Five Remaining Free Agent Targets for the Cleveland Browns

2. DT Akiem Hicks

The Browns had perhaps the worst defensive tackle room in the NFL last season, and the group looks even worse this year. Taven Bryan and Sheldon Day are the projected starters, with Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai backing them up. At this point in their careers, none of those guys should be starting, so it's a problem that two of them will be.

Cleveland doesn't seem to care much about the position, but it still needs to be addressed. They can't be allowing teams to gash them up the middle on the ground, and be unable to generate any interior pressure. The Browns need tackles who can two-gap and any pass-rush ability is a bonus. That could be Togiai at some point, but the team is in need of a quality starter right now, and that's why Akiem Hicks makes so much sense.

He's no longer the dominant defender he was in the late 2010's, but Hicks is still a powerful and violent one-tech whose 6-5 332-pound frame would stand out on Cleveland's defensive line. He just finished up a four-year $48 million contract with the Bears, and will turn 33 years old this season. He missed eight games in 2021 and 11 in 2019, but has otherwise had a very healthy career. If the Browns can land him for under $6 million, he could give them some good run defense and be able to stay on the field for some passing downs as well.