Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Expectations Have Played Major Role in Browns Season

Shawn Stevenson

Expectations have been the biggest cause of disappointment for the Cleveland Browns this season. Following an off-season that included trading for Odell Beckham Jr and Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants and signing Sheldon Richardson during free agency, expectations skyrocketed for the organization.

Everything that has seemingly gone wrong so far this season has been related to unrealistic expectations. Fans that have been impatiently waiting for a competitive team and winning record, finally seemed to be given a glimmer hope at the end of 2018.

For an organization forever searching for a franchise quarterback, it saw brash and young Baker Mayfield showcase aptitude and galvanize a growing team to a 7-8-1 record. Most teams would see this as a disappointment but for a fan base that witnessed a 1-31 record over the previous two years it was encouragement.

General manager John Dorsey added a plethora of talent just two years into his tenure. He essentially reshaped a roster that was void of franchise talent for nearly half a decade. It created belief that the Browns should finally be contenders in the AFC North.

These same beliefs and expectations of competing in their own division would mean the team could reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Las Vegas sports bettors had the Browns odds of winning the Super Bowl at 18-1, with an increase from 30-1 prior to the Odell Beckham trade.

The general public began to believe that the team was going to be a Super Bowl contender and the media echoed a similar opinion. Yet, as with every controversial opinion, there were doubters that the organization were actual contenders.

Reasonable critics of the Browns off-season moves understood that the roster looks good on paper but had obvious flaws. These flaws included massive holes on the offensive line, a rookie head coach, and poor organizational management. Each of these glaring issues have continually shown themselves throughout the season.

Freddie Kitchens has undoubtedly failed to live up to the expectations heading into the season. He has struggled with offensive play calling, keeping players disciplined on the field and overall responsibilities as a head coach. These are common realities when dealing with a rookie head coach in combination with a young roster lacking veteran leadership. Unfortunately, higher than ideal expectations have potentially placed Kitchens on the hot seat before the season has even ended.

The notion that firing Kitchens is even being suggested seems rushed and irresponsible. Yes, there are causes for concern about his leadership because of the constant issues with himself or players making unwanted waves in the media. His questionable comments during press conferences and undisciplined play on the field have overshadowed the positives of the season.

For the first time in franchise history the Browns have defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals in the same season. Nick Chubb is the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2010. Also, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are on pace to be the first duo to reach 1,000 receiving yards apiece since Braylon Edwards and Kellen Winslow in 2007. These important feats have been or can be attained with Kitchens at the helm.

Plenty of coaches have came and went since Jimmy and Dee Haslam purchased the team in 2012, but none of these decisions have changed the team’s fortunes. Patience is something they attempted to practice last year, but Hue Jackson was the wrong candidate to begin with. Abruptly moving on from Kitchens would just be another display of poor organizational management.

The realistic expectations for this season should be honest improvement, competitiveness throughout games and growth by the coaching staff. There have been rough patches especially prior to the bye week, but there is room for optimism. Cleveland has an opportunity to hold a record of .500 or above for only the third time since reentering the NFL in 1999.

Establishing a winning culture doesn’t happen over night nor in one season. It begins with taking steps forward and not making rash decisions over unrealistic expectations. The Browns shouldn’t have been deemed contenders until they showed potential on the football field. There are still things that need to be proven this season, but the foundation is being laid for a massive turnaround. 

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith
4 0

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Justin Burris Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns voted defensive back Juston Burris the Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2019. This stands out as Burris hasn't been on the Browns roster the entire season, released before the season started and then coming back for their third game of the year.

Combination of Wyatt Teller and Kendall Provided a Boost Sunday

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major setback the opening week of the season when Kendall Lamm suffered a knee injury. Returning for his first action against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lamm and Wyatt Teller provided a boost to the team's offensive line performance.

From Top to Bottom, It's Been Difficult to Enjoy the Browns This Season

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns have won four of their last five, including four at home. They are still alive for the playoffs, albeit barely. Nevertheless, this season has been incredibly difficult to enjoy anything about this season due to everything that has been going on with the team.

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Responds to Difficult Questions After a Win

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens had to answer a number of difficult questions despite the win against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the actions of his players, specifically Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham.

Baker Mayfield Trying Too Hard to Get the Ball to Odell Beckham

Pete Smith
0

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals provided the worst results this season as it relates to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield trying to get the ball to Odell Beckham. It's become a debilitating problem for the offense and is mostly on Mayfield.

John Dorsey, Browns Must Resolve Issues With Odell Beckham

Pete Smith
1 0

A report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has Odell Beckham complaining to opponents that he wants them to trade for him. The Cleveland Browns and specifically John Dorsey need to solve any issues with Beckham and get him on back on board, for his own sake.

Odell Beckham Confirms One Report, Won't Talk About The Other After the Win Against the Bengals

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham fielded questions about the two reports that came out about him on Sunday. Beckham confirmed that he had been dealing with an injury since training camp, gave some insight into how difficult it is, but no definitive answer on what will happen with it. Of another report that he wants to be traded, he basically said he will no longer address it.

Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of their two matchups this season. The Browns aren't where they want to be, but this should be a game where they provide reason to believe in the team going into next season.

Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, giving defensive back Robert Jackson that designation to make the roster space to account for him. Njoku will be able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.