, it may provide reason for him to skip some, if not all pre-draft athletic testing.

Appeal for the Cleveland Browns

London stands out as a consistent chain mover and mismatch both between the 20s as well as in the red zone for the Browns. It may not take long for him to be the focal point of the passing game. He's operated as a high volume target and has experience both playing on the boundary as well as inside, be it the slot or part of the bunch.

London is well suited to play in an offense that wants to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands quickly. He excels running hitch and stick routes as well as outs and comebacks. London is a viable option on fade and stop routes as well.

On play-action, he does a nice job on dig routes where he can get the ball with room to run. He's also effective on sail routes. These are all concepts the Browns run consistently in their offense under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The immediate concern that comes to mind with London and the Browns is spacing. It's an area where the Browns have struggled, so bringing in a receiver might be a high 4.5 guy on his best could make some nervous that adding him to the mix won't improve that situation.

London's ability to defeat man coverage, an area where the Browns have struggled the past two seasons, should alleviate those concerns. Beyond the fact that defenses have to decide how they would cover another big body, the fact London can beat single coverage consistently should enable him to create openings for other receiving threats on the team.

It also means the Browns should be able to put him out in space and at least make the opposing defense nervous about only having a single defender on him. Fading him up or simply catching a slant where he's a threat to break a tackle, it could force the opponent to put a safety there. That would make it easier for Nick Chubb to find space in the running game.