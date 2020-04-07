Final Four: Ranking The Cleveland Browns Top Options In The First Round

The Cleveland Browns are an offensive tackle away from having a pretty complete offense and it would be absolutely stunning if they don't address that position with the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. When considering what they value in the position and what players can meet their needs, there are four tackles that stand out above the rest and they will have the opportunity to pick at least one of them.

This year has been unique in terms of what information has been available for NFL Draft prospects, which limits my ability to do what I have in the last few years creating a target board for the Browns or a top 50 big board specifically for the Browns. Between the tape and data that is available, I can still provide my own evaluation of what the Browns can do and should do.

While I do believe these are four players the Browns are targeting in the first round, this is entirely my own opinion and evaluation of the situation as to how they should prioritize them. I believe they will come away with one of these four players on April 23rd; it's just a question of which one.

1. Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia

In many ways, as it often does, the NFL Draft often ends where it begins. During the collegiate season, Andrew Thomas was the best offensive lineman and it seemed a forgone conclusion the Browns wouldn't have a chance to get him. The Browns likely view him as their second best option, but this comes down to pass protection. Andrew Thomas was simply the best pass protector in college football this past season, both according to Pro Football Focus as well as the tape.

The combination of ballast and athleticism make it incredibly difficult for opponents to get around Thomas. He's powerful, able to take control of pass rushers when he gets hands on and demonstrates excellent patience and body control. In terms of protecting Baker Mayfield's blindside, no one is more ready to step in and play right now than Thomas. Thomas absolutely dominated likely first round pick K'Lavon Chaisson when Georgia took on LSU.

His stance has to be addressed as there are reps he will lose he shouldn't just on how he starts the play. There are some fundamental issues that need to be improved when it comes to his run blocking, but he's got the movement skills the Browns want tackles to have in their running game. Thomas is leaving meat on the bone in that aspect of the game. They are fixable, coachable issues, allowing him to be a better run blocker in the NFL than he was in college. The bottom line with is pretty simple: If he were to get to the NFL and not improve at all, he'd still be a fantastic blindside protector for the Browns and he's just 21 years old.

2. Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa

Tristan Wirfs is a freakishly gifted athlete that has worlds of potential. He's incredibly strong, has incredible movement skills and he went to the University of Zone Blocking located in Iowa City and led by Dean Kirk Ferentz. Wirfs has played both left and right tackle in his career and he's capable of some truly spectacular feats on the field. He also has developed tools for the position that are advanced for the college game. In a number of ways, he is an offensive line coach's dream.

He's simply not as consistent as one would expect. There are plays and blocks that he won't make that he should, including in pass protection. It's not difficult to foresee where Wirfs is the best offensive lineman from this class, which is what makes this a difficult choice. The concern is that there will always be a little inconsistency and for as great as he can be, there will still be plays where he simply whiffs on a block and the quarterback gets decked. He's an easy player to love and if the Browns get him, he would be incredibly exciting to play left tackle next to Joel Bitonio, giving them an potent left side.

3. Josh Jones, OT Houston

Josh Jones is the oldest (old being a relative term; he's 22) and most experienced of the group, having started 45 games at left tackle. He's been an outstanding player at the University of Houston and he's gotten better and better over the course of his career. Jones considered declaring as a junior last year, but made the decision to stay for his senior year to keep building his body and improving his craft, both of which appeared to have had excellent results.

Jones had competition and technical questions coming out of the season, so he took them head on at the Senior Bowl, where he was magnificent. He dominated the competition in a forum he had all to himself, because so many of the other top tackles are true juniors and were ineligible to participate. He looked every bit the part of a stud tackle.

Jones has the size and movement skills the Browns want in their tackles. The Houston Cougars ran a heavy zone offense that had Jones do a lot of what the Browns would want Jones to do in their wide zone scheme. There are a few bad habits he needs to eliminate like looking for his ball carrier when he gets down the field as a run blocker, but he's an excellent player and has become undervalued in this draft class because the talent is so impressive at the position.

4. Ezra Cleveland, OT Boise State

Based on the data, Ezra Cleveland has the most potential of any offensive tackle prospect in this class. Between his height, athleticism and age, he has everything needed to be an elite left tackle. From a physical standpoint, the only thing one could change about him would be simply making him broader in his build.

Every question with Cleveland largely surrounds how he is wired. There are too many plays on tape where he simply stops playing before the whistle and it has major consequences, allowing his quarterback to get hit or a defender to make a play they otherwise wouldn't. Depending on how teams feel about who Cleveland is and how bad he wants to be great, it could vault him up the board. That could mean the difference between getting an All-Pro or someone that's always going leave a team wondering what might have been.