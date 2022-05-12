Five Remaining Free Agent Targets for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns had a successful 2022 NFL Draft and still boast one of the most talented rosters in the league, but glaring holes remain. The defensive side of the ball stands out the most and specifically the defensive line. Here are five free agents who could help take the Browns to the next level.
5. WR Will Fuller V
The presence of David Bell makes adding a veteran wide receiver less likely, but Fuller would still add a skillset that does not currently exist in the room. In 2020, he caught 53 passes for 879 yards and 8 touchdowns, excellent numbers considering he appeared in only 11 games. He was catching passes from Deshaun Watson that year, so it stands to reason that if he were to be brought in, that chemistry could be picked up quickly.
Injuries are Fuller's downside, and he missed all but three games in 2021 thanks to a broken thumb. There would be a degree of risk in signing him, but he'd provide the Browns with a great outside vertical threat, something that Anthony Schwartz has the talent to be, but is still a ways away from being that on a consistent basis. His last contract paid him over $10 million for the 2021 season, but given his injury history and the fact that he's still on the market, he should be able to be had for significantly less.
4. CB Chris Harris Jr.
The Browns have one of the best cornerback rooms in the league, with the starting duo of Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome backed up by Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, and now rookie Martin Emerson. The only problem is that none of those players primarily man the slot, which was Troy Hill's job last year, but he was traded on Day 3 of the draft. The most likely scenario at this point is for Newsome to slide inside when facing 13-personnel, while Williams, Green, and Emerson battle to come onto the field in those situations.
Harris was one of the NFL's premier defenders of the 2010's, and while he is far from the player he used to be, he could still provide quality play from the slot, provided his price lines up with his age. He made $8.5 million in 2021, and the Los Angeles Chargers elected not to bring him back, instead signing Bryce Callahan to take over. If Harris is willing to sign for around a quarter of his previous pay, it could make a lot of sense for the Browns to go with a stopgap vet in the slot instead of trying to have a current starter switch spots.
3. S Tre Boston
John Johnson III and Grant Delpit are entrenched as the starting safeties in Joe Woods' defense, and Ronnie Harrison will see a good amount of snaps as well, but the room lacks depth beyond those guys, and with how often Woods likes to use three safeties at once, the Browns could really use another proven vet.
Boston didn't play at all in 2021, and had a down year in 2020, but that season he was miscast as a box safety; when playing in deep coverage, Boston has been one of the best defenders in the league.
He made a lot of sense for Cleveland prior to last season, but no team made a move on him. If he is still in football shape, it'd be great to add Boston and allow both Delpit and Johnson to play in the box in certain formations, knowing there is a quality angel back deep.
2. DT Akiem Hicks
The Browns had perhaps the worst defensive tackle room in the NFL last season, and the group looks even worse this year. Taven Bryan and Sheldon Day are the projected starters, with Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai backing them up. At this point in their careers, none of those guys should be starting, so it's a problem that two of them will be.
Cleveland doesn't seem to care much about the position, but it still needs to be addressed. They can't be allowing teams to gash them up the middle on the ground, and be unable to generate any interior pressure. The Browns need tackles who can two-gap and any pass-rush ability is a bonus. That could be Togiai at some point, but the team is in need of a quality starter right now, and that's why Akiem Hicks makes so much sense.
He's no longer the dominant defender he was in the late 2010's, but Hicks is still a powerful and violent one-tech whose 6-5 332-pound frame would stand out on Cleveland's defensive line. He just finished up a four-year $48 million contract with the Bears, and will turn 33 years old this season. He missed eight games in 2021 and 11 in 2019, but has otherwise had a very healthy career. If the Browns can land him for under $6 million, he could give them some good run defense and be able to stay on the field for some passing downs as well.
1. DE Jadeveon Clowney
There are other quality veteran pass-rushers on the market, but a Clowney reunion makes too much sense for Cleveland, and they had better hope it happens based on the current makeup of the EDGE room. Myles Garrett is the league's best, but the contenders to start opposite him are Chase Winovich, Alex Rochell, Curtis Weaver, Stephen Weatherly, and rookie Alex Wright. As depth pieces they are all fine, but none should be starting on a playoff team.
Clowney had one of the best years of his career for the Browns last season, and his game is a great fit for this defense and what Woods likes to do with his linemen. In 14 games, Clowney registered 9 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits in addition to his strong run defense. He can be moved inside which is a valuable skill in this defense and although he was banged up at times, remained healthy for the majority of the season. Hopefully the team is able to get a deal done with Clowney soon, and isn't planning to contend for a Super Bowl with three out of four starters on the line being terribly unproven, or worse.