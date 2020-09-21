FG Thoughts: Three Points on Washington Football Team

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their first victory of the season in their home opener versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Kevin Stefanski will coach back-to-back home games as the Browns are scheduled to host the Washington Football Team for week three. Both teams enter the contest with 1-1 records, and here are three points on Washington and how they have fared this season.

Point One: Washington Football Team Struggle in First Half

Head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have an offense that has only produced one touchdown in two games during the first half. Led by second year QB Dwayne Haskins the offense fails to maintain a consistent drive and is fumble prone. Through two games they are 3-for-15 on third down and were forced to punt on ten possessions. The offense has struggled mightily to find any consistency and the task is more difficult when turning it over to your opponent.

In their latest matchup against the Arizona Cardinals they fumbled twice in back to back possessions. While going scoreless in the half, they managed to produce only a mere 96 yards and punting on five of their six possessions. This could turn out to be a prime opportunity for Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski to continue their offensive success showcased against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns offense scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions during primetime.

It is obvious that Washington’s offense is not directly impacted by the Browns offense, but successive punts give more opportunities to Baker Mayfield and company. Stefanski should continue to embrace his scheme powered by the run game through RB Nick Chubb. A heavy dosage of outside zone run will help win the time of possession which Washington has not won in either contest. An additional benefit would be the effectiveness of playaction which created big plays for the Browns offense against Cincinnati.

On the flip side Joe Woods’ defense has struggled, having poor performances against the Baltimore Ravens and the Bengals. The unit has shown flashes but the shorthanded secondary has been target practice for opposing quarterbacks. Fortunately for the secondary, Dwayne Haskins only threw for 42 yards in week two and has limited talent in his skill position groups. Woods will look to rebound after allowing 734 total yards in the last two games.

Point Two: Terry McLaurin is an Explosive Offensive Threat

Although the offense has struggled in the first half, Haskins and Terry McLaurin have an undeniable connection. Being former teammates at Ohio State their chemistry has carried over to the NFL. McLaurin is the most targeted wide receiver on the team and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Against the Arizona Cardinals he turned ten targets into seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He found majority of his success on slant routes against man coverage and utilizing his 4.3 speed in the open field.

Yet on the same token he will have his hands full with Browns CB Denzel Ward. Also former teammates in college at Ohio State both players boast blazing speed. Ward has great man cover skills and will likely be tasked with shadowing McLaurin in week three. Ward has played well being the star in a secondary riddled with injuries. Recently he has showcased his lockdown capabilities which earned him a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season back in 2018.

Facing off against seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green, Denzel Ward was able to shutdown Green when the two matched up. According to ESPN Stats, they lined up for 16 routes and on seven targets; Green was held to 14 yards on two receptions. Ward also finished the game with three pass deflections while playing every defensive snap. It will definitely be a matchup to watch as the former Buckeyes compete for the first time. McLaurin is averaging 15.5 yards per reception this season and Ward is limiting quarterbacks to a 38.5 completion percentage and 3.1 yards per attempt.

Point Three: Brandon Schreff Injury Worth Monitoring

Washington’s offensive line has struggled creating a clean pocket for Haskins and it could get more difficult with OG Brandon Schreff suffering an injury on Sunday. Schreff went down late in the second quarter with a knee injury after a defender fell on his leg. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and was replaced by OL Wes Schweitzer.

Schreff who is playing on the franchise tag this season, finished last season on injured reserve with a torn labrum. The three-time Pro Bowler has not played a full season since 2016 and has been injury prone in each of the past three seasons. If Schreff is not healthy enough to suit up against the Browns then Haskins could be in for a long game. Haskins has already been sacked seven times this season even with Schreff in the lineup.

If Schreff is inactive on gameday then Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi could create some pressure on the interior. As mentioned previously the Browns secondary has struggled due to injury and the defensive line has been the strong point of the defense. Wes Schweitzer graded below average (PFF: 56.4) last season and would face a stiff duo in Richardson and Ogunjobi. It will be important to monitor Washington’s injury report throughout the week and if Brandon Schreff is listed as “DNP” on Friday, he may not be in the starting lineup come week three