Everson Griffen Could Be Better Option For Browns Over Jadeveon Clowney

Up to this date Everson Griffen hasn’t had a whole lot of interest for the sole fact that teams are still trying to see what happens with Jadeveon Clowney and how much money he’s going to acquire on the free agent market. Another reason being that Griffen had some issues within the Vikings organization that make you question is it really worth it.

The talent speaks for itself, Griffen has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl team four of the last five years. In the last five seasons Griffen has sacked the quarterback 45 times. That number has a double-digit lead on what Clowney has been able to do in his six years since entering the NFL. Clowney is a more versatile player, just not as good of a pass rusher as Griffen.

At 32 years old, Griffen is on the back end of his career and could soon be signing his last NFL contract or close to it. Clowney is just 27 years old, but the sack numbers are worry-some as he’s been inconsistent over his career. Neither will be heavily relied on to get after the quarterback, because one of the leagues best players will be on the opposite end, Myles Garrett. In terms of chasing the quarterback, Griffen would be the obvious signee. However, the youth of Clowney has some hoping he can still turn it up a notch.

Cleveland was rumored to have offered Clowney a one year deal worth 15 million dollars, which hasn’t been accepted. Looking for something in the 17 to 20 million dollar range, Clowney may eventually see that number coming down in a year like 2020. If Cleveland was to give him a multi-year deal, they’d have to find that money to replace elsewhere on the roster.

On the other hand, Griffen is likely to get a few million less on the open market than what Clowney will bring in. Even though Griffen turned down the 13 million dollars on his contract from the Minnesota Vikings in looks for more money, it could actually be less he receives. With the pandemic going on, it surely has an affect on what teams are wanting to spend with things still being unsure. It could be realistic for Griffen to end up signing a one or two year contract with a 11-12 million dollar salary, maybe even less.

If Cleveland is looking for just one year on a contract with either, it should be Griffen, you know exactly what you will be getting. The team could still afford to pay Olivier Vernon his final year in his contract, or could cut him loose. If they choose to keep him, Vernon very well could slide in at times since he’s always stood out against the run game. Having Everson Griffen and Myles Garrett manning the edge for one year with Vernon and Adrian Clayborn as depth, the Browns would have potentially the leagues best defensive line unit.

Griffen has plenty of experience with the Browns first year head coach Kevin Stefanski, the two spent 10 years together in Minnesota. Stefanski was always an offensive guy, but he’s seen enough of Griffen over the years to know what he can do. That connection alone could mean good if the Browns ever kicked the wheels in pursuit of Griffen.

Going forward, Cleveland would be looking to draft at the edge position either next draft or the following year, depending if they get an end on a one or two year contract - or at all. Griffen is older, but could better fit the Browns in terms of money over the next year or two if Clowney’s price doesn’t come down or he simply doesn’t sign. Hypothetically speaking, it could make sense for Griffen to find a one year contract, play well and then close out his career on a multi-year deal. 


